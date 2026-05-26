Version 3.0 of our lottery mock draft flips the board on its head. Aday Mara vaults into the top five, Darius Acuff Jr. lands at No. 4 and every pick includes a full fantasy breakdown.

My first Mock Draft was chalky, and the second had a spicy trade at the top, but version 3.0 is a complete wildcard with the middle of the lottery getting a significant shake-up. Aday Mara's surge into the top five is the headliner after he anchored Michigan's title-winning defense, while Darius Acuff Jr. climbs to No. 4 on the strength of his historic SEC season. Below is a full 14-pick lottery projection pairing each prospect with the best on-court fit, alongside a detailed fantasy basketball outlook covering category-league value, dynasty upside and rookie-year role projections for redraft managers.

2026 NBA Mock Draft Lottery: Picks & Fantasy Outlook

1. Washington Wizards — AJ Dybantsa, F, BYU (Freshman)

Washington pairs Dybantsa with Trae Young, Anthony Davis and Alex Sarr, giving the rookie a runway to be the primary wing scorer, but he'll need to prove he's better than returning wings like Bilal Coulibaly and Kyshawn George from the jump. Dybantsa led the nation in scoring at 25.5 points per game on 51 percent shooting en route to the Julius Erving Award and consensus first-team All-American honors. His self-creation from the midrange is already NBA-caliber, and he gets to the line at an elite clip.

Fantasy outlook: Dybantsa should produce points and free-throw attempts immediately, with enough passing upside (3.7 APG in college) to flirt with secondary playmaking duties. Three-point shooting (33.1%) is the swing skill. If it climbs into the mid-to-high 30s, he's a fantasy All-Star within two seasons. The Washington fit could also be ideal, with Young drawing attention, Davis and Sarr cleaning up around the rim and Dybantsa operating in space created by Tre Johnson.

2. Utah Jazz — Cameron Boozer, F/C, Duke (Freshman)

Utah lands the most complete player in the draft and immediately gives its young core a connective hub to grow around. Boozer's passing from the post gives the Jazz a player who can orchestrate offense from multiple spots, and his fit alongside Keyonte George, Ace Bailey, Jaren Jackson and Lauri Markkanen could be devastating. With Walker Kessler, if he re-signs, serving as the rim-protection specialist, Boozer would be free to operate as a face-up playmaker rather than a traditional center.

Fantasy outlook: Utah is an interesting landing spot, as Boozer could share the floor with multiple capable scorers, but his passing and efficiency mean he'll produce even without heavy volume. The biggest question is how quickly the Jazz will integrate him into a starting role alongside their established frontcourt pieces. If Utah staggers its bigs and gives Boozer 28-plus minutes per night from the jump, he could be the steal of fantasy drafts.

3. Memphis Grizzlies — Darryn Peterson, G, Kansas (Freshman)

Memphis adds an electric scoring guard to pair with (or eventually replace) Ja Morant. This would be an ideal fantasy landing spot for Peterson, who'd likely be handed immense usage right out of the gate, which may not have been the case if he landed in Washington or Utah.

Fantasy outlook: Peterson projects for scoring, threes and steals, but his field-goal percentage could be a negative in category leagues, at least early in his career. With Memphis' future completely unknown, Peterson would have the longest runway of any rookie and could flourish as a true offensive alpha.

4. Chicago Bulls — Darius Acuff Jr., G, Arkansas (Freshman)

After trading away Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu, who both flourished during the postseason for their new teams, Chicago desperately needs a lead guard who can run an offense with poise when Josh Giddey is unavailable or needs a break. Acuff's shooting and playmaking check both boxes. Pairing him with Matas Buzelis gives the Bulls a young core with complementary skills. Acuff's three-level scoring alongside Buzelis' length and switchability could be the future in Chicago.

Fantasy outlook: Acuff could be a fantasy stud in Chicago. Unlike Brooklyn or other rebuilding destinations, the Bulls already have some structure around Giddey and Buzelis. However, there isn't much behind those two, which means Acuff could see heavy minutes and a primary ball-handler role right away. If the Bulls commit to playing through him, he has legitimate top-75 fantasy upside as a rookie.

5. LA Clippers — Aday Mara, C, Michigan (Junior)

The Clippers use the pick they got in the Ivica Zubac trade to get their center of the future. With Kawhi Leonard and Darius Garland leading the way, this squad is in win-now mode and desperately needs help up front. This may be a reach for Los Angeles, but Mara could be a Day 1 starter, and his pick-and-roll chemistry with Garland might make him a strong fantasy option.

Fantasy outlook: If Garland can unlock easy baskets for Mara the way he did for Jarrett Allen in Cleveland, the rookie could be a sneaky category-league gem. His free-throw shooting could be a real drag, though his 76.2 percent clip in tournament play suggests improvement is possible. Anything Mara provides offensively will be icing on the cake, as his real value will come as a rim protector.

6. Brooklyn Nets — Caleb Wilson, F, North Carolina (Freshman)

Brooklyn swings for upside, betting on Wilson's explosive two-way tools to anchor the rebuild alongside their young core. The Nets need difference-makers, and Wilson's ability to defend multiple positions while finishing at an elite clip gives Brooklyn a building block with star potential. Without an established offensive hierarchy, Wilson would be given the freedom to develop at his own pace while getting meaningful minutes.

Fantasy outlook: Brooklyn's situation is interesting from a fantasy perspective because there's a clear path to 30-plus minutes immediately, with no entrenched veterans blocking his runway. Wilson's fantasy value is entirely tied to health, making him a slight risk but one of the highest-ceiling bets in the lottery.

7. Sacramento Kings — Keaton Wagler, G, Illinois (Freshman)

Sacramento's guard depth has been a mess since they moved on from Tyrese Haliburton and De'Aaron Fox, and they urgently need someone who can run an offense and space the floor. Wagler won the Jerry West Award and led Illinois to the Final Four. Wagler's shooting and playmaking could be the foundation they build around.

Fantasy outlook: Wagler is a three-point specialist with enough playmaking to avoid being one-dimensional, but his thin frame and lack of burst mean the counting stats may take a year or two to really climb. The good news is that Sacramento has no established pecking order in the backcourt, which means Wagler could see heavy minutes and a primary ball-handler role from Day 1. If the Kings commit to playing through him, he has sneaky upside as a rookie in assists and threes. Sacramento is one of the better landing spots for Wagler's fantasy value, as there's a clear path to 30-plus minutes and significant offensive responsibility from the jump.

8. Atlanta Hawks — Kingston Flemings, G, Houston (Freshman)

His three-to-one assist-to-turnover ratio and renowned on-ball defense, honed under Kelvin Sampson, make Flemings the ideal foundational guard for a franchise entering a new chapter. The Hawks need someone who can defend at a high level while creating offense, and Flemings' Houston pedigree suggests he can handle both responsibilities immediately.

Fantasy outlook: Atlanta is a terrific landing spot from a fantasy perspective, as the Hawks would likely feature Flemings heavily in their backcourt from the jump. Without Young commanding the ball, there's a significant void in usage that Flemings could capture. He's certainly a wild card in this draft, but the opportunity in Atlanta gives him a higher fantasy ceiling than his draft position suggests.

9. Dallas Mavericks — Mikel Brown Jr., G, Louisville (Freshman)

Dallas pairs Brown with Cooper Flagg, betting on raw talent and upside over polish. The Mavericks don't need Brown to be a finished product right away, which gives the young guard time to develop his playmaking and three-point shot without the pressure of carrying a franchise. If Brown's back checks out medically, this could be the kind of pick that looks like a steal in hindsight.

Fantasy outlook: Brown is the classic high-ceiling, high-risk dynasty pick. His rookie-year fantasy value might be modest, but the Mavericks will need Brown to play heavy minutes to grow chemistry with Flagg, so the opportunity for a second-half breakout is real.

10. Milwaukee Bucks — Brayden Burries, G, Arizona (Freshman)

Milwaukee's championship window is closing quickly, but a plug-and-play guard who can score off the bench could be just what they need. Burries could be the Bucks' future franchise player if Giannis Antetokounmpo is traded, but the rookie would also be a solid fit on the current Bucks' roster, making this a safe pick for Milwaukee.

Fantasy outlook: Burries' fantasy upside as a rookie is capped by the fact that he'll likely be a secondary offensive option in Milwaukee if Antetokounmpo isn't traded. If Antetokounmpo gets dealt this offseason, Burries' role would expand considerably, making him a valuable dynasty stash with a wide range of outcomes.

11. Golden State Warriors — Cameron Carr, G, Baylor (Junior)

The Warriors take a swing on the combine's biggest riser, and Carr's explosive athletic profile could pay dividends in a system that values versatility and competitive spirit. At 6-6 with a 7-1 wingspan and a 42.5-inch max vertical, Carr has the physical tools to be a menace on both ends, and his three-point shooting is legit. Golden State's track record of developing mid-first-round talent into contributors could turn Carr into a steal.

Fantasy outlook: Carr is a tantalizing dynasty stash at this pick. The Warriors need young contributors who can step in and help alongside Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, and Carr's shooting and defensive tools fit what Golden State has always valued. The question is whether he can earn consistent minutes on a veteran roster.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder — Karim Lopez, F, New Zealand Breakers/NBL (Mexico)

OKC adds a long, physical wing prospect with professional experience and fascinating multi-category upside. The Thunder don't need Lopez to be anything right away, which is the best possible situation for a player whose game still has rough edges. Sam Presti's patience and OKC's developmental infrastructure could turn Lopez into a long-term gem.

Fantasy outlook: Think of López as a long-term dynasty investment who could be a top-100 fantasy asset by Year 3 if everything clicks, but a player with minimal redraft value as a rookie.

13. Miami Heat — Yaxel Lendeborg, F, Michigan (Senior)

Miami gets arguably the most NBA-ready player in this class, and Lendeborg's fit within Heat culture is seamless. They have a long history of maximizing players who do it the right way, and Lendeborg's low-turnover, high-efficiency style is tailor-made for Miami's system. He could step in and contribute meaningful minutes alongside Bam Adebayo from Day 1.

Fantasy outlook: Lendeborg will likely produce more real-life value than fantasy value as a rookie, but Miami could be a sneakier landing spot than it appears. Spoelstra has a track record of riding players who earn his trust, so put limitations on Lendeborg's upside at your own risk.

14. Charlotte Hornets — Nate Ament, F, Tennessee (Freshman)

Charlotte adds a long, versatile wing to a young core that already features LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel, and Ament could eventually replace Miles Bridges, who has only one year left on his current deal. Charlotte's frontcourt depth has been thin, and Ament's positional size gives the Hornets another wing to develop alongside Miller as part of their long-term core.

Fantasy outlook: Ament's rookie year in Charlotte could look modest, as Ball and Miller will command most of the offensive attention, and Knueppel and Coby White further limit the available touches. However, the positional size, foul-drawing ability and playmaking upside signal a breakout could be coming as early as Year 2. Ament would likely be brought along slowly, similar to how Dylan Harper was for the Spurs this season, but if injuries thin out the Hornets' rotation, which has been a recurring theme in Charlotte, his runway could open much sooner than expected.