Zebby Matthews headshot

Zebby Matthews News: Third straight quality start Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Matthews (1-2) took the loss Monday against the White Sox, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk with six strikeouts across six innings.

Matthews has made three starts since being recalled from Triple-A St. Paul, and he's a perfect three-for-three with quality starts. He was burned by the long ball in this one, surrendering a first-inning solo homer to Munetaka Murakami and a second-inning two-run shot to Drew Romo. That was all the scoring the White Sox needed in this one. Matthews now owns a terrific 2.37 ERA and 17:2 K:BB across 19 innings this season. Opponents aren't making hard contact against the right-hander, and he's walked just 2.1 percent of batters faced. Matthews is doing more than enough to remain in Minnesota's rotation.

Zebby Matthews
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zebby Matthews See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zebby Matthews See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
Yesterday
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
3 days ago
MLB Barometer: Pitching Deep Dive
MLB
MLB Barometer: Pitching Deep Dive
Author Image
Dan Marcus
4 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
4 days ago