Zebby Matthews News: Starting Thursday
Matthews will be called up to start Thursday's game against the Marlins, Bobby Nightengale of The Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports.
The Twins are trying to give Connor Prielipp an extra day or two of rest, and need to turn to Matthews with Taj Bradley, Mick Abel and David Festa all injured already. Matthews has struggled at Triple-A St. Paul, posting a 4.72 ERA and 1.52 WHIP so far.
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