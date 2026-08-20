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Zyhir Hope News: Off to slow start with new organization

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Since joining the Detroit organization in the trade that sent Tarik Skubal to the Dodgers, Hope is slashing just .149/.241/.319 with 17 strikeouts in 12 games for Double-A Erie.

Hope was considered the best part of the return for Skubal, and at just 21 years old, he still has a bright future with his new organization. However, the young outfielder has scuffled in the early going with the Sea Wolves. Hope performed much better for Double-A Tulsa before the trade, posting a .293/.369/.530 slash line with 23 home runs and 18 stolen bases across 94 contests, so he has shown he can produce at this level. Better days should be ahead for the top prospect.

Zyhir Hope
Detroit Tigers
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