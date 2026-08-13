2026 NBA Coach Pressure Index

Ahead of the 2026-27 NBA regular season, RotoWire scored each of the NBA's 30 head coaches on a 100-point composite across five weighted factors.
August 13, 2026
2026 NBA Coach Pressure Index
August 13, 2026
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Nick Nurse did not have a job security problem in June, but free agency has drastically changed expectations at NBA betting sites headed into this season.

Philadelphia spent the summer converting a 45-37 seventh seed into a championship mandate. First came Jaylen Brown from Boston. Then, on July 27, LeBron James signed a two-year, $8 million deal -- a fraction of the nearly $53 million he earned in 2025-26 -- and framed it as the only thing left worth chasing. 

"I'm not going for money. I'm not going for family," James said. "I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship."

That is how Nurse lands at 74 points, first overall in our Hot tier of this season's NBA Coach Pressure Index.

To be clear - this index is not who is most in danger of losing their job. Rather, it measures the expectations heading into the season. 

Nurse is the only coach in the league who now answers to a soon-to-be 42-year-old entering his 24th season, a Finals MVP who did not ask to be traded, and Joel Embiid's availability calendar -- all at once. The Sixers already showed they can shock someone, ousting the 56-win Celtics 4-3 in the first round before the Knicks swept them in four. 

But there is no version of next spring in which another second-round exit reads as progress.

Related: Most Hated NBA Player in Every State.

Data Study
The 2026 NBA Coach Pressure Index
Ranking all 30 head coaches on a 100-point hot-seat scale: Job Security Risk (30 pts), Win-Now Mandate (20 pts), Star Player Situation Volatility (20 pts), Legacy/Succession Burden (15 pts) and Market/Media Scrutiny (15 pts).
30
Coaches scored
6
In the Hot tier
8
Ice Cold (safest)
44.9
Avg. score (of 100)
Nobody cracked the Scorching tier (80+) this year — but six coaches are running Hot, with new arrivals and high-mandate rebuilds carrying most of the heat. On the other end, 8 coaches sit in Ice Cold territory, insulated by rosters, timelines, or track records that buy patience.
Hottest Seats
Nick NursePhiladelphia 76ers
74
Taylor JenkinsMilwaukee Bucks
70
Dusty MayDallas Mavericks
67
Brian KeefeWashington Wizards
66
JJ RedickLos Angeles Lakers
65
Safest Seats
Will HardyUtah Jazz
20
Quin SnyderAtlanta Hawks
23
Jordi FernandezBrooklyn Nets
25
Mark DaigneaultOklahoma City Thunder
28
Rick CarlisleIndiana Pacers
30
How to read the tiers: Scorching (80–100), Hot (65–79), Warm (50–64), Cool (35–49) and Ice Cold (below 35). Ties are marked with a "T-" prefix and ranked strictly by score — a lower rank or tier here reflects organizational pressure and job-security risk, not a value judgment on coaching ability.
RankHead CoachScore Tier
1
Nick Nurse
Philadelphia 76ers
74
Hot
2
Taylor Jenkins
Milwaukee Bucks
70
Hot
3
Dusty May
Dallas Mavericks
67
Hot
4
Brian Keefe
Washington Wizards
66
Hot
T-5
JJ Redick
Los Angeles Lakers
65
Hot
T-5
Doug Christie
Sacramento Kings
65
Hot
7
Ime Udoka
Houston Rockets
62
Warm
8
Sean Sweeney
Orlando Magic
54
Warm
9
Jamahl Mosley
New Orleans Pelicans
52
Warm
10
Tuomas Iisalo
Memphis Grizzlies
50
Warm
11
David Adelman
Denver Nuggets
49
Cool
12
Tyronn Lue
LA Clippers
47
Cool
T-13
Joe Mazzulla
Boston Celtics
46
Cool
T-13
Kenny Atkinson
Cleveland Cavaliers
46
Cool
15
Jordan Ott
Phoenix Suns
45
Cool
16
Mike Brown
New York Knicks
43
Cool
17
Tiago Splitter
Chicago Bulls
40
Cool
T-18
Mitch Johnson
San Antonio Spurs
38
Cool
T-18
Steve Kerr
Golden State Warriors
38
Cool
20
Chris Finch
Minnesota Timberwolves
37
Cool
T-21
J.B. Bickerstaff
Detroit Pistons
35
Cool
T-21
Darko Rajakovic
Toronto Raptors
35
Cool
23
Micah Nori
Portland Trail Blazers
34
Ice Cold
24
Erik Spoelstra
Miami Heat
32
Ice Cold
25
Charles Lee
Charlotte Hornets
31
Ice Cold
26
Rick Carlisle
Indiana Pacers
30
Ice Cold
27
Mark Daigneault
Oklahoma City Thunder
28
Ice Cold
28
Jordi Fernandez
Brooklyn Nets
25
Ice Cold
29
Quin Snyder
Atlanta Hawks
23
Ice Cold
30
Will Hardy
Utah Jazz
20
Ice Cold
Hot6 coaches65–79 — seat is warming up fast
1Nick NursePhiladelphia 76ers74
2Taylor JenkinsMilwaukee Bucks70
3Dusty MayDallas Mavericks67
4Brian KeefeWashington Wizards66
T-5JJ RedickLos Angeles Lakers65
T-5Doug ChristieSacramento Kings65
Warm4 coaches50–64 — on notice, not urgent
7Ime UdokaHouston Rockets62
8Sean SweeneyOrlando Magic54
9Jamahl MosleyNew Orleans Pelicans52
10Tuomas IisaloMemphis Grizzlies50
Cool12 coaches35–49 — stable for now
11David AdelmanDenver Nuggets49
12Tyronn LueLA Clippers47
T-13Joe MazzullaBoston Celtics46
T-13Kenny AtkinsonCleveland Cavaliers46
15Jordan OttPhoenix Suns45
16Mike BrownNew York Knicks43
17Tiago SplitterChicago Bulls40
T-18Mitch JohnsonSan Antonio Spurs38
T-18Steve KerrGolden State Warriors38
20Chris FinchMinnesota Timberwolves37
T-21J.B. BickerstaffDetroit Pistons35
T-21Darko RajakovicToronto Raptors35
Ice Cold8 coachesBelow 35 — job is safe
23Micah NoriPortland Trail Blazers34
24Erik SpoelstraMiami Heat32
25Charles LeeCharlotte Hornets31
26Rick CarlisleIndiana Pacers30
27Mark DaigneaultOklahoma City Thunder28
28Jordi FernandezBrooklyn Nets25
29Quin SnyderAtlanta Hawks23
30Will HardyUtah Jazz20
Source: RotoWire NBA Coach Pressure Index, 2026 — composite score across five weighted risk factors — updated August 2026RotoWire

Which Other NBA Coaches Face Most Pressure?

The four coaches behind Nurse carry heat that isn't really theirs yet. Taylor Jenkins (Milwaukee, 70) and Dusty May (Dallas, 67) are both entering their first season on the job -- Jenkins replacing Doc Rivers after a 32-50 collapse ended a nine-year Bucks playoff streak, He'll have to restore winning in Milwaukee without Giannis Antetokounmpo.

May arrives from Michigan three months after a national title to inherit a 26-56 Dallas team rebuilt around Cooper Flagg. Neither owns last season's record; both were hired to erase it on arrival.

Brian Keefe (Washington, 66) and Doug Christie (Sacramento, 65) rank high for the opposite reason: both were retained after missing the playoffs, so the grace period is spent. JJ Redick ties Christie at 65 -- the Lakers won 53 games, lost 4-1 to Houston in the first round, and now watch James chase a ring in the East.

The index's most useful signal is where it diverges from the standings. Mike Brown just won the title and ranks 16th at 43 points, comfortably Cool: New York's 53-29 season ended with sweeps of Philadelphia and Cleveland and a 4-1 Finals win over San Antonio, the franchise's third championship and first since 1973. A banner buys years of patience.

NBA Coaches Not On The Hot Seat

Now invert it. Mark Daigneault ranks 27th at 28 even though Oklahoma City's 64-18 season ended in a 4-3 Western Conference finals loss -- a genuine disappointment that barely dents a coach with a ring and the league's best young core. 

Mitch Johnson sits T-18 at 38 after taking a 62-win San Antonio team to the Finals (though let's remember the club just hired Billy Donovan to be his top assistant).

J.B. Bickerstaff sits T-21 at 35 after Detroit's 60-22 top seed fell 4-3 to Cleveland in the second round. Regular-season record is close to noise here; expectation gaps and roster volatility drive the score.

At the bottom, Erik Spoelstra (32) and Rick Carlisle (30) are effectively unfireable regardless of a Heat play-in exit or Indiana's lost season.

Philadelphia is the season's clearest laboratory: a 42-year-old on a minutes budget, a coach who cannot afford to lose, and a fanbase that will hear about it nightly.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Thomas Leary
Thomas Leary is a senior editor and sports betting expert for RotoWire, covering all aspects of the gambling industry with an emphasis on sports data. He previously spent over six years at Sports Business Journal, where he helped identify emerging sectors across the industry, such as legalized gambling, and helped launch a digital newsletter division. Outside of work, Thomas can often be found at the golf course, and he still laments the many Louis Oosthuizen major heartbreaks. Thomas is a native of Charlotte, North Carolina and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.
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