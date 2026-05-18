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Zebby Matthews News: Drawing another start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Matthews is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Astros at Target Field.

Though he had struggled to a middling 4.72 ERA and 1.52 WHIP over seven starts with Triple-A St. Paul to begin the season, Matthews turned in a gem in his 2026 MLB debut after being called up by the Twins last week. In his start last Thursday versus the Marlins, Matthews struck out five while allowing just four hits and one walk over seven scoreless frames. He'll be rewarded with a second turn through the rotation on the back of that stellar performance, and another strong showing against the Astros could set Matthews up for a longer-term stay with the big club.

Zebby Matthews
Minnesota Twins
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