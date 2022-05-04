NBA Picks Today: Best NBA Bets 5/4

This article is part of our Handicapping the NBA series.

Mavericks at Suns under 216.5 (-110)

FanDuel, 2:08 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Game 1 of this series was played at an extremely slow pace (93.9 possessions) – slower than any team's average pace during the regular season. The final score ended up being a somewhat bloated 121-114, but both teams shot quite well. The Mavericks' splits were 47/41/72, while the Suns' splits were 51/39/100. I'm expecting things to normalize in Game 2 after each team makes defensive adjustments.

Miami Heat -8.0 vs. Philadelphia 76ers

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:15 PM CT

Nick Whalen: Game 1 closed at around the same line, but given how that game played out, I see little reason to believe Philadelphia will put forth a better effort tonight. Meanwhile, Miami had a sloppy, inefficient Game 1 in which Jimmy Butler struggled and Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Caleb Martin and Victor Oladipo combined to go 2-of-22 from downtown, and the Heat were still able to win by 14. With even a marginally better effort from Miami, it should be another cruise-control victory.

Deandre Ayton over 19.5 points (+100) vs. Mavericks

BetMGM, 1:45 PM CT

Ken Crites: Through seven playoff games, the big center is averaging 21.1 points per game for Phoenix. That includes 25 points in Monday's Game 1 clash versus the Mavs. Dallas' defense is focused on preventing three-pointers – they ranked number one in opponent made three-pointers per game (8.6) during the regular season. All that activity at the perimeter creates a lot of space inside for Ayton. The young center is also shooting a hot 68% from the field in the playoffs.