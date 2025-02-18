Zyhir Hope News: Attending first big-league ST

The Dodgers invited Hope to big-league spring training, Eric Stephen of SB Nation reports.

Hope was recently picked by MLB executives as the 2025 breakout prospect of the year in a poll by MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo, so it's not just dynasty managers who are excited about Hope on the heels of a breakout Arizona Fall League showing in 2024. He has a rare combination of strength and athleticism packed into a 5-foot-10 frame and showed an advanced command of the strike zone at Single-A as a 19-year-old, where he got on base at a .419 clip. Hope seems poised to climb multiple levels of the minors this year and may even be assigned to Double-A, bypassing High-A altogether, but a 2025 MLB debut seems highly unlikely given how much talent is ahead of him in the organization.