FanDuel NBA: Game 2 Finals Value Plays

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

After starting slow , the Celtics made quick work of the Warriors in Game 1. Golden State has a knack for surging late, but Curry and company had control of the game from the get-go. It didn't take long for Boston to settle in and wrest the lead away. Both teams showed their vulnerabilities in the opener and a problem both teams share is contribution from reserves and role players. The elite-heavy scoring on Thursday makes utility plays a challenging problem in lineup construction for Game 2. And aside from the ever-important 2x MVP multiplier, the success of your lineup will depend on how you manage the 1x Utility positions.

For FanDuel single-game contests, participants are given five positions to fill. While two of them are normal (UTIL) spots, the remaining three allow for a multiplier to be given to the selected player. There are three tiers:

MVP - 2x

STAR- 1.5x

PRO - 1.2x

The common mistake made in this format is a lack of emphasis on the 2x player value and the over-valuing of the 1.2x multiplier. In reality, adding .2x isn't that significant while picking the wrong 2x player will likely kill your chances of cashing. You can survive most misses at 1.2x and even 1.5x, but getting the 2x spot correctly is essential.

Unlike other sites, the salaries are not weighed according to the slot selected. All of FanDuel's salaries are static, meaning their value remains the same no matter where you put a player. This eliminates the challenges of CPTN format games where you must consider the overall value of the multiplied value as you fill a slew of utility spots. Instead, FanDuel's single-game contests are mostly about selecting the top three scorers and rounding out the roster with two value utility players.

Let's begin by looking at a Game 1 winning lineup from one of FanDuel's most popular tournament contests:

MVP: Stephen Curry - 109

STAR: Jaylen Brown - 67.35

PRO: Al Horford - 46.44

UTIL: Marcus Smart - 36

UTIL: Payton Pritchard - 18.2

The winner certainly took a chance on Pritchard, but it was the accurate pairing of Horford and Smart while fading Tatum that made the difference. Tatum was the MVP in 45 percent of lineups in this tournament compared to only 32 percent for Curry. And due to a tepid performance from Tatum, going unique with Steph was the better MVP call. The optimal combination was most unique with Pritchard, who only appeared in 2.8 percent of lineups.

MULTIPLIER CANDIDATES

Jayson Tatum ($16,000) - MVP, STAR

Jaylen Brown ($14,000) - STAR, MVP

Al Horford ($13,000) - STAR, PRO

Andrew Wiggins ($11,000) - PRO

Klay Thompson ($11,500) - PRO

You'll notice one clear omission from my list, and that's Curry. By and large, it's been favorable to go against the previous game results primarily in an effort to go the less-popular route. And continuing to go to the well with Tatum is still the most optimal play despite his disappointing Game 1 results. I still like Horford as a multiplier, but we have to assume some increased production from Wiggins and Thompson if we're going to fade Curry. It's better to buy into the narrative completely when utilizing this kind of combination, just as the optimal lineup did while excluding Tatum in the opener.

If you choose to avoid Tatum again, using Brown is the most sensible pivot for Boston. Sustained success in Chase Arena will be a challenge, but the likelihood of a blowout from either team isn't likely and both will challenge the Over and produce.

UTILITY CANDIDATES

Marcus Smart ($12,000)

Kevon Looney ($9,500)

Robert Williams ($9,000)

Derrick White ($8,500)

Otto Porter ($7,500)

Fading Tatum or Curry certainly helps your wallet, and the world sort of opens up that way. I have no problem with Smart being a multiplier as well, but probably only as a PRO due to his unpredictable floor. The shot volume isn't always there for the DPOY, which makes him a safer call without a multiplier. Although a bit expensive, Smart will work if you pair him with someone like Porter. You can't do that with Derrick White as easily due to the negative correlation, but the added salary relief you get from a Curry or Tatum fade allows added flexibility. You can also go a much more balanced route with a combo of Robert Williams and Looney, and one of them is quite attainable even if you opt for Curry or Tatum at the top. You'll probably find your load to be particularly Boston-centric as you scan through your exposure, and it's a trend that should continue throughout the series. While the Warriors live and die by Curry, the Celtics managed to beat one of the league's best teams with a tepid showing from their best player. Curry's absence at the end of the regular season showed Golden State's inconsistencies, and the upside will almost always favor a Boston player although going with the likes of Porter, Looney, Wiggins and Thompson are great opportunities to be unique.

CONCLUSION

Due to the limitations at the bottom of the pool, it's looking like the series may become a swap meet at the MVP slot. Fading Tatum won the day in Game 1, so I'll elect to go the opposite route on Sunday and omit Curry. You paint yourself in a box by picking both, but a build of Tatum, Curry, Robert Williams, Smart and Porter is worth considering and you can get a little more unique by excluding Smart and opting for Looney or Wiggins instead.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.