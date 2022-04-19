NBA Podcast: Warriors 3.0, Sixers Rolling, Poole vs. Maxey vs. Herro + Who Has the Best Roster in the NBA?

This article is part of our Fantasy Basketball Podcast series.
Nick Whalen is joined by Alex Barutha to recap Monday night's playoff games and talk about the first three days of the playoffs as a whole:
- Warriors dominate Nuggets in Game 2
- How good is Jordan Poole?
- Are we heading toward Warriors-Suns in the WCF?
- Jordan Poole vs. Tyler Herro vs. Tyrese Maxey vs. Jalen Brunson
- Jazz might be ready to throw in the towel
- Luka Doncic expected back for Game 3 or Game 4
- Bucks-Bucks Game 1 thoughts
- Nets-Celtics play a classic Game 1
- Woj comments about fan treatment of Kyrie + how gambling impacts player treatment
- Sam Presti says the Clippers have the best roster in the NBA and will win multiple titles – is this true?
- Finals MVP odds adjustments
- Devin Booker now the favorite at 4/1 (Giannis Antetokounmpo 5/1)
- Bam Adebayo moves from 30/1 to 35/1
- James Harden moves from 45/1 to 60/1
- Picks against the spread for Tuesday night's Game 2s