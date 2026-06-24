Where every 2026 NBA Draft pick landed in the first round and what it means for fantasy — from Dybantsa and Boozer to deep sleepers, with redraft and dynasty rookie rankings.

The 2026 NBA Draft delivered controlled chaos. AJ Dybantsa went off the board first to the Washington Wizards, the Giannis Antetokounmpo blockbuster trade reshaped Milwaukee on the eve of the draft and a flurry of trades scrambled the back half of the first round. For fantasy basketball managers, that means new landing spots, shifting depth charts and a fresh batch of rookies to rank for redraft, dynasty and category leagues.

From immediate-impact contributors like Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer and Darius Acuff to high-ceiling stashes and deep-league sleepers, here's what each selection means for your fantasy hoops squad, plus a cheat sheet of the best rookie targets and the depth-chart battles worth watching into training camp.

The Lottery (Picks 1–14)

1. Washington Wizards - AJ Dybantsa, F, BYU

The Wizards land the highest-ceiling player in the class and hand him a clear runway as the primary wing scorer alongside Trae Young (quadriceps) and Anthony Davis (finger). Dybantsa led Division I in scoring at 25.5 points per game while flashing real secondary playmaking (3.7 assists) and an elite knack for drawing fouls.

Fantasy outlook: Points and free-throw attempts come immediately, and Young's gravity should open driving lanes. The swing skill is the three-ball, hitting just 33.1 percent in college. If that climbs into the mid-to-high 30s, he's a fantasy All-Star.

2. Utah Jazz - Darryn Peterson, G, Kansas

Utah slots arguably the most gifted pure scorer in the class into a backcourt next to emerging guard Keyonte George (hamstring) as the rebuild turns a corner. Peterson played mostly off the ball at Kansas but profiles as a ball-dominant, three-level fulcrum at the next level, with comps ranging from Devin Booker to a young Ray Allen.

Fantasy outlook: Scoring, threes and steals come in bunches, but field-goal percentage may be a drag early. The Jazz will be looking to compete now, and it's unclear where Peterson will fall in the pecking order, with George, Ace Bailey and Lauri Markkanen all high-volume scorers.

3. Memphis Grizzlies - Cameron Boozer, F/C, Duke

Memphis gets the most complete player in the draft, and he could be the Grizzlies new franchise player, depending on what happens with Ja Morant this offseason. Boozer's passing from the post is his separator, but he did everything well in college, averaging 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists on 56/39/79 splits as a freshman.

Fantasy outlook: Given his skill set and presumed role, he's the best all-around fantasy asset in the class. Boozer fills every counting category without torching your percentages, which makes him valuable even on modest usage. The only real question is how quickly Memphis hands him the keys.

4. Chicago Bulls - Caleb Wilson, F, North Carolina

Chicago bets on two-way upside, adding an explosive forward to a rebuild centered on Matas Buzelis (ankle) and Josh Giddey (ankle). Wilson is an elite vertical athlete and help-side shot-blocker whose offense, especially the jumper (25.9 percent from three), needs time. He's coming off season-ending hand and thumb surgeries but should be 100 percent this offseason.

Fantasy outlook: When right, he chips in scoring, rebounds, blocks and steals, and that defensive stat line is a genuine differentiator in this class. The three-point inconsistency caps his category floor, but the per-minute production is elite. There's a path to 30-plus minutes with no entrenched veteran ahead of him, making him a high-ceiling bet for dynasty managers.

5. LA Clippers - Keaton Wagler, G, Illinois

A late riser into the top five, Wagler caps a meteoric climb from unheralded four-star to lottery pick after a freshman season that saw him win the Jerry West Award and lead Illinois to the Final Four. He lands on a win-now Clippers roster, which complicates things for fantasy.

Fantasy outlook: Wagler is a knockdown shooter with enough playmaking to avoid being one-dimensional. However, his thin frame and modest burst mean counting stats may take a year to climb, and a veteran roster won't accelerate that. The shooting plays in any lineup, so he holds value as a threes-and-assists specialist, but temper redraft expectations and treat him as a dynasty long-game, with the assumption that Kawhi Leonard could be out of the picture soon.

6. Brooklyn Nets - Mikel Brown Jr., G, Louisville

Brown looked like one of the most dynamic freshmen in the country when healthy, including a 45-point, ACC-freshman record night, but a back injury limited him to 21 games. He joins a crowded young backcourt featuring Egor Demin (foot), Nolan Traore (illness) and Ben Saraf, but given his draft pedigree, the Nets may push Brown to the front of the line.

Fantasy outlook: Classic high-ceiling, high-risk dynasty pick. The back injury and 34 percent three-point mark are worrisome, but the pull-up scoring, pick-and-roll feel and active hands point toward All-Star equity if he stays healthy. Rookie-year value may be modest given the backcourt logjam.

7. Sacramento Kings - Darius Acuff Jr., G, Arkansas

Sacramento's backcourt has been a mess since the Haliburton and Fox departures, and Acuff is the most polished offensive guard in the class. He swept SEC Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year honors on 48/44/81 splits. With Russell Westbrook (toe) ticketed for free agency, the runway is wide for Acuff to be the go-to guy in Sacramento.

Fantasy outlook: Potential fantasy stud, and near the top of redraft rookie rankings. The 44 percent clip from three on real volume is elite, and if Sacramento commits to playing through him, he has legitimate value across points, threes and assists. His size may cap defensive counting stats, but the offensive profile is the best among rookie guards.

8. Atlanta Hawks - Kingston Flemings, G, Houston

With Trae Young out of the picture in Atlanta, Flemings projects as a long-term backcourt building block, though as a rookie, he'll likely operate in the second unit behind CJ McCollum and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Flemings' near three-to-one assist-to-turnover ratio and elite on-ball defense (forged under Kelvin Sampson) are pro-ready traits that'll earn him playing time.

Fantasy outlook: The defense could translate immediately, and the 39 percent three-point stroke suggests the scoring follows. The catch is the reserve role to open the year. Wild card with a higher ceiling than his draft slot if he forces the issue, making him a worthwhile dynasty stash.

9. Dallas Mavericks - Morez Johnson Jr., F/C, Michigan

Dallas reunites Johnson with new head coach Dusty May, who coached him at Michigan. Johnson is a physical, switchable rim-runner whose offense is a work in progress and who's a touch undersized at center. He'll likely sit behind Dereck Lively (foot), P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford to start.

Fantasy outlook: Minimal redraft value out of the gate, as Johnson joins a frontcourt with established bigs. His defensive effort and rebounding are the path to minutes, and an injury ahead of him could open things up, given Gafford and Lively's history. Johnson is a deep-league/dynasty watch until the offense and the opportunity expand.

10. Milwaukee Bucks - Brayden Burries, G, Arizona

Burries brings a physical, three-level scoring profile to a reshaped Milwaukee team following the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade that returned Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez and more. That, plus rising guard Ryan Rollins, creates an immediate perimeter logjam.

Fantasy outlook: Rookie-year upside is capped behind Herro, Jaquez and Rollins. The high IQ and shot creation give the rebuilding-ish Bucks a long-term piece, so the long-term dynasty value is there, particularly if Milwaukee's roster churns further. For now, a stash rather than a redraft contributor.

11. Golden State Warriors - Yaxel Lendeborg, F, Michigan

The most NBA-ready player in the class lands in a spot that needs him now. With Jimmy Butler (knee) and Moses Moody (knee) both facing extended absences, the 23-year-old Big Ten Player of the Year should see real minutes immediately. His 7-4 wingspan, low-turnover game and 37 percent stroke fit Golden State perfectly.

Fantasy outlook: This is the rare rookie whose real-life and fantasy timelines align early. Solid percentages, low turnovers and defensive stats make him a quiet top-100 category-league target who simply doesn't hurt you anywhere. If he seizes the wide-open minutes, he could be among the best rookie fantasy producers in 2026-27.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder - Aday Mara, C, Michigan

The third Michigan player off the board in the lottery, the 7-3 Mara is a quick-footed rim protector who won Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. His exact role hinges on OKC's frontcourt cap maneuvering (Isaiah Hartenstein's club option looms), but the defensive value is real.

Fantasy outlook: A blocks-and-percentages specialist. The free-throw shooting (56 percent on the season) is a category drag, though his 76 percent clip in the NCAA Tournament hints at improvement. On a loaded OKC roster, minutes aren't guaranteed, so he's a defensive-stat stash whose value spikes if he wins a starting job.

13. Milwaukee Bucks - Nate Ament, F, Tennessee

Acquired by Milwaukee as part of the Giannis return package, Ament gives the Bucks a 6-10 wing with ballhandling and shooting upside. He'll compete with Jaime Jaquez and Kyle Kuzma for minutes, so the role is murky to start.

Fantasy outlook: Long-term dynasty hold rather than instant-impact redraft target. The positional size, foul-drawing and playmaking signal a possible Year 2 or 3 breakout, but a potentially win-oriented Milwaukee team, which doesn't own its first-round pick in 2027, likely brings him along slowly.

14. Charlotte Hornets - Hannes Steinbach, C, Washington

Steinbach was a do-everything big at Washington (18.5 points, 11.8 rebounds) after a pro stint in Germany. He may not crack the starting lineup in Charlotte right away, but a thin bench could hand him meaningful minutes early. He's a mobile big man who can attack downhill and stretch the floor a bit, with modest playmaking for his size.

Fantasy outlook: Frontcourt depth with rebounding as the most translatable category. His passing and shooting development will determine the ceiling. Deep-league and dynasty managers should monitor the minutes. If Charlotte's frontcourt opens up, his rebounding-plus-efficiency profile could sneak into category relevance.

Picks 15–30

15. Chicago Bulls - Dailyn Swain, F, Texas

Chicago adds an athletic, two-way junior wing who was the engine of Texas's offense (17.3/7.5/3.6 on 54 percent inside the arc). Swain is an elite rim finisher and disruptive defender whose perimeter shot is still developing.

Fantasy outlook: A defense-and-finishing profile with a chance to compete for immediate minutes. The shooting consistency is the swing for category value, but the steals, efficient two-point scoring and rebounding give him a sneaky floor in deeper formats. Year-over-year growth at every college stop makes him an appealing dynasty target.

16. Oklahoma City Thunder - Bennett Stirtz, G, Iowa

Memphis selected the DII-to-Iowa riser and flipped his rights to OKC for two second-rounders. Stirtz is a veteran floor general with elite pace and feel who'll compete for bench minutes behind Nikola Topic (back) and Jared McCain.

Fantasy outlook: Likely a slow-burn redraft asset on a deep Thunder roster. The shooting and IQ profile a future sixth-man scorer, but touches are scarce in OKC.

17. Detroit Pistons - Ebuka Okorie, G, Stanford

Detroit moved up from 21 and packaged three second-rounders to grab one of college basketball's most prolific scorers (23.2 points per game). He'll back up superstar Cade Cunningham and provide instant offense off the bench.

Fantasy outlook: Bench scoring with three-level juice, but the role behind Cunningham caps the rookie ceiling. The microwave-scorer profile could make him a streaming option at times, and a worthwhile dynasty hold given his shot-making and competitive edge. The Pistons desperately need another playmaker to take the pressure off of Cunningham, and Okorie could be that guy.

18. Charlotte Hornets - Christian Anderson, G, Texas Tech

Charlotte's second pick of the night is a knockdown shooter (42 percent from three on volume) and polished pick-and-roll operator, but he joins a crowded backcourt with LaMelo Ball, Coby White and Kon Knueppel.

Fantasy outlook: The shooting and processing speed are NBA-ready, but the guard logjam limits early opportunity. He profiles as a floor-spacing, secondary-creator type whose category value (threes, assists, efficiency) emerges once the depth chart clears.

19. Toronto Raptors - Allen Graves, F, Santa Clara

Graves brings a defense-first, 3-and-D foundation (41 percent from deep, elite steal-and-block rates for a freshman) to a Toronto team eyeing contention. He'll likely come off the bench but should hold a stable role at both forward spots.

Fantasy outlook: The combination of spacing and defensive playmaking is exactly what fits the modern game, and the offensive rebounding keeps him on the floor on cold shooting nights. Quiet category contributor with steals-plus-blocks-plus-threes appeal if the minutes materialize.

20. San Antonio Spurs - Jayden Quaintance, F/C, Kentucky

The definition of a high-risk, high-reward swing. Quaintance flashed dynamic rim protection at Arizona State before a torn ACL/meniscus and persistent knee complications limited him to four games at Kentucky. San Antonio can afford to treat Year 1 as a medical redshirt next to Victor Wembanyama, or at least bring Quaintance along slowly as he gets farther removed from the brutal injury.

Fantasy outlook: No redraft value while the knee is the headline. The defensive upside is tantalizing for dynasty managers who can be patient.

21. Memphis Grizzlies - Karim Lopez, F, New Zealand Breakers

After a draft-night slide down the board, Lopez's rights landed in Memphis, where he joins No. 3 pick Cameron Boozer. The first Mexican-born first-rounder is a physical downhill driver with pro experience overseas and real defensive versatility.

Fantasy outlook: A long-term dynasty investment with minimal redraft impact as a rookie, even if the Grizzlies continue to tank. The athleticism and defensive tools are the foundation, but the shooting is inconsistent.

22. Philadelphia 76ers - Labaron Philon Jr., G, Alabama

Philon returned to Alabama and broke out (22.0/5.0/3.5 on 50/40/80 splits), but he still slid on draft night. In Philadelphia, he will learn behind star Tyrese Maxey and provide instant offense off the bench. Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Paul George and Joel Embiid will lead the way, but with Kelly Oubre and Quentin Grimes hitting free agency, there could be a clear path to a secondary role for Philon.

Fantasy outlook: A sneaky asset who could outperform his draft slot. The all-around offensive profile means he won't just stand in the corner, and any absence ahead of Philon could open up massive usage. Philon is the kind of overlooked guard who can force his way into the rotation by midseason and is a smart dynasty buy while his value is low.

23. Atlanta Hawks - Zuby Ejiofor, F/C, St. John's

Atlanta's second selection is an elite defensive big and Big East Player of the Year who dominated the interior (16.4/7.3/3.5 with 2.1 blocks). Onyeka Okongwu has emerged as the starting center in Atlanta, but with Clint Capela out of the picture, there's playing time up for grabs. As things stand, Ejiofor should have a fair chance at winning the backup job.

Fantasy outlook: The blocks and switchable defense are the draw, but a crowded depth chart limits rookie minutes. He's a plug-and-play motor-and-IQ piece whose category value (boards, blocks, efficiency) ticks up if a frontcourt spot opens. Deep-league watch with a respectable dynasty floor.

24. Los Angeles Lakers - Cameron Carr, G, Baylor

The combine's biggest riser, 6-6 with a 7-1 wingspan and a 42.5-inch max vertical, Carr broke out at Baylor (18.9 points on 49/37/80) and lands on an unsettled Lakers roster that'll likely get Austin Reaves and LeBron James back.

Fantasy outlook: A tantalizing dynasty stash. The 3-and-D profile fits the modern wing mold, but that's likely the biggest role he'll get as long as Luka Doncic, Reaves and James are healthy.

25. Dallas Mavericks - Sergio de Larrea, G, Valencia

A polished, 6-6 Spanish playmaker with a 6-9 wingspan and a lethal catch-and-shoot stroke (40-plus percent from three against pro competition), de Larrea's rights ultimately landed in Dallas. He could return to Spain, but if he joins the NBA squad, the rookie likely wouldn't have redraft value, especially if Kyrie Irving is 100 percent.

Fantasy outlook: A true draft-and-stash with no near-term fantasy value if he stays overseas. The size, IQ and shooting give him a clean long-term path to rotation minutes, so he's strictly a deep dynasty hold for managers with roster patience.

26. San Antonio Spurs - Tarris Reed Jr., C, UConn

Denver flipped Reed's rights to San Antonio for the 35th pick and two future seconds. The 6-10, 260-pound UConn product is a physical, high-feel passing big (14.7/9.0/2.3 with 2.0 blocks on 61 percent). Reed and Jayden Quaintance are undersized centers who'll have to learn to play next to Victor Wembanyama if they want to see consistent roles.

Fantasy outlook: The Spurs' frontcourt depth caps Reed's potential production. The rebounding, screen-and-roll gravity and passing make him a real-life contributor more than a fantasy one for now.

27. Boston Celtics - Chris Cenac Jr., C, Houston

Boston grabs a raw but physically gifted 6-11 big (9.5/7.9 as a freshman) into a center group set to lose Nikola Vucevic in free agency. Neemias Queta is entrenched as the starter, with Luka Garza a depth option, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Boston add another center this offseason.

Fantasy outlook: Rebounding is the immediate calling card, with three-point flashes hinting at a more complete future. The development curve is steep, and the depth chart is crowded, so he's a long-term dynasty stash rather than a redraft option.

28. Brooklyn Nets - Joshua Jefferson, F, Iowa State

Minnesota's pick was traded to Brooklyn in the Julius Randle deal, and the Nets used it to add Jefferson, who is a point forward with a safe floor. Brooklyn has a ton of young assets now, and it's unclear who'll separate themselves from the rest. However, as long as Randle and Michael Porter Jr. are healthy, there won't be much usage to go around.

Fantasy outlook: The all-around line is exactly the kind of do-a-bit-of-everything profile that quietly accrues category value. However, the minutes and usage aren't guaranteed, especially while Brooklyn attempts to find its identity amid a lengthy rebuild.

29. Sacramento Kings - Alex Karaban, F, UConn

Cleveland selected the two-time national champion and flipped his rights to Sacramento. Karaban's calling card is high-volume, high-efficiency three-point shooting (37 percent) paired with low-turnover, connective play. His minutes hinge on the futures of Kings veterans Domantas Sabonis (knee), De'Andre Hunter (eye) and DeMar DeRozan (hamstring).

Fantasy outlook: A specialist whose value lives and dies with his three-point volume and the roster around him. If Sacramento's veterans move on, a floor-spacing role could carry standard-league relevance. If they stay, Karaban is a deep-league streaming specialist.

30. Phoenix Suns - Koa Peat, F, Arizona

Phoenix traded into the final first-round slot and took an in-state product. Peat is a physically mature, blue-collar forward (14.1/5.6/2.6) who finishes through contact and operates as a high-post connector, though limited explosiveness and shooting (35 percent from deep on low volume) cap his ceiling.

Fantasy outlook: A high-floor, low-ceiling glue guy with little rookie fantasy juice on a contending Phoenix roster. The efficient interior scoring and rebounding give him a deep-league pulse if injuries strike up front, but he's a stash-and-monitor for dynasty purposes.

Fantasy Cheat Sheet

Best immediate (redraft) value: Cameron Boozer and AJ Dybantsa headline, with Darryn Peterson, Darius Acuff Jr. and Yaxel Lendeborg (No. 11) close behind. They all combine usage or efficiency with open minutes. Ebuka Okorie is an under-the-radar option.

Best dynasty upside (multi-year payoff): Caleb Wilson, Keaton Wagler and Cameron Carr offer the widest ceilings, with Labaron Philon Jr. also a good value after falling well past the lottery.

Pure stashes (little or no Year 1 value): Aday Mara, Nate Ament, Jayden Quaintance, Karim Lopez and Sergio de Larrea will all require patience.

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