2026 NBA Mock Draft Simulator: Full Picks 1-60

Run your own 2026 NBA Mock Draft. Interactive simulator with all 60 picks, post-lottery order, traded picks, and a consensus big board led by AJ Dybantsa.
May 11, 2026
2026 NBA Mock Draft Simulator: Full Picks 1-60
May 11, 2026

Run your own 2026 NBA mock draft and see how the first round and second round shake out. The simulator below is updated with the official post-lottery draft order, every locked-in pick swap, and a consensus big board averaged across Bleacher Report, Tankathon, and ESPN. Hit Simulate Picks to generate a fresh mock — projections weight team needs, prospect rank, and realistic draft-night slide ranges so each run feels like draft night, not a random shuffle.

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Mock Draft Simulator
2026 NBA Mock Draft
All 60 picks with team needs (Fanspo) and consensus prospect rankings averaged across Bleacher Report, Tankathon and ESPN. Click any pick for scouting report. Simulate alternate outcomes — teams with severe positional needs are more likely to draft for fit.
June 23-24
NBA Draft Nights
60
All Picks Simulated
Wizards
Pick No. 1 Overall
CHI & SAS
Most Picks (4 each)
CONSENSUS MOCK — PROSPECTS RANKED BY AVG OF BLEACHER REPORT, TANKATHON & ESPN BIG BOARDS
Position: School:
# Team Player Pos School / Origin
1
WAS
Washington Wizards
PGC
AJ Dybantsa
6'9" • 19 yrs • USA
SFBYU
Big Board Rank
#1
Position
SF
Measurements
6'9" / 210 lbs
Pro Comparison
Jaylen Brown
Scouting Report
Powerful 6'9" wing with elite footwork, high-level shotmaking and an NCAA-leading 25.5 PPG at age 19. 49 made threes on 33.1% with 77.4% FT and 47.2% mid-range. Intensity, alpha mindset and professionalism cited as pluses. Has the fewest holes of any No. 1 candidate.
2
UTA
Utah Jazz
PG
Darryn Peterson
6'6" • 19 yrs • USA
SGKansas
Big Board Rank
#2
Position
SG
Measurements
6'6" / 205 lbs
Pro Comparison
Anthony Edwards
Scouting Report
Special shotmaker with three-point volume that exceeds Dybantsa's. Outstanding off-ball, spot-up and movement shooting. Just 2.2 assists per 40 raises archetype concerns, but high school tape shows a primary handler creating rim pressure. Health questions linger.
3
MEM
Memphis Grizzlies
SG
Cameron Boozer
6'9" • 18 yrs • USA
PFDuke
Big Board Rank
#3
Position
PF
Measurements
6'9" / 250 lbs
Pro Comparison
Kevin Love
Scouting Report
Shot 39.1% from three on higher volume than Dybantsa. 26.0% assist rate doubles the other top guards. Synergy 90th percentile in ball-screen and isolation. Concerns center on lack of quickness, vertical pop and defensive projection.
4
CHI
Chicago Bulls
PGSF
Caleb Wilson
6'10" • 19 yrs • USA
PFNorth Carolina
Big Board Rank
#4
Position
PF
Measurements
6'10" / 215 lbs
Pro Comparison
Jermaine O'Neal
Scouting Report
Some front offices prefer Wilson to Boozer. Open-floor handling, shotmaking flashes and passing complement quickness, explosion and defensive range Boozer lacks. Only 7-of-27 from three after a midseason injury cut the campaign short.
5
LAC
LA Clippersvia IND
PGC
Darius Acuff Jr.
6'3" • 18 yrs • USA
PGArkansas
Big Board Rank
#5
Position
PG
Measurements
6'3" / 190 lbs
Pro Comparison
Stephon Marbury
Scouting Report
Averaged 27.8 PPG and 6.7 APG over the final two months. Diverse shotmaking, advantage-creating handles, finishing craft and convincing playmaking IQ. Size and defensive resistance are the open questions.
6
BKN
Brooklyn Nets
SFPF
Keaton Wagler
6'6" • 19 yrs • USA
SGIllinois
Big Board Rank
#6
Position
SG
Measurements
6'6" / 180 lbs
Pro Comparison
Jamal Murray
Scouting Report
Led Illinois to the Final Four with 25 points vs Iowa. Elite shooting profile is well-documented. Lacks strength and explosion inside the arc but compensates with change-of-pace, deceleration and a crafty layup package.
7
SAC
Sacramento Kings
PF
Kingston Flemings
6'4" • 19 yrs • USA
PGHouston
Big Board Rank
#7
Position
PG
Measurements
6'4" / 190 lbs
Pro Comparison
De'Aaron Fox
Scouting Report
Pro-level mid-range game, 38.8% from three, 84.3% FT, outstanding A:TO ratio and promising defensive tools. Concerns about ceiling stem from low three-point volume and FT rate under 30%.
8
ATL
Atlanta Hawksvia NOP
C
Mikel Brown Jr.
6'5" • 18 yrs • USA
SGLouisville
Big Board Rank
#8
Position
SG
Measurements
6'5" / 180 lbs
Pro Comparison
Tyler Herro
Scouting Report
Lightning-rod offense with 45-point eruptions and clear NBA shotmaking. 18.2 PPG and 4.7 APG. Consistency was a problem (under 35% in 8 of 21 games). May profile more as offensive spark than lead guard.
9
DAL
Dallas Mavericks
C
Brayden Burries
6'4" • 20 yrs • USA
SGArizona
Big Board Rank
#9
Position
SG
Measurements
6'4" / 205 lbs
Pro Comparison
Derrick White
Scouting Report
Combined 71 points on just 38 shots over four NCAA tournament games. Doesn't need flash to get to the rim or hit pull-ups, floaters and threes. Limited playmaking caps upside view.
10
MIL
Milwaukee Bucks
CPG
Nate Ament
6'10" • 19 yrs • USA
SFTennessee
Big Board Rank
#10
Position
SF
Measurements
6'10" / 207 lbs
Pro Comparison
Will Riley
Scouting Report
6'10" wing with shoot-dribble-pass skills. At least 19 made FGs in ball-screen, isolation, spot-up and movement off-screen. Strong FT rate. Question is whether shooting offsets lack of explosion and strength.
11
GSW
Golden State Warriors
PGPF
Labaron Philon Jr.
6'4" • 20 yrs • USA
PGAlabama
Big Board Rank
#11
Position
PG
Measurements
6'4" / 185 lbs
Pro Comparison
Dejounte Murray
Scouting Report
Dropped 35 on Michigan in his final game. Dribble creativity, dangerous change-of-speed and craft around the rim. More advanced isolation and ball-screen scorer this year with improved pull-up game.
12
OKC
Oklahoma City Thundervia LAC
CSG
Karim Lopez
6'8" • 19 yrs • Mexico
PFNZ Breakers
Big Board Rank
#12
Position
PF
Measurements
6'8" / 225 lbs
Pro Comparison
Franz Wagner
Scouting Report
Productive NBL season with expanding scoring versatility and physical growth. Encouraging sequences making rhythm threes, handling, passing and using tools through contact inside.
13
MIA
Miami Heat
PFC
Yaxel Lendeborg
6'9" • 23 yrs • USA
PFMichigan
Big Board Rank
#13
Position
PF
Measurements
6'9" / 240 lbs
Pro Comparison
Aaron Gordon
Scouting Report
Helped Michigan win the national title after transferring from UAB. Improved shooter and defender who passes and rebounds. Should look highly adaptable for most NBA schemes.
14
CHA
Charlotte Hornets
CPG
Aday Mara
7'3" • 20 yrs • Spain
CMichigan
Big Board Rank
#14
Position
C
Measurements
7'3" / 255 lbs
Pro Comparison
Andrew Bogut
Scouting Report
Tournament run highlighted defensive impact, finishing tools and unique skill. Constant rim protection with offense as a lob target, low-post player and passer. Turnovers, switchability and dreadful FT shooting are red flags.
15
CHI
Chicago Bullsvia POR
PGSF
Hannes Steinbach
6'11" • 19 yrs • Germany
CWashington
Big Board Rank
#15
Position
C
Measurements
6'11"
Pro Comparison
Zach Collins
Scouting Report
Averaged 21.1 PPG and 12.9 RPG over Washington's final eight games. Skill, hands, nose for the ball and IQ are advanced for a 6'11" teenager. Doesn't offer rim protection.
16
MEM
Memphis Grizzliesvia PHX
SG
Chris Cenac Jr.
6'11" • 18 yrs • USA
PFHouston
Big Board Rank
#16
Position
PF
Measurements
6'11" / 240 lbs
Pro Comparison
Bobby Portis
Scouting Report
Stretch-4 archetype with finishing tools, rebounding and defensive motor. Catch-and-shoot game around the key. Just 30-of-90 from three and 62.1% FT raise shooting questions. Doesn't create or pass.
17
OKC
Oklahoma City Thundervia PHI
CSG
Jayden Quaintance
6'10" • 18 yrs • USA
PFKentucky
Big Board Rank
#17
Position
PF
Measurements
6'10" / 255 lbs
Pro Comparison
Derrick Favors
Scouting Report
Lasted just four games at Kentucky after returning 10 months post-ACL tear. Outstanding defensive prospect at full strength with frame, length and shot-blocking rate. Younger than most freshmen.
18
CHA
Charlotte Hornetsvia ORL
CPG
Christian Anderson
6'3" • 19 yrs • USA/Germany
PGTexas Tech
Big Board Rank
#18
Position
PG
Measurements
6'3" / 178 lbs
Pro Comparison
Darius Garland
Scouting Report
Possibly the draft's most advanced pick-and-roll handler with pacing, pull-up shooting and sound passing reads. Two straight years of 40%+ catch-and-shoot threes. Thin frame and explosion concerns.
19
TOR
Toronto Raptors
PGSG
Cameron Carr
6'5" • 20 yrs • USA
SGBaylor
Big Board Rank
#19
Position
SG
Measurements
6'5" / 175 lbs
Pro Comparison
Devin Vassell
Scouting Report
High release helps shotmaking look very persuasive. 37 dunks and 31 blocks at 6'5" combine shooting with athleticism. Safe and easy to project.
20
SAS
San Antonio Spursvia ATL
PGSG
Bennett Stirtz
6'4" • 22 yrs • USA
PGIowa
Big Board Rank
#20
Position
PG
Measurements
6'4" / 190 lbs
Pro Comparison
Malcolm Brogdon
Scouting Report
Guided Iowa to a surprise Elite Eight. Converted 90 dribble jumpers on the year, 70.2% on rim finishes and one of the class's most accurate catch-and-shoot guards at 50.8%. Separation issues vs length.
21
DET
Detroit Pistonsvia MIN
PGPF
Koa Peat
6'8" • 19 yrs • USA
PFArizona
Big Board Rank
#21
Position
PF
Measurements
6'8" / 235 lbs
Pro Comparison
Rui Hachimura
Scouting Report
Helped Arizona reach the Final Four with consecutive 20-point games vs Arkansas and Purdue. Production from play-finishing, strength, short fallaways. Range, creativity and height limit ceiling view.
22
PHI
Philadelphia 76ersvia HOU
PGPF
Allen Graves
6'9" • 19 yrs • USA
PFSanta Clara
Big Board Rank
#22
Position
PF
Measurements
6'9" / 225 lbs
Pro Comparison
Boris Diaw
Scouting Report
Unique stat profile: 41.9% from three with 4.9% steal rate, 4.9% block rate and 13.8% offensive rebound rate. Sixth in box plus-minus behind Boozer, Lendeborg, Ejiofor, Mara and Wilson. Strength of schedule a question.
23
ATL
Atlanta Hawksvia CLE
C
Isaiah Evans
6'6" • 19 yrs • USA
SFDuke
Big Board Rank
#23
Position
SF
Measurements
6'6" / 180 lbs
Pro Comparison
Jordan Hawkins
Scouting Report
Improved burst for slashing to the rim. Mainly eyed by teams for off-ball shooting, which has looked similar to last year, only with double the minutes and shots.
24
NYK
New York Knicks
C
Morez Johnson Jr.
6'9" • 19 yrs • USA
PFMichigan
Big Board Rank
#24
Position
PF
Measurements
6'9" / 250 lbs
Pro Comparison
Montrezl Harrell
Scouting Report
Strength, leaping and coordination work for rim runs, lobs, putbacks and low-post. Equal expected value tied to defensive projection given toughness inside and foot speed away from the basket.
25
LAL
LA Lakers
CSF
Dailyn Swain
6'8" • 20 yrs • USA
SFTexas
Big Board Rank
#25
Position
SF
Measurements
6'8" / 220 lbs
Pro Comparison
Herb Jones
Scouting Report
Brighter spotlight after Texas won three NCAA tournament games. Will profile as a Swiss Army knife with improved creation, pull-up game, floater and passing. 3.5 APG and defensive playmaking.
26
DEN
Denver Nuggets
PG
Ebuka Okorie
6'2" • 19 yrs • USA
PGStanford
Big Board Rank
#26
Position
PG
Measurements
6'2" / 185 lbs
Pro Comparison
Dennis Schroder
Scouting Report
Finished 7th in the nation in scoring as a freshman. Confident pull-up game, soft floater touch and below-the-rim finishing craft. 8.1% turnover rate on 31% usage is outstanding.
27
BOS
Boston Celtics
PGPF
Tounde Yessoufou
6'5" • 19 yrs • USA/Benin
SGBaylor
Big Board Rank
#27
Position
SG
Measurements
6'5" / 215 lbs
Pro Comparison
Cam Whitmore
Scouting Report
Productive with physical tools and athleticism for driving, transition and offensive rebounding. 37-point eruption vs BYU showed shotmaking flashes. Three-point stroke is the swing skill.
28
MIN
Minnesota Timberwolvesvia DET
SFPF
Amari Allen
6'8" • 19 yrs • USA
SFAlabama
Big Board Rank
#28
Position
SF
Measurements
6'8" / 205 lbs
Pro Comparison
Wilson Chandler
Scouting Report
Big wing with shoot-dribble-pass skill set. 38.5% from three, 7.3 RPG and 3.3 APG at 6'8". Bound to draw first-round suitors after testing the process.
29
CLE
Cleveland Cavaliersvia SAS
CSG
Meleek Thomas
6'5" • 19 yrs • USA
PGArkansas
Big Board Rank
#29
Position
PG
Measurements
6'5" / 185 lbs
Pro Comparison
Jordan Clarkson
Scouting Report
Excellent NCAA tournament start with shotmaking and efficiency. Decisive rising into jumpers. Late first-round value as instant offense, spot-up shooting and active defense off the bench.
30
DAL
Dallas Mavericksvia OKC
C
Tyler Tanner
6'0" • 20 yrs • USA
PGVanderbilt
Big Board Rank
#30
Position
PG
Measurements
6'0" / 173 lbs
Pro Comparison
Fred VanVleet
Scouting Report
Going through the draft process. Will need standout athletic testing — 18 dunks, 86 steals and 12 blocks suggest he can deliver. Speed, instincts, improved shooting and analytics are the case.
Sources: ESPN draft order • Consensus rankings (Bleacher Report, Tankathon, ESPN big boards averaged) • Fanspo team needs — updated May 8, 2026

When is the 2026 NBA Draft?

The 2026 NBA Draft will be held on June 23-24 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Round 1 takes place Tuesday, June 23, with Round 2 the following night. The lottery was held May 10 in Chicago, with the Washington Wizards winning the No. 1 overall pick.

2026 NBA Draft Order

The Wizards lead the draft with the top selection, followed by the Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, and Chicago Bulls — the four teams that moved into the top four on lottery day. The LA Clippers landed at No. 5 via the Indiana Pacers (Ivica Zubac trade), and the Atlanta Hawks claimed No. 8 via the New Orleans Pelicans. The full order, including every traded pick through No. 60, is built into the simulator below.

2026 NBA Draft Prospects

The top of the board is headlined by AJ Dybantsa (BYU), Darryn Peterson (Kansas), Cameron Boozer (Duke), and Caleb Wilson (North Carolina) — four prospects scouts widely view as franchise pieces. Click any pick in the simulator for a scouting blurb, big-board rank, and projected fit.

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How the Simulator Works

The mock draft simulator balances three factors on every pick: consensus big-board rank, team need, and a realistic random slide so prospects can rise or fall a few slots the way they do on draft night. Stars rarely fall outside the top three. Mid-first-round prospects can swing 5-7 slots. Late-round picks are the most volatile, where shooters, athletic bigs, and intriguing internationals can sneak up draft boards. Refresh the sim as often as you want — no two runs will look identical.

FAQs

When is the NBA Draft?

The 2026 NBA Draft will be held on June 23-24, 2026, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Round 1 takes place Tuesday, June 23 with Round 2 the following night on June 24. Both rounds begin at 8 p.m. ET and air on ESPN, with ABC also carrying Round 1.

What time is the NBA Draft?

Both nights of the 2026 NBA Draft begin at 8 p.m. ET. Round 1 airs Tuesday, June 23 on ABC, ESPN, and the ESPN app, and Round 2 airs Wednesday, June 24 on ESPN and the ESPN app. Coverage runs into the late evening, with five-minute pick windows in Round 1 and four-minute windows in Round 2.

How does the NBA Draft work?

The NBA Draft is an annual two-round event where the league's 30 teams select eligible college and international players. Round 1 has 30 picks, Round 2 has 30 picks, for 60 total. The first 14 picks are set by the draft lottery, while picks 15-60 follow reverse order of regular-season record.

How does the NBA Draft Lottery work?

The 14 teams that miss the playoffs participate in the draft lottery, which uses weighted ping-pong balls to determine the top four picks. The three worst teams each have a 14% chance at the No. 1 pick, and no team can fall more than four spots from its pre-lottery position. The remaining picks (5-14) are slotted in reverse order of regular-season record.

How many rounds are in the NBA Draft?

The NBA Draft has two rounds with 30 picks per round, for 60 total selections. The first round is held on the first night of the draft and is the more high-profile round, with rookie-scale contracts guaranteed. The second round is held the following night and features non-guaranteed deals.

Who has the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft?

The Washington Wizards won the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery on May 10 and hold the No. 1 overall pick — the fifth time No. 1 in franchise history and their first since selecting John Wall in 2010. BYU forward AJ Dybantsa is the consensus projected No. 1 pick.

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Thomas Leary writes about fantasy sports for RotoWire
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