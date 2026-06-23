The 2026 NBA Draft is finally here. Round 1 tips off tonight, Tuesday, June 23, at 8 p.m. ET from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Here's my Final 2026 NBA Mock Draft, with predictions for all 30 first-round picks. My first Mock Draft was chalky, the second had a spicy trade at the top, and version 3.0 was a complete wild card with a major shake-up by the Bulls. Those editions emphasized fantasy outlooks and landing spots, while this one was built to be as accurate as possible. Wagler goes ahead of Acuff, Brown jumps Flemings and the Bucks get two intriguing frontcourt players after trading away their two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo on Monday night. I also have the Mavericks passing on all three Wolverine lottery prospects despite hiring Dusty May, who just won a national title coaching Michigan, and the Timberwolves adding an NBA-ready forward after trading away Julius Randle in an effort to sign Ayo Dosunmu to a long-term deal.

2026 NBA Mock Draft

1. Washington Wizards - AJ Dybantsa, F, BYU (Freshman)

2. Utah Jazz - Darryn Peterson, G, Kansas (Freshman)

3. Memphis Grizzlies - Cameron Boozer, F/C, Duke (Freshman)

4. Chicago Bulls - Caleb Wilson, F, North Carolina (Freshman)

5. LA Clippers - Keaton Wagler, G, Illinois (Freshman)

6. Brooklyn Nets - Darius Acuff Jr., G, Arkansas (Freshman)

7. Sacramento Kings - Mikel Brown Jr., G, Louisville (Freshman)

8. Atlanta Hawks - Kingston Flemings, G, Houston (Freshman)

9. Dallas Mavericks - Brayden Burries, G, Arizona (Freshman)

10. Milwaukee Bucks - Nate Ament, F, Tennessee (Freshman)

11. Golden State Warriors - Aday Mara, C, Michigan (Junior)

12. Oklahoma City Thunder - Morez Johnson, F, Michigan (Sophomore)

13. Milwaukee Bucks - Hannes Steinbach, C, Washington (Freshman)

14. Charlotte Hornets - Yaxel Lendeborg, F, Michigan (Senior)

15. Chicago Bulls - Cameron Carr, G, Baylor (Sophomore)

16. Memphis Grizzlies - Christian Anderson, G, Texas Tech (Sophomore)

17. Oklahoma City Thunder - Karim Lopez, F, NZ Breakers

18. Charlotte Hornets - Bennett Stirtz, G, Iowa (Senior)

19. Toronto Raptors - Allen Graves, F, Santa Clara (Freshman)

20. San Antonio Spurs - Labaron Philon, G, Alabama (Sophomore)

21. Detroit Pistons - Dailyn Swain, F, Texas (Junior)

22. Philadelphia 76ers - Ebuka Okorie, G, Stanford (Freshman)

23. Atlanta Hawks - Tarris Reed Jr., C, UConn (Senior)

24. New York Knicks - Koa Peat, F, Arizona (Freshman)

25. Los Angeles Lakers - Chris Cenac, C, Houston (Freshman)

26. Denver Nuggets - Jayden Quaintance, C, Kentucky (Sophomore)

27. Boston Celtics - Henri Veesaar, C, North Carolina (Junior)

28. Minnesota Timberwolves - Joshua Jefferson, F, Iowa State (Senior)

29. Cleveland Cavaliers - Meleek Thomas, G, Arkansas (Freshman)

30. Dallas Mavericks - Isaiah Evans, G, Duke (Sophomore)