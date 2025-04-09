Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zebby Matthews headshot

Zebby Matthews News: Could join big league rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Matthews appears to be the leading candidate to be called up from Triple-A and enter the rotation if Pablo Lopez is placed on the injured list with a hamstring injury, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Matthews made a start for Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday, so he would line up to fill in for Lopez's spot in the rotation Sunday against Detroit. Matthews has a 1.80 ERA with a 13:1 K:BB ratio in 10 innings at Triple-A.

Zebby Matthews
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now