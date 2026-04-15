The 2026 NBA Draft doesn't have a consensus No. 1 pick, making it a fascinating year. AJ Dybantsa has the highest ceiling, but his rawness leaves the door open for Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer to hear their names called first. Beyond the top three, this class is loaded with scoring guards and switchable forwards who fit the modern NBA mold, though true difference-makers thin out quickly. What follows is a breakdown of the top prospects, what they do well, where they fall short, and how they project as professionals.

2026 NBA Draft Big Board: Top Prospect Rankings, Comps & Projections

1. AJ Dybantsa | SF | BYU | 6'9"

Projected range: Top 3

NBA upside comp: Jayson Tatum

Despite not being a polished prospect, Dybantsa has the highest upside in the 2026 NBA Draft. The BYU product has the size and skill to be a dominant force as a professional, but his adjustment to playing elite competition consistently could be stark. The best teams in the league have All-NBA wings and/or big guards who can control the game, and Dybantsa fits that mold. His offensive efficiency will be a question mark, but if he doesn't go No. 1, whoever passes on him could be making as big a mistake as the 76ers (Markelle Fultz) and Lakers (Lonzo Ball) did when they passed on Jayson Tatum in 2017.

2. Darryn Peterson | SG | Kansas | 6'5"

Projected range: Top 3

NBA upside comp: Jamal Murray / Devin Booker

While Dybantsa led the NCAA in scoring per game, Peterson might be the most prolific offensive player in the 2026 NBA Draft. Concerns about his health and competitive edge cropped up at Kansas, where he played only 20 games. However, he finished strong, and his upside was evident when available. Peterson played as an off-ball guard more often than not in college, but the expectation is that he'll be a ball-dominant, go-to offensive fulcrum at the next level. If he can develop into a lead guard like Jamal Murray or Devin Booker, Peterson could be a multiple-time All-Star.

3. Cameron Boozer | PF/C | Duke | 6'9"

Projected range: Top 3

NBA upside comp: Bam Adebayo / Al Horford

Boozer is Mr. Steady of the 2026 NBA Draft. He can do everything well on the court, but he doesn't have a top-tier trait like Peterson or Dybantsa. It'll be interesting to see what skills Boozer decides to prioritize in the NBA. He was an efficient scorer in college, but at 6-foot-9, he may struggle around the rim against NBA-level competition. Boozer was an elite rebounder, but again, that'll be hard to replicate when facing bigger frontcourts. His passing is arguably what jumps off the page most, as he averaged 4.1 dimes per game and was often Duke's go-to playmaker. Defensively, Boozer held his own, but the biggest question will be whether he matches up against opposing centers or forwards. There haven't been many undersized centers taken inside the top-5 picks in recent years, but Boozer could be an outlier and have similar success to long-time NBA starters like Bam Adebayo and Al Horford.

4. Caleb Wilson | SF | UNC | 6'7"

Projected range: Top 5

NBA upside comp: OG Anunoby

Wilson is an exceptional athlete who should be an elite defender from Day 1 in the NBA. However, his offensive game has a long way to go, especially his outside shot. If he can develop into a go-to player, Wilson could be the best player in this draft, but with so many question marks, it's hard to justify taking him over AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer. If things break right for Wilson, his career could turn out similar to OG Anunoby's, who has become an impressive two-way option after being mostly a defensive stopper in college.

5. Darius Acuff | PG | Arkansas | 6'1"

Projected range: Lottery

NBA comp: Tyrese Maxey

Acuff is the next guard up in the John Calipari tree, which has produced NBA All-Stars like John Wall, Derrick Rose, De'Aaron Fox, Devin Booker, Tyrese Maxey, Jamal Murray and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Acuff more than held his own in college, proving to be an elite offensive talent. Given how much volume he handled, Acuff was an incredibly efficient scorer and an advanced playmaker. Whoever selects Acuff should prioritize him as a lead guard, whether that's as a starter or as an offense-first reserve. Of the top Calipari guards, Acuff shares the most similarities with Maxey, who took a few years to develop into a true NBA star.

6. Kingston Flemings | SG | Houston| 6'4"

Projected range: Lottery

NBA upside comp: VJ Edgecombe

Flemings is a hard-nosed guard who was capable of taking over the game in multiple ways in college. However, without an elite standout trait, his fit as a professional will likely depend on which organization he lands with. Similar to VJ Edgecombe and Dylan Harper from the 2025 Draft, Flemings has the skills and athleticism to be productive right away at the NBA level. However, as a rookie, it's more likely he operates as a reserve like Harper than playing 30+ minutes a night like Edgecombe, though Flemings' game is more comparable to Edgecombe's.

7. Keaton Wagler | SG | Illinois | 6'6"

Projected range: Lottery

NBA comp: Ty Jerome (floor) / Cade Cunningham (ceiling)

Wagler's three-point prowess as a freshman put him on the national radar and shot him up draft boards. At 6-foot-6, 185 pounds, Wagler's size is the biggest question mark when evaluating his upside, but his offensive skill set is second to none. His elite off-the-dribble three-point shot is perfect for the NBA, but he may have to settle for a reserve role to start his career if he's going to be prioritized as a lead guard. Wagler didn't play off-ball a ton in college, but it's a transition that should be seamless given his floor-spacing ability. Given his current frame and play style, Wagler shares similarities with Ty Jerome, who has flourished as an offensive-minded sixth man in recent years. However, if he fills out his frame and improves his decision-making, Wagler could vault into superstardom and draw comparisons to Cade Cunningham.

8. Mikel Brown | PG | Louisville | 6'3"

Projected range: Lottery

NBA upside comp: Coby White / Keyonte George

Like Wagler, Brown is another wiry guard (6-foot-7 wingspan) with elite offensive traits, but he's extremely light heading into the draft (190 pounds). He was a streaky three-point shooter in college, but he wasn't shy about letting it fly from deep, which bodes well for transitioning to the NBA. There have been plenty of cautionary tales about players with similar skills, including Cole Anthony and Jeremy Lamb, but there have also been success stories like Coby White and Keyonte George. Brown needs to land in the right destination to reach his full potential as a go-to guard at the next level.

9. Patrick Ngongba | C | Duke | 6'11"

Projected range: Lottery

NBA comp: Khaman Maluach

Ngongba took a step forward as a sophomore, and while he started almost all of Duke's games, he played limited minutes and was an afterthought on most offensive possessions. Using a lottery pick on a player who wasn't featured in college is always a risky move, but Ngongba's athletic traits make him an intriguing prospect. Depending on how you want to classify Cameron Boozer, Ngongba could be the best center in the 2026 class, and while he spent one more year in college, he shares traits with fellow Duke product Khaman Maluach, who essentially redshirted as a rookie after being the No. 10 pick in the 2025 Draft.

10. Aday Mara | C | Michigan | 7'3"

Projected range: Lottery

NBA comp: Ryan Kalkbrenner (floor) / Zach Edey (ceiling)

After two years at UCLA, Mara transferred to Michigan and exploded onto the scene as a dominant inside presence. With a typical big man skill set, Mara's 7-foot-3 frame made him an imposing force in college, and he figures to be a competent backup big man immediately at the NBA level. Zach Edey surprisingly showcased a strong three-point shot at the combine after not having one in college, and if Mara does something similar, his upside would increase exponentially. If he doesn't expand his range, Mara could have a strong rookie season like Ryan Kalkbrenner, who was a solid rebounder and rim protector right away for the Hornets.

Just Missed the Cut

Yaxel Lendeborg | SF | Michigan | 6'9"

After two strong seasons at UAB, Lendeborg transferred to Michigan and catapulted up draft boards. The 6-foot-9 forward was the perfect Swiss Army knife for the Wolverines during their championship run, with his size and skill seemingly being a perfect fit for the NBA. If Lendeborg were a few years younger, he'd be a consensus top-5 pick, but he's only a year younger than Anthony Edwards and Cade Cunningham. Lendeborg should be more NBA-ready than most prospects in this class, but there are certainly red flags when taking older prospects who flourished while dominating younger competition.

Labaron Philon | PG | Alabama | 6'2"

Philon took a major leap as a sophomore, establishing himself as an elite two-way player. He's a bit undersized and older for a lottery prospect, but the all-around skill set makes him an intriguing option after the top names are off the board. If Philon lands in the right spot, he could be an immediate contributor, but if that doesn't happen, he could slide into the background and be a backup his entire career.