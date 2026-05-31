Zebby Matthews News: Falls to Pittsburgh

Matthews (1-3) took the loss Sunday against the Pirates, allowing seven runs on six hits and two walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out seven.

It was a rough day for Matthews, who gave up seven runs in his third straight loss. The 26-year-old right-hander had been pitching well coming into the day, posting quality starts in his first three major-league outings this year while posting a 2.37 ERA across 19 innings. Matthews' ERA shot up to 4.63 following Sunday's outing, though he still sports a solid 1.03 WHIP and 24:4 K:BB across 23.1 innings. Matthews will look to rebound in his next start, currently scheduled to come next week at home against the Royals.