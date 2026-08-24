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Zebby Matthews News: Logs seven innings in eighth win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 24, 2026

Matthews (8-8) earned the win Monday, allowing one run on six hits and a walk over seven innings against the Athletics. He struck out seven.

Matthews kept the Athletics offense quiet while completing seven innings for the first time since June 29. In four August starts, the right-hander has gone 4-0 with a 3.57 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 19:6 K:BB across 22.2 frames. Overall, he owns a 4.86 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 88:32 K:BB across 103.2 innings (18 starts) and is tentatively scheduled to pitch Sunday against the White Sox.

Zebby Matthews
Minnesota Twins
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