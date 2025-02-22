Fantasy Baseball
Zebby Matthews headshot

Zebby Matthews News: Looks sharp in spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2025 at 5:51pm

Matthews threw two scoreless innings with two strikeouts and no walks in his first outing of the spring Saturday. He reached 97.4 mph with his fastball and also displayed a new change-up which he worked to improve in the offseason, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Matthews was a fast-rising prospect last season who rose from High-A to the majors based on his impeccable control and strong strikeout rates but struggled in his first trip to the majors (6.69) ERA. He has an outside shot this spring to win the fifth starter role, but more likely begins the season in Triple-A. He could still have a significant impact in the majors this season with his miniscule walk rate (1.0 BB/9 career in minors), strong strikeout rates (10.2 K/9 career in minors) and velocity.

Zebby Matthews
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
