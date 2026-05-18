After a relatively chalky Mock Draft last week, version 2.0 cranks up the heat with a blockbuster trade at the very top and fresh faces sneaking into the back half of the lottery. The headline prospects remain familiar — AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer still lead the way — but new destinations, shifting team needs and updated combine intel reshape the board. Below is a full 14-pick lottery projection, pairing each prospect with the best on-court fit alongside a detailed fantasy basketball outlook covering category-league value, dynasty upside and rookie-year role projections for redraft managers.

2026 NBA Mock Draft Lottery: Picks & Fantasy Outlook

1. Utah Jazz - AJ Dybantsa, F, BYU (Freshman)

The connections between Dybantsa and Utah are endless, with the Jazz's front office a main reason the phenom prospect finished high school in Utah and played his lone collegiate season at BYU. What is it going to take for the Jazz to move up one spot and flip picks with Washington? Do the Wizards even entertain this idea? For now, let's say the Jazz get the deal done by including at least a pair of future first-round picks (they have multiple in two of the next five years). Washington may also want a player or two but would Brice Sensabaugh, Isaiah Collier and/or Cody Williams be enough to push the deal over the edge? The Wizards presumably wouldn't be interested in a sign-and-trade for oft-injured Walker Kessler after pairing Alex Sarr with Anthony Davis at the deadline. If the Jazz jump into the No. 1 spot while retaining their top-five players (Keyonte George, Ace Bailey, Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson and Kessler), where would Dybantsa even play? This rumored deal makes more sense in theory than in practice, but it's worth mentioning as a possibility.

Fantasy outlook: The Jazz would have to speed up Dybantsa's development if they made this deal, as they'd be unloading their stockpile of future assets and pushing all their chips in on this core of players. However, Utah likely would be a worse landing spot than Washington from a fantasy perspective, as he'd have to compete for usage with several players known for chucking up shots. Again, the key would be Dybantsa's three-point shooting. If he can make at least 35 percent from deep, he'd be an invaluable floor spacer on a contending team. While a 3-and-D role would be the easiest way for Dybantsa to play 35-plus minutes per night as a rookie, it'd likely limit his franchise-altering ceiling early on.

2. Washington Wizards - Darryn Peterson, G, Kansas (Freshman)

Washington cashes in the haul from the Utah trade and still lands an outstanding prospect in Peterson, who many scouts graded as a top-two talent before injuries shortened his freshman campaign. Peterson and Trae Young in a backcourt together would be absolutely electric offensively. Peterson's ability to score from all three levels gives Washington a secondary creator it desperately needs. The role next to Anthony Davis and Alex Sarr also works, as Peterson wouldn't be asked to do anything but score and create, with two elite rim protectors cleaning up behind him.

Fantasy outlook: Peterson projects for scoring, threes and steals, but his field-goal percentage could be a negative in category leagues, at least early in his career. The health history is a legitimate red flag, but the talent was never in question. Washington is a terrific fantasy landing spot, as Young's gravity opens up driving lanes, and Peterson wouldn't face the same usage crunch he would on a more established roster. If the Wizards stagger their two guards' minutes, Peterson could run stretches as the primary ball-handler, which may inflate his assist numbers, especially with Davis and Sarr finishing easy lobs when defenses rotate.

3. Memphis Grizzlies - Cameron Boozer, F/C, Duke (Freshman)

While there was movement at the top, Memphis stays status quo.

The Grizzlies need a foundational piece alongside (or eventually replacing) Ja Morant, and Boozer's passing from the post gives them a hub who can orchestrate offense from multiple spots. He averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists on 55.6/39.1/78.9 shooting splits as a freshman and swept every major national award, including AP Player of the Year.

Fantasy outlook: Boozer is the best all-around fantasy asset in this class. When at his best, he will fill every positive category without hurting you. He's the closest thing to a Nikola Jokic archetype this class offers, though with an obviously lower usage rate early in his career. While Boozer is a relatively safe pick for a rookie, the biggest question will be how high his ceiling is.

4. Chicago Bulls - Keaton Wagler, G, Illinois (Freshman)

The Bulls keep Wagler in Illinois, and the fit alongside Matas Buzelis actually makes a ton of sense, especially when you consider Caleb Wilson's potential role in a frontcourt that's used major draft capital on forwards with iffy jumpers over the past decade. Wagler won the Jerry West Award and led Illinois to the Final Four, averaging 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 40 percent from three. After a disastrous trade deadline, Chicago badly needs shooting and someone who can run an offense with poise when Josh Giddey is unavailable or needs a break, and Wagler checks both boxes.

Fantasy outlook: Wagler is a three-point specialist with enough playmaking to avoid being one-dimensional, but his thin frame and lack of burst mean the counting stats may take a year or two to really climb. The good news is that Chicago has no established pecking order behind Giddey and Buzelis, which means Wagler could see heavy minutes and a primary ball-handler role from Day 1. If the Bulls commit to playing through him, even in small doses, he would have sneaky upside as a rookie in assists and threes.

5. Los Angeles Clippers - Caleb Wilson, F, North Carolina (Freshman)

The Clippers swing for upside here, betting on Wilson's explosive two-way tools. Wilson averaged 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds on 57.8 percent shooting in 24 games before a fractured left hand and a subsequent broken right thumb ended his freshman year. Los Angeles already has Darius Garland running the offense, and adding a switchable forward capable of finishing at the rim gives the Clippers a player who fills gaps without needing the ball. If Kawhi Leonard returns healthy, Wilson could develop at a comfortable pace, but if Leonard's body continues to betray him, Wilson's role may accelerate fast.

Fantasy outlook: When healthy, Wilson projects for scoring, rebounds, blocks and steals, with the defensive stats being a massive differentiator from the rest of this class. His 25.9 percent from three limits his floor in category leagues, but the athletic tools suggest his per-minute production will translate quickly. The Clippers' situation is interesting from a fantasy perspective because there's a clear path to 30-plus minutes if Leonard misses time, which is always a likely outcome. Wilson's fantasy value is entirely tied to health and opportunity, making him a slight risk but one of the highest-ceiling bets in the lottery.

The following three picks are the same as the first version.

6. Brooklyn Nets - Darius Acuff, G, Arkansas (Freshman)

Brooklyn needs a franchise guard, and Acuff is the most polished point guard in the class. He swept SEC Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year honors while averaging 23.5 points and 6.4 assists on 48/44/81 splits, joining Pete Maravich as the only players in SEC history to lead the conference in total points and assists in the same season. He won the Bob Cousy Award and the SEC Tournament MVP.

Fantasy outlook: Acuff could be a fantasy stud if he lands in the right situation. His 44 percent from three on meaningful volume is the headline from his college stats, as that kind of efficiency from a lead guard is rare. His lack of size may limit his defensive production at the next level, but the offensive profile is superb, and Brooklyn would be the perfect destination from a usage/fantasy standpoint.

7. Sacramento Kings - Kingston Flemings, G, Houston (Freshman)

Sacramento's guard depth has been a mess since they moved on from Tyrese Haliburton and De'Aaron Fox, and they urgently need to find a backcourt gem. Flemings, who won Texas Mr. Basketball and earned Jordan Brand Classic honors before averaging 16.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists with 48/39/85 splits at Houston, fits the bill. His three-to-one assist-to-turnover ratio and renowned on-ball defense, honed under Kelvin Sampson, make Flemings the best two-way guard in the lottery.

Fantasy outlook: Flemings' defensive production could translate immediately, and the 39 percent from three with clean shooting mechanics suggests the offense will come. His combine measurements raised some eyebrows, but it's difficult to argue with his college production and what he put on tape. Flemings is certainly a wild card in this draft, but Sacramento would be an intriguing landing spot from a fantasy perspective.

8. Atlanta Hawks - Mikel Brown, G, Louisville (Freshman)

Atlanta moved Trae Young and needs a lead guard with star upside. Brown was the top-ranked point guard in the 2025 class, a McDonald's All-American who averaged 18.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists with 41/34/84 splits in 21 games before a back injury ended his season. When healthy, he looked like the most talented guard in this class, as his 45-point eruption against NC State set Louisville and ACC freshman records.

Fantasy outlook: Brown is the classic high-ceiling, high-risk dynasty pick. The back injury that cost him 14 games is the elephant in the room, and his 34 percent from three needs to improve. But his pull-up scoring, pick-and-roll playmaking and active hands on defense all point toward a potential All-Star if he stays healthy. Fantasy managers drafting Brown are betting on talent over polish.

9. Dallas Mavericks - Brayden Burries, G, Arizona (Freshman)

Dallas gets a plug-and-play guard who can contribute to winning basketball from Day 1, which is exactly what a team built around Cooper Flagg needs. At 6-5 and 215 pounds with an NBA-ready frame, Burries is a physical guard who scores efficiently at all three levels, handles the ball and is an active defender. He's older for a freshman (turns 21 before his rookie year), but the Mavericks would be getting a player who can space the floor for Flagg while defending the opposing team's best perimeter player, a role with immense value on a team trying to take the next step.

Fantasy outlook: Burries' fantasy upside as a rookie is capped by the fact that he'll likely be a secondary offensive option in Dallas at first. However, he should be a steady contributor in category formats due to his defensive production. The Dallas setup is ideal for real and fantasy basketball. The Mavericks will need Burries to play heavy minutes from the jump to grow chemistry with Flagg, so he'll be allowed to play through mistakes, plus he has immense all-around upside if things break right.

10. Milwaukee Bucks - Nate Ament, F, Tennessee (Freshman)

Milwaukee's championship window with Giannis Antetokounmpo is hanging by a thread, and the Bucks need young contributors who can step in and help immediately. Ament's 6-10 frame, ball-handling ability and shooting upside make him a strong fit next to the perennial MVP candidate. If the Bucks keep Antetokounmpo, Ament would be developed as a 3-and-D wing within a winning culture. If Giannis is eventually dealt, Ament's timeline shifts, and his runway to grow widens considerably.

Fantasy outlook: Ament is a long-term dynasty hold rather than an instant-impact redraft target. His rookie year in Milwaukee could be modest if the Bucks prioritize winning over development. However, if Giannis gets dealt this offseason, Ament becomes an intriguing, high-upside option with a long leash, depending on what players Milwaukee gets in return.

11. Golden State Warriors - Yaxel Lendeborg, F, Michigan (Senior)

Golden State gets arguably the most NBA-ready player in this class, and Lendeborg's fit alongside the veteran roster led by Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler makes perfect sense. At 23, Lendeborg is older than a typical lottery pick, but his 7-4 wingspan, defensive versatility and connective offense fit exactly what the Warriors have always valued.

Fantasy outlook: The Warriors need Lendeborg's production now, and he should see heavy minutes from the jump. His solid percentages, low turnovers and defensive stats make him a strong category-league target, and the 37 percent from three on volume gives him a viable scoring floor. He won't be a fantasy star, but he's the kind of player who quietly delivers top-100 value because he doesn't hurt you anywhere. Gui Santos was silly season gold at the end of 2025-26. Can Lendeborg steal that role from the jump?

12. Oklahoma City Thunder - Cameron Carr, G, Baylor (Junior)

The Thunder take a swing on the combine's biggest riser, and Carr's explosive athletic profile is a Sam Presti special. After a winding college path that included a thumb injury at Tennessee and a program transfer, Carr broke out at Baylor this season, averaging 19.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists on 49/37/80 splits while flashing the kind of two-way upside that makes scouts drool. He then lit up the NBA Combine, dropping 30 points on 6-for-12 from three in his scrimmage while posting the second-highest vertical and fastest pro lane agility time before smartly withdrawing to protect his stock. At 6-6 with a 7-1 wingspan and a 42.5-inch max vertical, Carr has the physical tools to be a menace on both ends, and his three-point shooting is legit. The Thunder don't need Carr to be anything right away, which is the best possible situation for a player whose game still has rough edges.

Fantasy outlook: Carr is the ultimate dynasty stash at this pick. He won't produce much as a rookie on OKC's loaded roster, but the tools are tantalizing. The concern is the same as any Thunder prospect. There aren't enough touches to go around. Think of Carr as a long-term investment who could be a top-75 fantasy asset by Year 3 if everything clicks.

13. Miami Heat - Labaron Philon, G, Alabama (Sophomore)

Miami gets a microwave scorer who fits 'Heat' culture. Philon averaged 22.0 points per game as a sophomore, and his herky-jerky handle and three-level scoring made him the most improved player in the SEC last season. His tournament run with Alabama showed he elevates in big moments, the kind of trait that gets you in Erik Spoelstra's good graces early. Spoelstra has a long history of developing score-first guards into complete players, and Philon's 50/40/80 shooting splits suggest the offensive foundation is already more advanced than most rookies. If Herro misses time or gets moved, Philon's role could expand quickly.

Fantasy outlook: Philon is a sneaky fantasy asset who could outperform his draft slot in Miami, where Spoelstra has shown a willingness to ride hot hands. Philon's all-around offensive profile ensures he won't sit in the corner waiting for touches, and the Heat played quicker last season, meaning plenty of fastbreak opportunities for the rookie to show off his athleticism. He's the kind of late-lottery pick who could quietly force his way into the rotation by midseason and make you look like a genius for stashing him.

14. Charlotte Hornets - Aday Mara, C, Michigan (Junior)

Charlotte addresses its biggest roster hole by adding a legitimate rim protector. Mara's 7-3 frame, quick feet and 2.6 blocks per game give the Hornets a defensive anchor who can change shots at the rim, something they've lacked for years. He anchored Michigan's title-winning defense, averaging 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 blocks on 67 percent from the floor while fouling out only once all season. His touch around the rim, particularly his floater, gives him some offensive runway. Charlotte's frontcourt has been a revolving door, and Mara would immediately give LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller a lob threat and pick-and-roll partner who can protect the paint on the other end.

Fantasy outlook: Mara is a blocks-and-percentages specialist. The Hornets don't have an established center, with Moussa Diabate and Ryan Kalkbrenner each showing flashes but not consistency, so Mara could start from Day 1. The 56 percent free-throw shooting is a real drag in category formats, though his 76.2 percent clip in tournament play suggests improvement is possible. Mara's offensive ceiling is limited, but the defensive stats and potential starting role give him a higher fantasy floor in Charlotte than he'd have on most rosters.