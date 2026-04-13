The regular season is over and lottery odds are locked. Here are the full 2026 NBA Draft Lottery standings, every team's chances at No. 1, and the picks with the highest stakes.

The regular season is over. Here's where every lottery team stands heading into the May 10 drawing.

The 2025–26 NBA regular season ended on April 12, setting the lottery odds for what many consider the most important draft in years. With generational prospects like AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, and Darryn Peterson headlining the class, every percentage point matters. The lottery takes place May 10.

2026 NBA Draft Lottery Standings and Odds

Seed Team Record No. 1 Odds Top 4 Odds 1 Washington Wizards 17-65 14.0% 52.1% 2 Indiana Pacers 19-63 14.0% 52.1% 3 Brooklyn Nets 20-62 14.0% 52.1% 4 Utah Jazz 22-60 11.5% 45.2% 5 Sacramento Kings 22-60 11.5% 45.2% 6 Memphis Grizzlies 25-57 9.0% 37.2% 7 Atlanta Hawks (via Pelicans) 26-56 6.8% 34.4% 8 Dallas Mavericks 26-56 6.7% 26.3% 9 Chicago Bulls 31-51 4.5% 20.3% 10 Milwaukee Bucks 32-50 3.0% 13.9% 11 Golden State Warriors 37-45 2.0% 9.4% 12 OKC Thunder (via Clippers) 42-40 1.5% 7.1% 13 Miami Heat 43-39 1.0% 4.8% 14 Charlotte Hornets 44-38 0.5% 2.4%

Ties at seeds 4–5 and 7–8 will be resolved by random drawing in late April.

What's Riding on the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery?

The Wizards, Pacers, and Nets each hold a 14% chance at the top pick and a 52.1% shot at a top-four selection — the best odds the current system allows.

Indiana's situation is the most dramatic. The Pacers' pick is top-four protected. If it falls to fifth or sixth, it transfers to the LA Clippers as part of the Ivica Zubac trade. With Tyrese Haliburton returning, they likely won't pick this high again soon. Landing in the top four gives them an elite rookie on a cheap deal; missing it means losing the pick entirely.

Brooklyn faces a different pressure. Their 2027 first-round pick is tied up in swap rights with Houston from the James Harden trade, making 2026 potentially their last shot at drafting a franchise cornerstone for years.

Washington has spent three seasons in the lottery without landing a surefire star. After trading for Anthony Davis and Trae Young, the Wizards plan to compete next season. A top pick could be the missing piece that prevents them from sliding back into mediocrity.

The Jazz also have pick protections in play. Utah owes a top-eight protected selection to Oklahoma City, so a slide outside the top eight would cost them the pick. It's unlikely but not impossible.

Dallas is chasing lightning twice. The Mavericks jumped from the 11th slot to No. 1 last year to draft Cooper Flagg and now need a co-star for him, with no control of their own first-round pick again until 2031.

Why the 2026 NBA Draft Class Is Special

The 2026 class is considered one of the deepest in recent history, while the 2027 and 2028 classes are far weaker. The NBA is also expected to institute draft reform this offseason to curb the tanking epidemic that defined this season. For many of these franchises, this is the last best chance to add a franchise-caliber talent through the lottery.

Key Dates: Tiebreakers, Lottery, and Draft Night

Late April — Random drawings to break ties at seeds 4–5 and 7–8

May 10 — 2026 NBA Draft Lottery

Late June — 2026 NBA Draft

Four Play-In losers will join the lottery pool after the Play-In Tournament, finalizing the full 14-team field before the May 10 drawing.