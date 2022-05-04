RotoWire Partners
NBA Picks Today: Best NBA Bets 5/4

NBA Picks Today: Best NBA Bets 5/4

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
Nick Whalen 
May 4, 2022

This article is part of our Handicapping the NBA series.

Mavericks at Suns under 216.5 (-110)

FanDuel, 2:08 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Game 1 of this series was played at an extremely slow pace (93.9 possessions) – slower than any team's average pace during the regular season. The final score ended up being a somewhat bloated 121-114, but both teams shot quite well. The Mavericks' splits were 47/41/72, while the Suns' splits were 51/39/100. I'm expecting things to normalize in Game 2 after each team makes defensive adjustments.

Miami Heat -8.0 vs. Philadelphia 76ers

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:15 PM CT

Nick Whalen: Game 1 closed at around the same line, but given how that game played out, I see little reason to believe Philadelphia will put forth a better effort tonight. Meanwhile, Miami had a sloppy, inefficient Game 1 in which Jimmy Butler struggled and Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Caleb Martin and Victor Oladipo combined to go 2-of-22 from downtown, and the Heat were still able to win by 14. With even a marginally better effort from Miami, it should be another cruise-control victory.

Deandre Ayton over 19.5 points (+100) vs. Mavericks

BetMGM, 1:45 PM CT

Ken Crites: Through seven playoff games, the big center is averaging 21.1 points per game for Phoenix.  That includes 25 points in Monday's Game 1 clash versus the Mavs. Dallas' defense is focused on preventing three-pointers – they ranked number one in opponent made three-pointers per game (8.6) during the regular season.  All that activity at the perimeter creates a lot of space inside for Ayton. The young center is also shooting a hot 68% from the field in the playoffs.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's NBA Assistant Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, DraftKings Live and other platforms. Vince Carter and Alex both first dunked during their respective sophomore years of high school.
Ken
Ken "K-Train" Crites
An early RotoWire contributor from the 90's, K-Train returns with the grace of Gheorghe Muresan and the wisdom of Joe Gibbs. Ken won the FSWA 2014 Humor Article Of The Year award. He's also the 2016 Champion of the prestigious RW NBA Keeper League and the 2019 Champion of the RW NFL Ottoneu Keeper League. Ken still owns a RotoNews shirt.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
RotoWire's NBA Editor and host of the RotoWire NBA Podcast. Nick was awarded the FSWA Best Podcast -- All Sports award in 2017 and 2018. Many years ago, Stromile Swift gave Nick his unbelievably sweaty headband after a preseason game. Despite its failure to match his school colors, Nick went on to wear that headband for the entirety of his sixth grade basketball season. Catch Nick on Twitter @wha1en.
FanDuel NBA: Wednesday Value Plays
FanDuel NBA: Wednesday Value Plays
Yahoo DFS Basketball: Wednesday Picks
Yahoo DFS Basketball: Wednesday Picks
DraftKings NBA: Wednesday Cheat Sheet
DraftKings NBA: Wednesday Cheat Sheet
NBA Podcast: Way-Too-Early Top-150 Deep Dive + Around the Playoffs
NBA Podcast: Way-Too-Early Top-150 Deep Dive + Around the Playoffs
NBA Picks Today: Best NBA Bets 5/3
NBA Picks Today: Best NBA Bets 5/3
Yahoo DFS Basketball: Tuesday Picks
Yahoo DFS Basketball: Tuesday Picks