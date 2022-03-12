Yahoo DFS Basketball: Saturday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

We're winding down to the finish line! My season-long leagues are about to start their playoffs next week, and it has me zoned in from a DFS perspective. With that said, this is one of the strangest Saturday slates I've ever seen. The games don't start until 8ET, leaving the East Coasters with a long night ahead of them. In any case, there are some great matchups, with a Western Conference team being in all but one game. The Milwaukee-Golden State matchup is definitely the premier game of the night, but we don't have any recommendations from that showcase matchup. We do have a rising star as our top guard, though, so let's start things there!

Guards

Dejounte Murray, SAS vs. IND ($50)

Murray has truly developed into one of the best players in fantasy. He's averaging 20.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 2.0 steals per game. He's been doing a ton of that damage recently, scoring at least 53 fantasy points in seven of his last 10 games en route to a 56-point average. That absurd form directly correlates with the Derrick White trade, putting even more on Murray's massive plate. That should be easy to duplicate against Indiana, with the Pacers ranked 24th in points allowed and 26th in defensive efficiency.

Monte Morris, DEN vs. TOR ($18)

Denver has been desperately missing Jamal Murray and Michael Porter all season but Morris has done a magnificent job of filling Murray's role. He's been starting at point guard for Denver, playing 30 minutes a night. He's actually in the best stretch of his career right now, scoring at least 26 Yahoo points in six straight games en route to a 32-point average. Toronto is no easy matchup but sitting 14th in defensive efficiency ratings and playing in Denver on a B2B will certainly be a tough task for them.

Guard to Avoid

Coby White, CHI vs. CLE ($17)

White was excellent when he filled in for Zach LaVine, but now that LaVine is back, White has been relegated to bench duties. That has held him to 30 or fewer fantasy points in seven straight outings, generating an ugly 20-point average in that stretch. His lack of playmaking is a major reason why and there's simply not enough food to go around with LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic eating up all the usage. The matchup with Cleveland is the nail in the coffin, though, with the Cavs possessing the best defensive rating in the NBA.

Forwards

Trendon Watford, POR vs. WAS ($15)

We just discussed how Portland is playing without their whole starting unit, but Watford has been a pleasant surprise for this shorthanded team. He's played at least 29 minutes in four straight outings since being rewarded this robust role, registering a 31-point average in that span. That's tough to find from such an affordable player, and he should continue to be one of the focal points of the offense with so many key pieces missing. Not to mention, Washington is surrendering the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing PFs this season.

Jalen Smith, IND at SAS ($14)

This pricing is tough to understand. Smith has been one of the most important acquisitions for the Pacers at the trade deadline, filling in for Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis in the frontcourt. That has led to Smith scoring at least 21 Yahoo points in 10 straight games, flirting with a 30-point average in that span. That floor and average are ridiculous from a $14 player, and he should continue to get big minutes for this rebuilding team. The matchup with San Antonio is superb, too, with the Spurs sitting fifth in pace and 25th in total defense.

Forward to Avoid

Harrison Barnes, SAC vs. UTA ($22)

Barnes has been extremely consistent for a disastrous Kings club, but he simply doesn't have the upside now that Domantas Sabonis is in the picture. He hasn't scored more than 36 fantasy points in 11 straight outings, failing to crack 29 Yahoo points in over half of those. That directly correlates with the Sabonis acquisition, with Barnes posting a putrid 17 percent usage rate since then. That's even more concerning in this matchup, with Utah ranked Top-10 in nearly every defensive metric.

Centers

Evan Mobley, CLE at CHI ($31)

Someone needed to step up in Cleveland in the absence of Jarrett Allen, and it looks like Mobley is the man. In the first two games without him, Mobley has scored at least 49 Yahoo points in each. Those are some of the best games of this rookie's career, but his 34-point average for the season is nothing to scoff at. The simple fact is, he's seeing an increase in minutes, shots, rebounds and minutes with Cleveland's starting center injured. The matchup with Chicago is the icing on the cake, though, with the Bulls ranked 18th in points allowed and 21st in defensive efficiency. That's on full display when you see Mobley averaging 37 Yahoo points per game in their two meetings this season.

Daniel Gafford, WAS at POR ($11)

This couldn't be a better spot for Gafford. Washington started the rebuild of the frontcourt when they traded Montrezl Harrell, but that's not the only benefit for Gafford here. They're also expected to be without Kristaps Porzingis and Thomas Bryant, with both guys likely sitting the second half of a back-to-back set. That means Gafford is the only center left, probably guaranteeing him a 30-minute starting role. If you look at the 12 games DG has played at least 27 minutes this season, he's averaging 34 Yahoo points per game. Good luck finding that from someone this cheap, especially with Portland ranked 27th in points allowed and 29th in defensive efficiency.

Center to Avoid

Kristaps Porzingis, WAS at POR ($30)

KP has dealt with many injuries throughout the year, and he hasn't played a full complement of minutes with his new team yet. In fact, he hasn't played more than 25 minutes in any game, and that's simply not enough playing time for a $30 player to produce. There's also some chatter that he could be rested here in the second half of a back-to-back set, and that would obviously make him off-limits, no matter how good this matchup is.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.