Zyhir Hope News: Shifting to minor-league camp
Hope was reassigned to minor-league camp Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Hope drew another invitation to big-league spring training, but he struggled to find success at the dish and went 1-for-19 in his last nine appearances before being dispatched to minor-league camp. The 21-year-old will now turn his focus to preparing for the 2026 season, presumably with Double-A Tulsa.
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