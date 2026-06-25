2026 NBA Draft: Which Picks Exploded on Google Search?

We tracked Google search interest for all 60 picks in the 2026 NBA Draft. See which players saw the biggest surges -- and which teams won the buzz battle.
June 25, 2026
2026 NBA Draft: Which Picks Exploded on Google Search?
June 25, 2026

The 2026 NBA Draft picks are in — all 60 of them. While NBA scouts spent months evaluating these prospects, we tracked something else: which players actually broke through to casual fans. Using Google Trends data for all 60 picks in the 2026 NBA Draft, we measured search interest from pre-draft baseline through the night they were selected and the day after. The results reveal who generated real buzz and which 2026 NBA Draft prospects were already household names before their name was called.

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Data Viz
2026 NBA Draft Search Surge
All 60 picks ranked by Google Trends search interest — pre-draft baseline vs. selection night. Source: Google Trends, May 23–Jun 25, 2026.
Sergio de Larrea
Biggest R1 Surge
Isaiah Evans
Biggest R2 Surge
Dallas Mavericks
Team With Biggest Surge
Utah Jazz
Team With Least Surge
# Player Trend Pre-Draft Avg Selection Surge ★ Pre→Post Surge
25
DAL
Sergio de Larrea
2+7,400%+3,650%
54
GSW
Lajae Jones
FSUR2
+5,600%+5,600%
27
BOS
Chris Cenac Jr.
Houston
3+3,300%+1,033%
24
NYK
Cameron Carr
Baylor
3+3,233%+3,233%
9
DAL
Morez Johnson Jr.
Michigan
1+2,800%+2,800%
17
OKC
Ebuka Okorie
Stanford
4+2,400%+2,400%
47
NYK
Tyler Nickel
VanderbiltR2
1+2,400%+∞%
20
SAS
Jayden Quaintance
Kentucky
4+2,233%+1,650%
18
CHA
Christian Anderson Jr.
Texas Tech
1+2,150%+4,400%
15
CHI
Dailyn Swain
Texas
2+1,750%+1,750%
16
MEM
Bennett Stirtz
Iowa
4+1,740%+2,200%
26
SAS
Tarris Reed Jr.
UConn
5+1,680%+1,680%
21
MEM
Karim Lopez
6+1,567%+1,567%
30
PHO
Koa Peat
Arizona
10+1,567%+900%
37
MIA
Ryan Conwell
LouisvilleR2
1+1,500%+4,700%
12
OKC
Aday Mara
Michigan
6+1,420%+1,167%
22
PHI
Labaron Philon Jr.
Alabama
6+1,340%+1,100%
11
GSW
Yaxel Lendeborg
Michigan
8+1,329%+1,150%
10
MIL
Brayden Burries
Arizona
4+1,325%+1,325%
40
BOS
Dillon Mitchell
St. John'sR2
1+1,300%+2,700%
29
SAC
Alex Karaban
UConn
4+1,033%+750%
46
WAS
Felix Okpara
TennesseeR2
1+1,033%+3,300%
5
LAC
Keaton Wagler
Illinois
4+1,025%+1,025%
14
CHA
Hannes Steinbach
Washington
3+1,000%+1,000%
39
NYK
Jack Kayil
R2
1+967%+3,100%
49
DEN
Bryce Hopkins
St. John'sR2
1+950%+2,000%
13
MIL
Nate Ament
Tennessee
7+886%+886%
48
DAL
Tobi Lawal
Va. TechR2
1+800%+2,600%
6
BRK
Mikel Brown Jr.
Louisville
2+767%+1,200%
28
BRK
Joshua Jefferson
Iowa State
2+750%+750%
3
MEM
Cameron Boozer
Duke
3+720%+1,267%
44
SAS
Maliq Brown
DukeR2
1+671%+5,300%
8
ATL
Kingston Flemings
Houston
8+640%+825%
31
HOU
Bruce Thornton
Ohio StateR2
1+600%+2,700%
43
BRK
Tyler Bilodeau
UCLAR2
1+600%+2,000%
23
ATL
Zuby Ejiofor
St. John's
3+533%+533%
4
CHI
Caleb Wilson
UNC
6+525%+733%
7
SAC
Darius Acuff Jr.
Arkansas
9+514%+378%
59
MIN
Trey Kaufman-Renn
PurdueR2
+500%+500%
55
LAC
Nick Martinelli
NorthwesternR2
1+475%+2,200%
42
SAS
Ja'Kobi Gillespie
TennesseeR2
1+467%+3,300%
1
WAS
AJ Dybantsa
BYU
14+456%+614%
51
ORL
Izaiyah Nelson
S. FloridaR2
1+450%+1,000%
38
IND
Braden Smith
PurdueR2
2+376%+4,900%
45
SAC
Emanuel Sharp
HoustonR2
1+363%+3,600%
19
TOR
Allen Graves
Santa Clara
5+360%+360%
2
UTA
Darryn Peterson
Kansas
7+311%+429%
52
ATL
Henri Veesaar
UNCR2
2+245%+4,900%
41
OKC
Otega Oweh
KentuckyR2
2+213%+4,900%
36
LAC
Baba Miller
CincinnatiR2
1+183%+1,600%
50
TOR
Jaden Bradley
ArizonaR2
1+138%+1,800%
35
DEN
Trevon Brazile
ArkansasR2
1+113%+1,600%
32
MEM
Richie Saunders
BYUR2
1+87%+2,700%
33
MIN
Isaiah Evans
DukeR2
3+11%+3,233%
53
DET
Ugonna Onyenso
VirginiaR2
56
DAL
Vsevolod Ishchenko
R2
57
LAC
Narcisse Ngoy
R2
58
NOP
Jaron Pierre Jr.
SMUR2
60
MIL
Malique Lewis
R2
34
CLE
Meleek Thomas
ArkansasR2
2+1,750%
Source: Google Trends · May 23–Jun 25, 2026 · Scores relative within same-batch comparisons of 5 · Selection Surge: R1 = Jun 23→24, R2 = Jun 24→25 · Pre-Draft Avg = avg(monthly avg, Jun 22, Jun 23)

Biggest R1 Surge: Sergio de Larrea Goes from Zero to Viral

No pick in Round 1 generated a faster search explosion than Sergio de Larrea, the international prospect selected by the Dallas Mavericks at No. 25. De Larrea entered draft night with virtually no pre-draft search footprint in the United States — which meant that when Dallas called his name, the Google spike was immediate and steep. His selection surge (Jun 23 to Jun 24) was the largest of any Round 1 pick.

AJ Dybantsa was the most-searched player heading into the draft by a significant margin — the No. 1 overall pick to Washington had 88,000 monthly searches and sustained interest throughout the pre-draft window. His search volume was so dominant it warped the relative scoring in every batch he appeared in. But his selection surge was modest precisely because the internet already knew who he was. Pre-built hype and draft-night discovery are two different things — Dybantsa dominated the former, de Larrea owned the latter.

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Other notable R1 surges: Karim López (pick 21, Memphis) and Cameron Carr (pick 24, Lakers) — both relative unknowns before their names were called — registered batch-topping scores on June 24 as fans searched to learn who they were.

Biggest R2 Surge: Isaiah Evans Steals the Second Round

Round 2 of the 2026 NBA Draft produced some of the most dramatic search surges of the entire event. The second round was drafted Wednesday night, with next-day interest measured Thursday (today). Isaiah Evans, the Duke guard taken 33rd by the Minnesota Timberwolves, led all Round 2 picks in search interest on June 25 — a score of 100 in his batch, indicating peak relative interest.

Evans was not alone. Braden Smith (pick 38, Indiana Pacers), Otega Oweh (pick 41, Oklahoma City Thunder), Tyler Nickel (pick 47, New York Knicks), and Henri Veesaar (pick 52, Atlanta Hawks) all hit 100 in their respective batches on June 25 — meaning each was the peak search interest player in their comparison group. These aren't household names yet, but the internet is clearly looking them up.

The standout story among R2 picks may be Veesaar, a 7-foot Estonian center who was widely projected as a first-round selection before sliding to pick 52. His post-draft search spike suggests fans noticed the value drop.

Team With the Biggest Surge: Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks generated more total search buzz from their 2026 NBA Draft picks than any other franchise. Dallas held three picks used on Morez Johnson Jr. (No. 9), Sergio de Larrea (No. 25), and Tobi Lawal (No. 48) — and de Larrea's viral surge alone drove the team's combined total well above every other team in the draft. The Mavs' draft night was loud online.

For context: Dallas's combined surge total was nearly double the next-highest team. That's partly a function of de Larrea's extreme discovery spike, but it also reflects that multiple Mavs picks generated meaningful search activity, not just one.

Team With the Least Surge: Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz had just one pick in this draft — Darryn Peterson at No. 2 overall — and his search profile tells an interesting story. Peterson was well-known heading in (consistent pre-draft buzz), which compressed his selection surge: when a prospect is already heavily searched, draft night generates less of a spike because the discovery already happened. 

Koa Peat is the clearest example of this dynamic: the Arizona forward peaked at a Google Trends score of 95–100 back in late May, weeks before the draft. By draft night he was already a known quantity — and Phoenix took him at 30.

Pre-Draft Buzz vs. Draft-Night Discovery: The Full 2026 NBA Draft Prospects Picture

The most useful way to read this data is as two separate stories: who was already famous, and who became famous. The 2026 NBA Draft class split fairly cleanly between a handful of pre-built stars (Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, Peterson, Peat) and a much larger group of names the general public was encountering for the first time on draft night.

Darius Acuff Jr. (pick 7, Sacramento Kings) is worth flagging in the pre-draft buzz category. Despite going outside the top five, Acuff had the strongest sustained pre-draft search average of any non-lottery pick — his profile was rising for weeks before the draft. Kingston Flemings (pick 8, Atlanta Hawks) and Nate Ament (pick 13, Milwaukee Bucks) also showed meaningful pre-draft interest relative to their draft slots.

On the flip side, several picks registered near-zero search interest before their name was called — and some remained at zero even after. Ugonna Onyenso (pick 53, Detroit Pistons), Vsevolod Ishchenko (pick 56, Dallas Mavericks), Narcisse Ngoy (pick 57, LA Clippers), Jaron Pierre Jr. (pick 58, New Orleans Pelicans), and Malique Lewis (pick 60, Milwaukee Bucks) all had no measurable Google Trends activity in the US around their selection.

2026 NBA Draft FAQs

Who was the most searched player in the 2026 NBA Draft? AJ Dybantsa had the highest pre-draft search volume by a significant margin, with roughly 88,000 monthly searches. On draft night itself, Sergio de Larrea generated the largest relative surge among Round 1 picks.

Which 2026 NBA Draft pick had the biggest overnight search surge? Isaiah Evans (No. 33, Minnesota Timberwolves) led all picks in post-selection search interest on June 25, followed by Braden Smith (Indiana Pacers), Otega Oweh (OKC Thunder), Tyler Nickel (New York Knicks), and Henri Veesaar (Atlanta Hawks).

Which team generated the most buzz in the 2026 NBA Draft? The Dallas Mavericks generated the highest combined search surge across all their picks, driven primarily by the international discovery spike for Sergio de Larrea at No. 25.

How does this data work? Google Trends scores are relative within same-batch comparisons of five players — a score of 100 means peak interest within that group, not the highest score across the entire draft. Surges are calculated as the percentage change from the night a player was drafted to the following day.

Methodology: Google Trends relative interest scores (0–100) were collected for all 60 picks in the 2026 NBA Draft across two date ranges: a monthly pre-draft window (May 23–Jun 22) and a four-day window (Jun 22–25). Scores are relative within same-batch comparisons of five players and cannot be compared directly across batches. Selection Surge measures the change from draft night to the following day: Round 1 picks (drafted June 23) are measured Jun 23 to Jun 24; Round 2 picks (drafted June 24) are measured Jun 24 to Jun 25. Pre-Draft Average is the mean of the monthly average, June 22, and June 23 scores. Data compiled by RotoWire.

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