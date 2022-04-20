DraftKings Sportsbook: Wednesday NBA Picks

This article is part of our DraftKings Sportsbook series.

Alex Barutha

Nikola Vucevic over 18.5 points (-115) at Bucks – DraftKings, 3:27 PM CT

Vucevic led the Bulls in usage during Game 1. While I don't expect that to necessarily be the case Wednesday, he still took a gaudy 27 shot attempts (and five free throws) in the opening game. Aside from Vucevic, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, the Bulls don't have any other reliable offensive options.

Nick Whalen

Milwaukee Bucks -10.0 vs. Chicago Bulls – DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:00 AM CT

We're rolling with a double-digit favorite again tonight. It was difficult to take anything away from Sunday's sloppy Game 1, in which both teams missed seemingly every open three-pointer and forgot how to play offense for most of the night. But I've settled on the belief that Milwaukee will get its shooting figured out, and both Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton – the latter, especially – should be much better on offense. DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic won't combine to hit 21 of 71 shots again, but as long as the Bucks knock down open threes they should cruise to a relatively comfortable home win.

Brooklyn Nets +3.5 at Boston Celtics – DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:00 AM CT

The Celtics won Game 1 in dramatic fashion and took control of the series, but I came out of that contest feeling pretty good about the Nets. They needed a monster second half from Kyrie Irving to claw back into the game, but that was with Kevin Durant having one of his worst offensive showings of the entire season. Boston shot 47.2 percent from the field, knocked down 36.4 percent of its threes, had four starters score at least 20 points, was plus-14 on the glass and won the turnover battle, yet the Celtics only won by one point on a buzzer-beater. With a bounceback game from Durant, I like the Nets to even the series at 1-1.

Ken Crites

I'm taking the OVER on Tyrese Maxey scoring 18.5 points (-115 on DraftKings at 3:45pm)

Simply put, Maxey has averaged 26.0 points per contest over his past six games. That includes 38 and then 23 points in Games 1 and 2 versus the Raptors. Yes, the series now heads to Toronto. But Maxey's away stats are very similar to his at home production (17.7 ppg at home, 17.3 ppg on the road for the season). Maxey's arrow has pointed up since the big trade that brought in James Harden.

Kirien Sprecher

James Harden UNDER 20.5 points (-120) – DraftKings Sportsbook 11:30 PM

Harden is shooting only 34.6 percent from the field through the first two games of the series, but he's totaled 36 points during those contests thanks to 15 trips to the free-throw line. DraftKings has the 76ers as two-point favorites after Philly dominated the first two games by 20-plus points, which suggests Game 3 is expected to be more competitive than the first two matchups. If Toronto has any chance of avoiding the daunting 3-0 hole, they'll have to do a better job of keeping Philadelphia's stars off the charity stripe, and without the cheap ones, I don't see Harden having much success scoring over Toronto's length. The former MVP has scored 20-plus points just four times over his last 10 appearances.