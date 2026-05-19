Zebby Matthews News: Turns in another gem despite loss

Matthews (1-1) took the loss Tuesday against the Astros, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out six over six innings.

Matthews fell behind immediately, surrendering a two-run homer to Isaac Paredes before recording his first out of the night, but the right-hander settled in beautifully afterward. Over the next five innings, he allowed just three baserunners while consistently attacking the zone, throwing 66 of his 100 pitches for strikes. Despite the loss, Matthews has looked excellent since being recalled, limiting opponents to two runs with an 11:1 K:BB across 13 innings over his first two starts back in the majors. The 25-year-old is currently scheduled for a matchup against the White Sox next, the first in a two-start week.