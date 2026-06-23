The 2026 NBA Draft is finally here. Round 1 tips off tonight, Tuesday, June 23, at 8 p.m. ET from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Here's my Final 2026 NBA Mock Draft, with predictions for all 30 first-round picks. My first Mock Draft was chalky, the second had a spicy trade at the top, and version 3.0 was a complete wild card with a major shake-up by the Bulls. Those editions emphasized fantasy outlooks and landing spots, while this one was built to be as accurate as possible. Wagler goes ahead of Acuff, Brown jumps Flemings and the Bucks get two intriguing frontcourt players after trading away their two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo on Monday night. I also have the Mavericks passing on all three Wolverine lottery prospects despite hiring Dusty May, who just won a national title coaching Michigan, and the Timberwolves adding an NBA-ready forward after trading away Julius Randle in an effort to sign Ayo Dosunmu to a long-term deal.
2026 NBA Mock Draft 4.0 (Final Edition): Predictions For All 30 First-Round Picks
The Final Edition of RotoWire's 2026 NBA Mock Draft series includes every first-round pick, with AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer leading the way following the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade.