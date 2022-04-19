RotoWire Partners
NBA Podcast: Warriors 3.0, Sixers Rolling, Poole vs. Maxey vs. Herro + Who Has the Best Roster in the NBA?

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
April 19, 2022

This article is part of our Fantasy Basketball Podcast series.

Nick Whalen is joined by Alex Barutha to recap Monday night's playoff games and talk about the first three days of the playoffs as a whole:

  • Warriors dominate Nuggets in Game 2
    • How good is Jordan Poole?
    • Are we heading toward Warriors-Suns in the WCF?
  • Jordan Poole vs. Tyler Herro vs. Tyrese Maxey vs. Jalen Brunson
  • Jazz might be ready to throw in the towel
  • Bucks-Bucks Game 1 thoughts
  • Nets-Celtics play a classic Game 1
  • Woj comments about fan treatment of Kyrie + how gambling impacts player treatment
  • Sam Presti says the Clippers have the best roster in the NBA and will win multiple titles – is this true?
  • Finals MVP odds adjustments
  • Picks against the spread for Tuesday night's Game 2s

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's NBA Assistant Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, DraftKings Live and other platforms. Vince Carter and Alex both first dunked during their respective sophomore years of high school.
Nick Whalen
RotoWire's NBA Editor and host of the RotoWire NBA Podcast. Nick was awarded the FSWA Best Podcast -- All Sports award in 2017 and 2018. Many years ago, Stromile Swift gave Nick his unbelievably sweaty headband after a preseason game. Despite its failure to match his school colors, Nick went on to wear that headband for the entirety of his sixth grade basketball season. Catch Nick on Twitter @wha1en.
