Zebby Matthews headshot

Zebby Matthews News: Shines in season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Matthews (1-0) earned the win Thursday against the Marlins, allowing no runs on four hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out seven.

The Twins wanted to give rookie Connor Prielipp some extra rest, summoning Matthews from the minor leagues for a spot start Thursday, but now they may have to consider keeping Matthews around for more than just one turn through the rotation. The right-hander cruised past the Miami bats in his second career scoreless appearance, firing 56 of his 83 pitches for strikes while receiving plenty of run support. With Taj Bradley (pectoral) on the injured list, Matthews may have bought himself at least one more start with Minnesota early next week versus Houston.

Zebby Matthews
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zebby Matthews See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zebby Matthews See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
Week 1 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 1 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
45 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
46 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
49 days ago
Top 10 Spring Training Job Battle Winners
MLB
Top 10 Spring Training Job Battle Winners
Rotowire Staff
50 days ago