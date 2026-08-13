Ahead of the 2026-27 NBA regular season, RotoWire scored each of the NBA's 30 head coaches on a 100-point composite across five weighted factors.

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Nick Nurse did not have a job security problem in June, but free agency has drastically changed expectations at NBA betting sites headed into this season.

Philadelphia spent the summer converting a 45-37 seventh seed into a championship mandate. First came Jaylen Brown from Boston. Then, on July 27, LeBron James signed a two-year, $8 million deal -- a fraction of the nearly $53 million he earned in 2025-26 -- and framed it as the only thing left worth chasing.

"I'm not going for money. I'm not going for family," James said. "I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship."

That is how Nurse lands at 74 points, first overall in our Hot tier of this season's NBA Coach Pressure Index.

To be clear - this index is not who is most in danger of losing their job. Rather, it measures the expectations heading into the season.

Nurse is the only coach in the league who now answers to a soon-to-be 42-year-old entering his 24th season, a Finals MVP who did not ask to be traded, and Joel Embiid's availability calendar -- all at once. The Sixers already showed they can shock someone, ousting the 56-win Celtics 4-3 in the first round before the Knicks swept them in four.

But there is no version of next spring in which another second-round exit reads as progress.

Related: Most Hated NBA Player in Every State.

Data Study The 2026 NBA Coach Pressure Index Ranking all 30 head coaches on a 100-point hot-seat scale: Job Security Risk (30 pts), Win-Now Mandate (20 pts), Star Player Situation Volatility (20 pts), Legacy/Succession Burden (15 pts) and Market/Media Scrutiny (15 pts). 30 Coaches scored 6 In the Hot tier 8 Ice Cold (safest) 44.9 Avg. score (of 100) Full Rankings The Board By Tier Nobody cracked the Scorching tier (80+) this year — but six coaches are running Hot, with new arrivals and high-mandate rebuilds carrying most of the heat. On the other end, 8 coaches sit in Ice Cold territory, insulated by rosters, timelines, or track records that buy patience. Hottest Seats Nick Nurse Philadelphia 76ers 74 Taylor Jenkins Milwaukee Bucks 70 Dusty May Dallas Mavericks 67 Brian Keefe Washington Wizards 66 JJ Redick Los Angeles Lakers 65 Safest Seats Will Hardy Utah Jazz 20 Quin Snyder Atlanta Hawks 23 Jordi Fernandez Brooklyn Nets 25 Mark Daigneault Oklahoma City Thunder 28 Rick Carlisle Indiana Pacers 30 How to read the tiers: Scorching (80–100), Hot (65–79), Warm (50–64), Cool (35–49) and Ice Cold (below 35). Ties are marked with a "T-" prefix and ranked strictly by score — a lower rank or tier here reflects organizational pressure and job-security risk, not a value judgment on coaching ability. Rank Head Coach Score Tier 1 Nick Nurse Philadelphia 76ers 74 Hot 2 Taylor Jenkins Milwaukee Bucks 70 Hot 3 Dusty May Dallas Mavericks 67 Hot 4 Brian Keefe Washington Wizards 66 Hot T-5 JJ Redick Los Angeles Lakers 65 Hot T-5 Doug Christie Sacramento Kings 65 Hot 7 Ime Udoka Houston Rockets 62 Warm 8 Sean Sweeney Orlando Magic 54 Warm 9 Jamahl Mosley New Orleans Pelicans 52 Warm 10 Tuomas Iisalo Memphis Grizzlies 50 Warm 11 David Adelman Denver Nuggets 49 Cool 12 Tyronn Lue LA Clippers 47 Cool T-13 Joe Mazzulla Boston Celtics 46 Cool T-13 Kenny Atkinson Cleveland Cavaliers 46 Cool 15 Jordan Ott Phoenix Suns 45 Cool 16 Mike Brown New York Knicks 43 Cool 17 Tiago Splitter Chicago Bulls 40 Cool T-18 Mitch Johnson San Antonio Spurs 38 Cool T-18 Steve Kerr Golden State Warriors 38 Cool 20 Chris Finch Minnesota Timberwolves 37 Cool T-21 J.B. Bickerstaff Detroit Pistons 35 Cool T-21 Darko Rajakovic Toronto Raptors 35 Cool 23 Micah Nori Portland Trail Blazers 34 Ice Cold 24 Erik Spoelstra Miami Heat 32 Ice Cold 25 Charles Lee Charlotte Hornets 31 Ice Cold 26 Rick Carlisle Indiana Pacers 30 Ice Cold 27 Mark Daigneault Oklahoma City Thunder 28 Ice Cold 28 Jordi Fernandez Brooklyn Nets 25 Ice Cold 29 Quin Snyder Atlanta Hawks 23 Ice Cold 30 Will Hardy Utah Jazz 20 Ice Cold Hot 6 coaches 65–79 — seat is warming up fast 1 Nick Nurse Philadelphia 76ers 74 2 Taylor Jenkins Milwaukee Bucks 70 3 Dusty May Dallas Mavericks 67 4 Brian Keefe Washington Wizards 66 T-5 JJ Redick Los Angeles Lakers 65 T-5 Doug Christie Sacramento Kings 65 Warm 4 coaches 50–64 — on notice, not urgent 7 Ime Udoka Houston Rockets 62 8 Sean Sweeney Orlando Magic 54 9 Jamahl Mosley New Orleans Pelicans 52 10 Tuomas Iisalo Memphis Grizzlies 50 Cool 12 coaches 35–49 — stable for now 11 David Adelman Denver Nuggets 49 12 Tyronn Lue LA Clippers 47 T-13 Joe Mazzulla Boston Celtics 46 T-13 Kenny Atkinson Cleveland Cavaliers 46 15 Jordan Ott Phoenix Suns 45 16 Mike Brown New York Knicks 43 17 Tiago Splitter Chicago Bulls 40 T-18 Mitch Johnson San Antonio Spurs 38 T-18 Steve Kerr Golden State Warriors 38 20 Chris Finch Minnesota Timberwolves 37 T-21 J.B. Bickerstaff Detroit Pistons 35 T-21 Darko Rajakovic Toronto Raptors 35 Ice Cold 8 coaches Below 35 — job is safe 23 Micah Nori Portland Trail Blazers 34 24 Erik Spoelstra Miami Heat 32 25 Charles Lee Charlotte Hornets 31 26 Rick Carlisle Indiana Pacers 30 27 Mark Daigneault Oklahoma City Thunder 28 28 Jordi Fernandez Brooklyn Nets 25 29 Quin Snyder Atlanta Hawks 23 30 Will Hardy Utah Jazz 20

Which Other NBA Coaches Face Most Pressure?

The four coaches behind Nurse carry heat that isn't really theirs yet. Taylor Jenkins (Milwaukee, 70) and Dusty May (Dallas, 67) are both entering their first season on the job -- Jenkins replacing Doc Rivers after a 32-50 collapse ended a nine-year Bucks playoff streak, He'll have to restore winning in Milwaukee without Giannis Antetokounmpo.

May arrives from Michigan three months after a national title to inherit a 26-56 Dallas team rebuilt around Cooper Flagg. Neither owns last season's record; both were hired to erase it on arrival.

Brian Keefe (Washington, 66) and Doug Christie (Sacramento, 65) rank high for the opposite reason: both were retained after missing the playoffs, so the grace period is spent. JJ Redick ties Christie at 65 -- the Lakers won 53 games, lost 4-1 to Houston in the first round, and now watch James chase a ring in the East.

The index's most useful signal is where it diverges from the standings. Mike Brown just won the title and ranks 16th at 43 points, comfortably Cool: New York's 53-29 season ended with sweeps of Philadelphia and Cleveland and a 4-1 Finals win over San Antonio, the franchise's third championship and first since 1973. A banner buys years of patience.

NBA Coaches Not On The Hot Seat

Now invert it. Mark Daigneault ranks 27th at 28 even though Oklahoma City's 64-18 season ended in a 4-3 Western Conference finals loss -- a genuine disappointment that barely dents a coach with a ring and the league's best young core.

Mitch Johnson sits T-18 at 38 after taking a 62-win San Antonio team to the Finals (though let's remember the club just hired Billy Donovan to be his top assistant).

J.B. Bickerstaff sits T-21 at 35 after Detroit's 60-22 top seed fell 4-3 to Cleveland in the second round. Regular-season record is close to noise here; expectation gaps and roster volatility drive the score.

At the bottom, Erik Spoelstra (32) and Rick Carlisle (30) are effectively unfireable regardless of a Heat play-in exit or Indiana's lost season.

Philadelphia is the season's clearest laboratory: a 42-year-old on a minutes budget, a coach who cannot afford to lose, and a fanbase that will hear about it nightly.

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