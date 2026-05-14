Zebby Matthews News: Recalled ahead of Thursday's start
The Twins recalled Matthews from Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Matthews is set to start Thursday's game against the Marlins as the Twins bake in some extra rest for Connor Prielipp. The 25-year-old Matthews hasn't pitched well this season at St. Paul overall, but he has been better lately, going eight innings in his last start and allowing a total of four runs with an 18:6 K:BB across 18 frames covering his last three starts. It's likely to be just a spot start, but Matthews could convince the Twins to keep him around if he pitches well.
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