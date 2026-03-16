Zyhir Hope headshot

Zyhir Hope News: Shifting to minor-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Hope was reassigned to minor-league camp Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Hope drew another invitation to big-league spring training, but he struggled to find success at the dish and went 1-for-19 in his last nine appearances before being dispatched to minor-league camp. The 21-year-old will now turn his focus to preparing for the 2026 season, presumably with Double-A Tulsa.

Zyhir Hope
Los Angeles Dodgers
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