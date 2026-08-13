Nick Nurse did not have a job security problem in June, but free agency has drastically changed expectations at NBA betting sites headed into this season.
Philadelphia spent the summer converting a 45-37 seventh seed into a championship mandate. First came Jaylen Brown from Boston. Then, on July 27, LeBron James signed a two-year, $8 million deal -- a fraction of the nearly $53 million he earned in 2025-26 -- and framed it as the only thing left worth chasing.
"I'm not going for money. I'm not going for family," James said. "I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship."
That is how Nurse lands at 74 points, first overall in our Hot tier of this season's NBA Coach Pressure Index.
To be clear - this index is not who is most in danger of losing their job. Rather, it measures the expectations heading into the season.
Nurse is the only coach in the league who now answers to a soon-to-be 42-year-old entering his 24th season, a Finals MVP who did not ask to be traded, and Joel Embiid's availability calendar -- all at once. The Sixers already showed they can shock someone, ousting the 56-win Celtics 4-3 in the first round before the Knicks swept them in four.
But there is no version of next spring in which another second-round exit reads as progress.
Related: Most Hated NBA Player in Every State.
Which Other NBA Coaches Face Most Pressure?
The four coaches behind Nurse carry heat that isn't really theirs yet. Taylor Jenkins (Milwaukee, 70) and Dusty May (Dallas, 67) are both entering their first season on the job -- Jenkins replacing Doc Rivers after a 32-50 collapse ended a nine-year Bucks playoff streak, He'll have to restore winning in Milwaukee without Giannis Antetokounmpo.
May arrives from Michigan three months after a national title to inherit a 26-56 Dallas team rebuilt around Cooper Flagg. Neither owns last season's record; both were hired to erase it on arrival.
Brian Keefe (Washington, 66) and Doug Christie (Sacramento, 65) rank high for the opposite reason: both were retained after missing the playoffs, so the grace period is spent. JJ Redick ties Christie at 65 -- the Lakers won 53 games, lost 4-1 to Houston in the first round, and now watch James chase a ring in the East.
The index's most useful signal is where it diverges from the standings. Mike Brown just won the title and ranks 16th at 43 points, comfortably Cool: New York's 53-29 season ended with sweeps of Philadelphia and Cleveland and a 4-1 Finals win over San Antonio, the franchise's third championship and first since 1973. A banner buys years of patience.
NBA Coaches Not On The Hot Seat
Now invert it. Mark Daigneault ranks 27th at 28 even though Oklahoma City's 64-18 season ended in a 4-3 Western Conference finals loss -- a genuine disappointment that barely dents a coach with a ring and the league's best young core.
Mitch Johnson sits T-18 at 38 after taking a 62-win San Antonio team to the Finals (though let's remember the club just hired Billy Donovan to be his top assistant).
J.B. Bickerstaff sits T-21 at 35 after Detroit's 60-22 top seed fell 4-3 to Cleveland in the second round. Regular-season record is close to noise here; expectation gaps and roster volatility drive the score.
At the bottom, Erik Spoelstra (32) and Rick Carlisle (30) are effectively unfireable regardless of a Heat play-in exit or Indiana's lost season.
Philadelphia is the season's clearest laboratory: a 42-year-old on a minutes budget, a coach who cannot afford to lose, and a fanbase that will hear about it nightly.
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