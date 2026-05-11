Run your own 2026 NBA Mock Draft. Interactive simulator with all 60 picks, post-lottery order, traded picks, and a consensus big board led by AJ Dybantsa.

Run your own 2026 NBA mock draft and see how the first round and second round shake out. The simulator below is updated with the official post-lottery draft order, every locked-in pick swap, and a consensus big board averaged across Bleacher Report, Tankathon, and ESPN. Hit Simulate Picks to generate a fresh mock — projections weight team needs, prospect rank, and realistic draft-night slide ranges so each run feels like draft night, not a random shuffle.

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Mock Draft Simulator 2026 NBA Mock Draft All 60 picks with team needs (Fanspo) and consensus prospect rankings averaged across Bleacher Report, Tankathon and ESPN. Click any pick for scouting report. Simulate alternate outcomes — teams with severe positional needs are more likely to draft for fit. June 23-24 NBA Draft Nights 60 All Picks Simulated Wizards Pick No. 1 Overall CHI & SAS Most Picks (4 each) CONSENSUS MOCK — PROSPECTS RANKED BY AVG OF BLEACHER REPORT, TANKATHON & ESPN BIG BOARDS Position: All PG SG SF PF C School: All Schools Alabama Arizona Arkansas Auburn BYU Baylor Cincinnati Connecticut Duke Florida Houston Illinois Iowa Iowa State Kansas Kentucky Louisville Mega Miami Michigan Michigan State NZ Breakers North Carolina Northwestern Ohio State Purdue Santa Clara South Florida St. John's Stanford Tennessee Texas Texas Tech Valencia Vanderbilt Virginia Washington Alabama Arizona Arkansas Auburn BYU Baylor Cincinnati Connecticut Duke Florida Houston Illinois Iowa Iowa State Kansas Kentucky Louisville Mega Miami Michigan Michigan State NZ Breakers North Carolina Northwestern Ohio State Purdue Santa Clara South Florida St. John's Stanford Tennessee Texas Texas Tech Valencia Vanderbilt Virginia Washington Alabama Arizona Arkansas Auburn BYU Baylor Cincinnati Connecticut Duke Florida Houston Illinois Iowa Iowa State Kansas Kentucky Louisville Mega Miami Michigan Michigan State NZ Breakers North Carolina Northwestern Ohio State Purdue Santa Clara South Florida St. John's Stanford Tennessee Texas Texas Tech Valencia Vanderbilt Virginia Washington Alabama Arizona Arkansas Auburn BYU Baylor Cincinnati Connecticut Duke Florida Houston Illinois Iowa Iowa State Kansas Kentucky Louisville Mega Miami Michigan Michigan State NZ Breakers North Carolina Northwestern Ohio State Purdue Santa Clara South Florida St. John's Stanford Tennessee Texas Texas Tech Valencia Vanderbilt Virginia Washington Alabama Arizona Arkansas Auburn BYU Baylor Cincinnati Connecticut Duke Florida Houston Illinois Iowa Iowa State Kansas Kentucky Louisville Mega Miami Michigan Michigan State NZ Breakers North Carolina Northwestern Ohio State Purdue Santa Clara South Florida St. John's Stanford Tennessee Texas Texas Tech Valencia Vanderbilt Virginia Washington Alabama Arizona Arkansas Auburn BYU Baylor Cincinnati Connecticut Duke Florida Houston Illinois Iowa Iowa State Kansas Kentucky Louisville Mega Miami Michigan Michigan State NZ Breakers North Carolina Northwestern Ohio State Purdue Santa Clara South Florida St. John's Stanford Tennessee Texas Texas Tech Valencia Vanderbilt Virginia Washington Alabama Arizona Arkansas Auburn BYU Baylor Cincinnati Connecticut Duke Florida Houston Illinois Iowa Iowa State Kansas Kentucky Louisville Mega Miami Michigan Michigan State NZ Breakers North Carolina Northwestern Ohio State Purdue Santa Clara South Florida St. John's Stanford Tennessee Texas Texas Tech Valencia Vanderbilt Virginia Washington Alabama Arizona Arkansas Auburn BYU Baylor Cincinnati Connecticut Duke Florida Houston Illinois Iowa Iowa State Kansas Kentucky Louisville Mega Miami Michigan Michigan State NZ Breakers North Carolina Northwestern Ohio State Purdue Santa Clara South Florida St. John's Stanford Tennessee Texas Texas Tech Valencia Vanderbilt Virginia Washington Alabama Arizona Arkansas Auburn BYU Baylor Cincinnati Connecticut Duke Florida Houston Illinois Iowa Iowa State Kansas Kentucky Louisville Mega Miami Michigan Michigan State NZ Breakers North Carolina Northwestern Ohio State Purdue Santa Clara South Florida St. John's Stanford Tennessee Texas Texas Tech Valencia Vanderbilt Virginia Washington Alabama Arizona Arkansas Auburn BYU Baylor Cincinnati Connecticut Duke Florida Houston Illinois Iowa Iowa State Kansas Kentucky Louisville Mega Miami Michigan Michigan State NZ Breakers North Carolina Northwestern Ohio State Purdue Santa Clara South Florida St. John's Stanford Tennessee Texas Texas Tech Valencia Vanderbilt Virginia Washington Simulate Picks Round 1 (Picks 1–30) Round 2 (Picks 31–60) # Team Player Pos School / Origin 1 WAS Washington Wizards PG C AJ Dybantsa SF BYU Big Board Rank #1 Position SF Measurements 6'9" / 210 lbs Pro Comparison Jaylen Brown Scouting Report Powerful 6'9" wing with elite footwork, high-level shotmaking and an NCAA-leading 25.5 PPG at age 19. 49 made threes on 33.1% with 77.4% FT and 47.2% mid-range. Intensity, alpha mindset and professionalism cited as pluses. Has the fewest holes of any No. 1 candidate. 2 UTA Utah Jazz PG Darryn Peterson SG Kansas Big Board Rank #2 Position SG Measurements 6'6" / 205 lbs Pro Comparison Anthony Edwards Scouting Report Special shotmaker with three-point volume that exceeds Dybantsa's. Outstanding off-ball, spot-up and movement shooting. Just 2.2 assists per 40 raises archetype concerns, but high school tape shows a primary handler creating rim pressure. Health questions linger. 3 MEM Memphis Grizzlies SG Cameron Boozer PF Duke Big Board Rank #3 Position PF Measurements 6'9" / 250 lbs Pro Comparison Kevin Love Scouting Report Shot 39.1% from three on higher volume than Dybantsa. 26.0% assist rate doubles the other top guards. Synergy 90th percentile in ball-screen and isolation. Concerns center on lack of quickness, vertical pop and defensive projection. 4 CHI Chicago Bulls PG SF Caleb Wilson PF North Carolina Big Board Rank #4 Position PF Measurements 6'10" / 215 lbs Pro Comparison Jermaine O'Neal Scouting Report Some front offices prefer Wilson to Boozer. Open-floor handling, shotmaking flashes and passing complement quickness, explosion and defensive range Boozer lacks. Only 7-of-27 from three after a midseason injury cut the campaign short. 5 LAC LA Clippers via IND PG C Darius Acuff Jr. PG Arkansas Big Board Rank #5 Position PG Measurements 6'3" / 190 lbs Pro Comparison Stephon Marbury Scouting Report Averaged 27.8 PPG and 6.7 APG over the final two months. Diverse shotmaking, advantage-creating handles, finishing craft and convincing playmaking IQ. Size and defensive resistance are the open questions. 6 BKN Brooklyn Nets SF PF Keaton Wagler SG Illinois Big Board Rank #6 Position SG Measurements 6'6" / 180 lbs Pro Comparison Jamal Murray Scouting Report Led Illinois to the Final Four with 25 points vs Iowa. Elite shooting profile is well-documented. Lacks strength and explosion inside the arc but compensates with change-of-pace, deceleration and a crafty layup package. 7 SAC Sacramento Kings PF Kingston Flemings PG Houston Big Board Rank #7 Position PG Measurements 6'4" / 190 lbs Pro Comparison De'Aaron Fox Scouting Report Pro-level mid-range game, 38.8% from three, 84.3% FT, outstanding A:TO ratio and promising defensive tools. Concerns about ceiling stem from low three-point volume and FT rate under 30%. 8 ATL Atlanta Hawks via NOP C Mikel Brown Jr. SG Louisville Big Board Rank #8 Position SG Measurements 6'5" / 180 lbs Pro Comparison Tyler Herro Scouting Report Lightning-rod offense with 45-point eruptions and clear NBA shotmaking. 18.2 PPG and 4.7 APG. Consistency was a problem (under 35% in 8 of 21 games). May profile more as offensive spark than lead guard. 9 DAL Dallas Mavericks C Brayden Burries SG Arizona Big Board Rank #9 Position SG Measurements 6'4" / 205 lbs Pro Comparison Derrick White Scouting Report Combined 71 points on just 38 shots over four NCAA tournament games. Doesn't need flash to get to the rim or hit pull-ups, floaters and threes. Limited playmaking caps upside view. 10 MIL Milwaukee Bucks C PG Nate Ament SF Tennessee Big Board Rank #10 Position SF Measurements 6'10" / 207 lbs Pro Comparison Will Riley Scouting Report 6'10" wing with shoot-dribble-pass skills. At least 19 made FGs in ball-screen, isolation, spot-up and movement off-screen. Strong FT rate. Question is whether shooting offsets lack of explosion and strength. 11 GSW Golden State Warriors PG PF Labaron Philon Jr. PG Alabama Big Board Rank #11 Position PG Measurements 6'4" / 185 lbs Pro Comparison Dejounte Murray Scouting Report Dropped 35 on Michigan in his final game. Dribble creativity, dangerous change-of-speed and craft around the rim. More advanced isolation and ball-screen scorer this year with improved pull-up game. 12 OKC Oklahoma City Thunder via LAC C SG Karim Lopez PF NZ Breakers Big Board Rank #12 Position PF Measurements 6'8" / 225 lbs Pro Comparison Franz Wagner Scouting Report Productive NBL season with expanding scoring versatility and physical growth. Encouraging sequences making rhythm threes, handling, passing and using tools through contact inside. 13 MIA Miami Heat PF C Yaxel Lendeborg PF Michigan Big Board Rank #13 Position PF Measurements 6'9" / 240 lbs Pro Comparison Aaron Gordon Scouting Report Helped Michigan win the national title after transferring from UAB. Improved shooter and defender who passes and rebounds. Should look highly adaptable for most NBA schemes. 14 CHA Charlotte Hornets C PG Aday Mara C Michigan Big Board Rank #14 Position C Measurements 7'3" / 255 lbs Pro Comparison Andrew Bogut Scouting Report Tournament run highlighted defensive impact, finishing tools and unique skill. Constant rim protection with offense as a lob target, low-post player and passer. Turnovers, switchability and dreadful FT shooting are red flags. 15 CHI Chicago Bulls via POR PG SF Hannes Steinbach C Washington Big Board Rank #15 Position C Measurements 6'11" Pro Comparison Zach Collins Scouting Report Averaged 21.1 PPG and 12.9 RPG over Washington's final eight games. Skill, hands, nose for the ball and IQ are advanced for a 6'11" teenager. Doesn't offer rim protection. 16 MEM Memphis Grizzlies via PHX SG Chris Cenac Jr. PF Houston Big Board Rank #16 Position PF Measurements 6'11" / 240 lbs Pro Comparison Bobby Portis Scouting Report Stretch-4 archetype with finishing tools, rebounding and defensive motor. Catch-and-shoot game around the key. Just 30-of-90 from three and 62.1% FT raise shooting questions. Doesn't create or pass. 17 OKC Oklahoma City Thunder via PHI C SG Jayden Quaintance PF Kentucky Big Board Rank #17 Position PF Measurements 6'10" / 255 lbs Pro Comparison Derrick Favors Scouting Report Lasted just four games at Kentucky after returning 10 months post-ACL tear. Outstanding defensive prospect at full strength with frame, length and shot-blocking rate. Younger than most freshmen. 18 CHA Charlotte Hornets via ORL C PG Christian Anderson PG Texas Tech Big Board Rank #18 Position PG Measurements 6'3" / 178 lbs Pro Comparison Darius Garland Scouting Report Possibly the draft's most advanced pick-and-roll handler with pacing, pull-up shooting and sound passing reads. Two straight years of 40%+ catch-and-shoot threes. Thin frame and explosion concerns. 19 TOR Toronto Raptors PG SG Cameron Carr SG Baylor Big Board Rank #19 Position SG Measurements 6'5" / 175 lbs Pro Comparison Devin Vassell Scouting Report High release helps shotmaking look very persuasive. 37 dunks and 31 blocks at 6'5" combine shooting with athleticism. Safe and easy to project. 20 SAS San Antonio Spurs via ATL PG SG Bennett Stirtz PG Iowa Big Board Rank #20 Position PG Measurements 6'4" / 190 lbs Pro Comparison Malcolm Brogdon Scouting Report Guided Iowa to a surprise Elite Eight. Converted 90 dribble jumpers on the year, 70.2% on rim finishes and one of the class's most accurate catch-and-shoot guards at 50.8%. Separation issues vs length. 21 DET Detroit Pistons via MIN PG PF Koa Peat PF Arizona Big Board Rank #21 Position PF Measurements 6'8" / 235 lbs Pro Comparison Rui Hachimura Scouting Report Helped Arizona reach the Final Four with consecutive 20-point games vs Arkansas and Purdue. Production from play-finishing, strength, short fallaways. Range, creativity and height limit ceiling view. 22 PHI Philadelphia 76ers via HOU PG PF Allen Graves PF Santa Clara Big Board Rank #22 Position PF Measurements 6'9" / 225 lbs Pro Comparison Boris Diaw Scouting Report Unique stat profile: 41.9% from three with 4.9% steal rate, 4.9% block rate and 13.8% offensive rebound rate. Sixth in box plus-minus behind Boozer, Lendeborg, Ejiofor, Mara and Wilson. Strength of schedule a question. 23 ATL Atlanta Hawks via CLE C Isaiah Evans SF Duke Big Board Rank #23 Position SF Measurements 6'6" / 180 lbs Pro Comparison Jordan Hawkins Scouting Report Improved burst for slashing to the rim. Mainly eyed by teams for off-ball shooting, which has looked similar to last year, only with double the minutes and shots. 24 NYK New York Knicks C Morez Johnson Jr. PF Michigan Big Board Rank #24 Position PF Measurements 6'9" / 250 lbs Pro Comparison Montrezl Harrell Scouting Report Strength, leaping and coordination work for rim runs, lobs, putbacks and low-post. Equal expected value tied to defensive projection given toughness inside and foot speed away from the basket. 25 LAL LA Lakers C SF Dailyn Swain SF Texas Big Board Rank #25 Position SF Measurements 6'8" / 220 lbs Pro Comparison Herb Jones Scouting Report Brighter spotlight after Texas won three NCAA tournament games. Will profile as a Swiss Army knife with improved creation, pull-up game, floater and passing. 3.5 APG and defensive playmaking. 26 DEN Denver Nuggets PG Ebuka Okorie PG Stanford Big Board Rank #26 Position PG Measurements 6'2" / 185 lbs Pro Comparison Dennis Schroder Scouting Report Finished 7th in the nation in scoring as a freshman. Confident pull-up game, soft floater touch and below-the-rim finishing craft. 8.1% turnover rate on 31% usage is outstanding. 27 BOS Boston Celtics PG PF Tounde Yessoufou SG Baylor Big Board Rank #27 Position SG Measurements 6'5" / 215 lbs Pro Comparison Cam Whitmore Scouting Report Productive with physical tools and athleticism for driving, transition and offensive rebounding. 37-point eruption vs BYU showed shotmaking flashes. Three-point stroke is the swing skill. 28 MIN Minnesota Timberwolves via DET SF PF Amari Allen SF Alabama Big Board Rank #28 Position SF Measurements 6'8" / 205 lbs Pro Comparison Wilson Chandler Scouting Report Big wing with shoot-dribble-pass skill set. 38.5% from three, 7.3 RPG and 3.3 APG at 6'8". Bound to draw first-round suitors after testing the process. 29 CLE Cleveland Cavaliers via SAS C SG Meleek Thomas PG Arkansas Big Board Rank #29 Position PG Measurements 6'5" / 185 lbs Pro Comparison Jordan Clarkson Scouting Report Excellent NCAA tournament start with shotmaking and efficiency. Decisive rising into jumpers. Late first-round value as instant offense, spot-up shooting and active defense off the bench. 30 DAL Dallas Mavericks via OKC C Tyler Tanner PG Vanderbilt Big Board Rank #30 Position PG Measurements 6'0" / 173 lbs Pro Comparison Fred VanVleet Scouting Report Going through the draft process. Will need standout athletic testing — 18 dunks, 86 steals and 12 blocks suggest he can deliver. Speed, instincts, improved shooting and analytics are the case.

When is the 2026 NBA Draft?

The 2026 NBA Draft will be held on June 23-24 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Round 1 takes place Tuesday, June 23, with Round 2 the following night. The lottery was held May 10 in Chicago, with the Washington Wizards winning the No. 1 overall pick.

2026 NBA Draft Order

The Wizards lead the draft with the top selection, followed by the Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, and Chicago Bulls — the four teams that moved into the top four on lottery day. The LA Clippers landed at No. 5 via the Indiana Pacers (Ivica Zubac trade), and the Atlanta Hawks claimed No. 8 via the New Orleans Pelicans. The full order, including every traded pick through No. 60, is built into the simulator below.

2026 NBA Draft Prospects

The top of the board is headlined by AJ Dybantsa (BYU), Darryn Peterson (Kansas), Cameron Boozer (Duke), and Caleb Wilson (North Carolina) — four prospects scouts widely view as franchise pieces. Click any pick in the simulator for a scouting blurb, big-board rank, and projected fit.

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How the Simulator Works

The mock draft simulator balances three factors on every pick: consensus big-board rank, team need, and a realistic random slide so prospects can rise or fall a few slots the way they do on draft night. Stars rarely fall outside the top three. Mid-first-round prospects can swing 5-7 slots. Late-round picks are the most volatile, where shooters, athletic bigs, and intriguing internationals can sneak up draft boards. Refresh the sim as often as you want — no two runs will look identical.

FAQs

When is the NBA Draft?

The 2026 NBA Draft will be held on June 23-24, 2026, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Round 1 takes place Tuesday, June 23 with Round 2 the following night on June 24. Both rounds begin at 8 p.m. ET and air on ESPN, with ABC also carrying Round 1.

What time is the NBA Draft?

Both nights of the 2026 NBA Draft begin at 8 p.m. ET. Round 1 airs Tuesday, June 23 on ABC, ESPN, and the ESPN app, and Round 2 airs Wednesday, June 24 on ESPN and the ESPN app. Coverage runs into the late evening, with five-minute pick windows in Round 1 and four-minute windows in Round 2.

How does the NBA Draft work?

The NBA Draft is an annual two-round event where the league's 30 teams select eligible college and international players. Round 1 has 30 picks, Round 2 has 30 picks, for 60 total. The first 14 picks are set by the draft lottery, while picks 15-60 follow reverse order of regular-season record.

How does the NBA Draft Lottery work?

The 14 teams that miss the playoffs participate in the draft lottery, which uses weighted ping-pong balls to determine the top four picks. The three worst teams each have a 14% chance at the No. 1 pick, and no team can fall more than four spots from its pre-lottery position. The remaining picks (5-14) are slotted in reverse order of regular-season record.

How many rounds are in the NBA Draft?

The NBA Draft has two rounds with 30 picks per round, for 60 total selections. The first round is held on the first night of the draft and is the more high-profile round, with rookie-scale contracts guaranteed. The second round is held the following night and features non-guaranteed deals.

Who has the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft?

The Washington Wizards won the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery on May 10 and hold the No. 1 overall pick — the fifth time No. 1 in franchise history and their first since selecting John Wall in 2010. BYU forward AJ Dybantsa is the consensus projected No. 1 pick.