Zebby Matthews News: Headed to Triple-A
The Twins optioned Matthews to Triple-A St. Paul on Friday.
Matthews had been a candidate to make Minnesota's Opening Day rotation, but the 25-year-old will come up short. In 2025, Matthews made 16 starts, posting a 5.56 ERA and an 88:24 K:BB across 79.1 innings. Matthews' move to Triple-A likely means Mick Abel will have a spot in the big-league rotation.
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