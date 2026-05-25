Zebby Matthews News: Third straight quality start Monday
Matthews (1-2) took the loss Monday against the White Sox, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk with six strikeouts across six innings.
Matthews has made three starts since being recalled from Triple-A St. Paul, and he's a perfect three-for-three with quality starts. He was burned by the long ball in this one, surrendering a first-inning solo homer to Munetaka Murakami and a second-inning two-run shot to Drew Romo. That was all the scoring the White Sox needed in this one. Matthews now owns a terrific 2.37 ERA and 17:2 K:BB across 19 innings this season. Opponents aren't making hard contact against the right-hander, and he's walked just 2.1 percent of batters faced. Matthews is doing more than enough to remain in Minnesota's rotation.
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