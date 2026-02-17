Zebby Matthews headshot

Zebby Matthews News: Potential fifth starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Matthews has a chance to win a rotation spot for the Twins this spring, and one more spot is now open in the wake of Pablo Lopez's elbow injury, Matthew Leach of MLB.com reports.

Leach surmised that Taj Bradley and Simeon Woods Richardson were likely ahead of Matthews in the pecking order to begin spring training, but Lopez's injury now opens up a third spot in the rotation. Mick Abel and David Festa (shoulder) are also options for the Twins.

Zebby Matthews
Minnesota Twins
