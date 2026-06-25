We tracked Google search interest for all 60 picks in the 2026 NBA Draft. See which players saw the biggest surges -- and which teams won the buzz battle.

The 2026 NBA Draft picks are in — all 60 of them. While NBA scouts spent months evaluating these prospects, we tracked something else: which players actually broke through to casual fans. Using Google Trends data for all 60 picks in the 2026 NBA Draft, we measured search interest from pre-draft baseline through the night they were selected and the day after. The results reveal who generated real buzz and which 2026 NBA Draft prospects were already household names before their name was called.

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Data Viz 2026 NBA Draft Search Surge All 60 picks ranked by Google Trends search interest — pre-draft baseline vs. selection night. Source: Google Trends, May 23–Jun 25, 2026. Sergio de Larrea Biggest R1 Surge Isaiah Evans Biggest R2 Surge Dallas Mavericks Team With Biggest Surge Utah Jazz Team With Least Surge All 60 Picks Round 1 Round 2 # ↕ Player Trend Pre-Draft Avg ↕ Selection Surge ★ ↓ Pre→Post Surge ↕ 25 DAL Sergio de Larrea — 2 +7,400% +3,650% 54 GSW Lajae Jones FSU R2 — +5,600% +5,600% 27 BOS Chris Cenac Jr. Houston 3 +3,300% +1,033% 24 NYK Cameron Carr Baylor 3 +3,233% +3,233% 9 DAL Morez Johnson Jr. Michigan 1 +2,800% +2,800% 17 OKC Ebuka Okorie Stanford 4 +2,400% +2,400% 47 NYK Tyler Nickel Vanderbilt R2 1 +2,400% +∞% 20 SAS Jayden Quaintance Kentucky 4 +2,233% +1,650% 18 CHA Christian Anderson Jr. Texas Tech 1 +2,150% +4,400% 15 CHI Dailyn Swain Texas 2 +1,750% +1,750% 16 MEM Bennett Stirtz Iowa 4 +1,740% +2,200% 26 SAS Tarris Reed Jr. UConn 5 +1,680% +1,680% 21 MEM Karim Lopez — 6 +1,567% +1,567% 30 PHO Koa Peat Arizona 10 +1,567% +900% 37 MIA Ryan Conwell Louisville R2 1 +1,500% +4,700% 12 OKC Aday Mara Michigan 6 +1,420% +1,167% 22 PHI Labaron Philon Jr. Alabama 6 +1,340% +1,100% 11 GSW Yaxel Lendeborg Michigan 8 +1,329% +1,150% 10 MIL Brayden Burries Arizona 4 +1,325% +1,325% 40 BOS Dillon Mitchell St. John's R2 1 +1,300% +2,700% 29 SAC Alex Karaban UConn 4 +1,033% +750% 46 WAS Felix Okpara Tennessee R2 1 +1,033% +3,300% 5 LAC Keaton Wagler Illinois 4 +1,025% +1,025% 14 CHA Hannes Steinbach Washington 3 +1,000% +1,000% 39 NYK Jack Kayil — R2 1 +967% +3,100% 49 DEN Bryce Hopkins St. John's R2 1 +950% +2,000% 13 MIL Nate Ament Tennessee 7 +886% +886% 48 DAL Tobi Lawal Va. Tech R2 1 +800% +2,600% 6 BRK Mikel Brown Jr. Louisville 2 +767% +1,200% 28 BRK Joshua Jefferson Iowa State 2 +750% +750% 3 MEM Cameron Boozer Duke 3 +720% +1,267% 44 SAS Maliq Brown Duke R2 1 +671% +5,300% 8 ATL Kingston Flemings Houston 8 +640% +825% 31 HOU Bruce Thornton Ohio State R2 1 +600% +2,700% 43 BRK Tyler Bilodeau UCLA R2 1 +600% +2,000% 23 ATL Zuby Ejiofor St. John's 3 +533% +533% 4 CHI Caleb Wilson UNC 6 +525% +733% 7 SAC Darius Acuff Jr. Arkansas 9 +514% +378% 59 MIN Trey Kaufman-Renn Purdue R2 — +500% +500% 55 LAC Nick Martinelli Northwestern R2 1 +475% +2,200% 42 SAS Ja'Kobi Gillespie Tennessee R2 1 +467% +3,300% 1 WAS AJ Dybantsa BYU 14 +456% +614% 51 ORL Izaiyah Nelson S. Florida R2 1 +450% +1,000% 38 IND Braden Smith Purdue R2 2 +376% +4,900% 45 SAC Emanuel Sharp Houston R2 1 +363% +3,600% 19 TOR Allen Graves Santa Clara 5 +360% +360% 2 UTA Darryn Peterson Kansas 7 +311% +429% 52 ATL Henri Veesaar UNC R2 2 +245% +4,900% 41 OKC Otega Oweh Kentucky R2 2 +213% +4,900% 36 LAC Baba Miller Cincinnati R2 1 +183% +1,600% 50 TOR Jaden Bradley Arizona R2 1 +138% +1,800% 35 DEN Trevon Brazile Arkansas R2 1 +113% +1,600% 32 MEM Richie Saunders BYU R2 1 +87% +2,700% 33 MIN Isaiah Evans Duke R2 3 +11% +3,233% 53 DET Ugonna Onyenso Virginia R2 — — — 56 DAL Vsevolod Ishchenko — R2 — — — 57 LAC Narcisse Ngoy — R2 — — — 58 NOP Jaron Pierre Jr. SMU R2 — — — 60 MIL Malique Lewis — R2 — — — 34 CLE Meleek Thomas Arkansas R2 2 — +1,750%

Biggest R1 Surge: Sergio de Larrea Goes from Zero to Viral

No pick in Round 1 generated a faster search explosion than Sergio de Larrea, the international prospect selected by the Dallas Mavericks at No. 25. De Larrea entered draft night with virtually no pre-draft search footprint in the United States — which meant that when Dallas called his name, the Google spike was immediate and steep. His selection surge (Jun 23 to Jun 24) was the largest of any Round 1 pick.

AJ Dybantsa was the most-searched player heading into the draft by a significant margin — the No. 1 overall pick to Washington had 88,000 monthly searches and sustained interest throughout the pre-draft window. His search volume was so dominant it warped the relative scoring in every batch he appeared in. But his selection surge was modest precisely because the internet already knew who he was. Pre-built hype and draft-night discovery are two different things — Dybantsa dominated the former, de Larrea owned the latter.

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Other notable R1 surges: Karim López (pick 21, Memphis) and Cameron Carr (pick 24, Lakers) — both relative unknowns before their names were called — registered batch-topping scores on June 24 as fans searched to learn who they were.

Biggest R2 Surge: Isaiah Evans Steals the Second Round

Round 2 of the 2026 NBA Draft produced some of the most dramatic search surges of the entire event. The second round was drafted Wednesday night, with next-day interest measured Thursday (today). Isaiah Evans, the Duke guard taken 33rd by the Minnesota Timberwolves, led all Round 2 picks in search interest on June 25 — a score of 100 in his batch, indicating peak relative interest.

Evans was not alone. Braden Smith (pick 38, Indiana Pacers), Otega Oweh (pick 41, Oklahoma City Thunder), Tyler Nickel (pick 47, New York Knicks), and Henri Veesaar (pick 52, Atlanta Hawks) all hit 100 in their respective batches on June 25 — meaning each was the peak search interest player in their comparison group. These aren't household names yet, but the internet is clearly looking them up.

The standout story among R2 picks may be Veesaar, a 7-foot Estonian center who was widely projected as a first-round selection before sliding to pick 52. His post-draft search spike suggests fans noticed the value drop.

Team With the Biggest Surge: Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks generated more total search buzz from their 2026 NBA Draft picks than any other franchise. Dallas held three picks used on Morez Johnson Jr. (No. 9), Sergio de Larrea (No. 25), and Tobi Lawal (No. 48) — and de Larrea's viral surge alone drove the team's combined total well above every other team in the draft. The Mavs' draft night was loud online.

For context: Dallas's combined surge total was nearly double the next-highest team. That's partly a function of de Larrea's extreme discovery spike, but it also reflects that multiple Mavs picks generated meaningful search activity, not just one.

Team With the Least Surge: Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz had just one pick in this draft — Darryn Peterson at No. 2 overall — and his search profile tells an interesting story. Peterson was well-known heading in (consistent pre-draft buzz), which compressed his selection surge: when a prospect is already heavily searched, draft night generates less of a spike because the discovery already happened.

Koa Peat is the clearest example of this dynamic: the Arizona forward peaked at a Google Trends score of 95–100 back in late May, weeks before the draft. By draft night he was already a known quantity — and Phoenix took him at 30.

Pre-Draft Buzz vs. Draft-Night Discovery: The Full 2026 NBA Draft Prospects Picture

The most useful way to read this data is as two separate stories: who was already famous, and who became famous. The 2026 NBA Draft class split fairly cleanly between a handful of pre-built stars (Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, Peterson, Peat) and a much larger group of names the general public was encountering for the first time on draft night.

Darius Acuff Jr. (pick 7, Sacramento Kings) is worth flagging in the pre-draft buzz category. Despite going outside the top five, Acuff had the strongest sustained pre-draft search average of any non-lottery pick — his profile was rising for weeks before the draft. Kingston Flemings (pick 8, Atlanta Hawks) and Nate Ament (pick 13, Milwaukee Bucks) also showed meaningful pre-draft interest relative to their draft slots.

On the flip side, several picks registered near-zero search interest before their name was called — and some remained at zero even after. Ugonna Onyenso (pick 53, Detroit Pistons), Vsevolod Ishchenko (pick 56, Dallas Mavericks), Narcisse Ngoy (pick 57, LA Clippers), Jaron Pierre Jr. (pick 58, New Orleans Pelicans), and Malique Lewis (pick 60, Milwaukee Bucks) all had no measurable Google Trends activity in the US around their selection.

2026 NBA Draft FAQs

Who was the most searched player in the 2026 NBA Draft? AJ Dybantsa had the highest pre-draft search volume by a significant margin, with roughly 88,000 monthly searches. On draft night itself, Sergio de Larrea generated the largest relative surge among Round 1 picks.

Which 2026 NBA Draft pick had the biggest overnight search surge? Isaiah Evans (No. 33, Minnesota Timberwolves) led all picks in post-selection search interest on June 25, followed by Braden Smith (Indiana Pacers), Otega Oweh (OKC Thunder), Tyler Nickel (New York Knicks), and Henri Veesaar (Atlanta Hawks).

Which team generated the most buzz in the 2026 NBA Draft? The Dallas Mavericks generated the highest combined search surge across all their picks, driven primarily by the international discovery spike for Sergio de Larrea at No. 25.

How does this data work? Google Trends scores are relative within same-batch comparisons of five players — a score of 100 means peak interest within that group, not the highest score across the entire draft. Surges are calculated as the percentage change from the night a player was drafted to the following day.

Methodology: Google Trends relative interest scores (0–100) were collected for all 60 picks in the 2026 NBA Draft across two date ranges: a monthly pre-draft window (May 23–Jun 22) and a four-day window (Jun 22–25). Scores are relative within same-batch comparisons of five players and cannot be compared directly across batches. Selection Surge measures the change from draft night to the following day: Round 1 picks (drafted June 23) are measured Jun 23 to Jun 24; Round 2 picks (drafted June 24) are measured Jun 24 to Jun 25. Pre-Draft Average is the mean of the monthly average, June 22, and June 23 scores. Data compiled by RotoWire.