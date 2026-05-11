|1
AJ Dybantsa
6'9" • 19 yrs • USA
|SF
|BYU
Measurements
6'9" / 210 lbs
Pro Comparison
Jaylen Brown
Scouting Report
Powerful 6'9" wing with elite footwork, high-level shotmaking and an NCAA-leading 25.5 PPG at age 19. 49 made threes on 33.1% with 77.4% FT and 47.2% mid-range. Intensity, alpha mindset and professionalism cited as pluses. Has the fewest holes of any No. 1 candidate.
|2
Darryn Peterson
6'6" • 19 yrs • USA
|SG
|Kansas
Measurements
6'6" / 205 lbs
Pro Comparison
Anthony Edwards
Scouting Report
Special shotmaker with three-point volume that exceeds Dybantsa's. Outstanding off-ball, spot-up and movement shooting. Just 2.2 assists per 40 raises archetype concerns, but high school tape shows a primary handler creating rim pressure. Health questions linger.
|3
Cameron Boozer
6'9" • 18 yrs • USA
|PF
|Duke
Measurements
6'9" / 250 lbs
Scouting Report
Shot 39.1% from three on higher volume than Dybantsa. 26.0% assist rate doubles the other top guards. Synergy 90th percentile in ball-screen and isolation. Concerns center on lack of quickness, vertical pop and defensive projection.
|4
Caleb Wilson
6'10" • 19 yrs • USA
|PF
|North Carolina
Measurements
6'10" / 215 lbs
Pro Comparison
Jermaine O'Neal
Scouting Report
Some front offices prefer Wilson to Boozer. Open-floor handling, shotmaking flashes and passing complement quickness, explosion and defensive range Boozer lacks. Only 7-of-27 from three after a midseason injury cut the campaign short.
|5
Darius Acuff Jr.
6'3" • 18 yrs • USA
|PG
|Arkansas
Measurements
6'3" / 190 lbs
Pro Comparison
Stephon Marbury
Scouting Report
Averaged 27.8 PPG and 6.7 APG over the final two months. Diverse shotmaking, advantage-creating handles, finishing craft and convincing playmaking IQ. Size and defensive resistance are the open questions.
|6
Keaton Wagler
6'6" • 19 yrs • USA
|SG
|Illinois
Measurements
6'6" / 180 lbs
Pro Comparison
Jamal Murray
Scouting Report
Led Illinois to the Final Four with 25 points vs Iowa. Elite shooting profile is well-documented. Lacks strength and explosion inside the arc but compensates with change-of-pace, deceleration and a crafty layup package.
|7
Kingston Flemings
6'4" • 19 yrs • USA
|PG
|Houston
Measurements
6'4" / 190 lbs
Pro Comparison
De'Aaron Fox
Scouting Report
Pro-level mid-range game, 38.8% from three, 84.3% FT, outstanding A:TO ratio and promising defensive tools. Concerns about ceiling stem from low three-point volume and FT rate under 30%.
|8
Mikel Brown Jr.
6'5" • 18 yrs • USA
|SG
|Louisville
Measurements
6'5" / 180 lbs
Pro Comparison
Tyler Herro
Scouting Report
Lightning-rod offense with 45-point eruptions and clear NBA shotmaking. 18.2 PPG and 4.7 APG. Consistency was a problem (under 35% in 8 of 21 games). May profile more as offensive spark than lead guard.
|9
Brayden Burries
6'4" • 20 yrs • USA
|SG
|Arizona
Measurements
6'4" / 205 lbs
Pro Comparison
Derrick White
Scouting Report
Combined 71 points on just 38 shots over four NCAA tournament games. Doesn't need flash to get to the rim or hit pull-ups, floaters and threes. Limited playmaking caps upside view.
|10
Nate Ament
6'10" • 19 yrs • USA
|SF
|Tennessee
Measurements
6'10" / 207 lbs
Scouting Report
6'10" wing with shoot-dribble-pass skills. At least 19 made FGs in ball-screen, isolation, spot-up and movement off-screen. Strong FT rate. Question is whether shooting offsets lack of explosion and strength.
|11
GSW Golden State Warriors
PGPF
Labaron Philon Jr.
6'4" • 20 yrs • USA
|PG
|Alabama
Measurements
6'4" / 185 lbs
Pro Comparison
Dejounte Murray
Scouting Report
Dropped 35 on Michigan in his final game. Dribble creativity, dangerous change-of-speed and craft around the rim. More advanced isolation and ball-screen scorer this year with improved pull-up game.
|12
OKC Oklahoma City Thundervia LAC
CSG
Karim Lopez
6'8" • 19 yrs • Mexico
|PF
|NZ Breakers
Measurements
6'8" / 225 lbs
Pro Comparison
Franz Wagner
Scouting Report
Productive NBL season with expanding scoring versatility and physical growth. Encouraging sequences making rhythm threes, handling, passing and using tools through contact inside.
|13
Yaxel Lendeborg
6'9" • 23 yrs • USA
|PF
|Michigan
Measurements
6'9" / 240 lbs
Pro Comparison
Aaron Gordon
Scouting Report
Helped Michigan win the national title after transferring from UAB. Improved shooter and defender who passes and rebounds. Should look highly adaptable for most NBA schemes.
|14
Aday Mara
7'3" • 20 yrs • Spain
|C
|Michigan
Measurements
7'3" / 255 lbs
Pro Comparison
Andrew Bogut
Scouting Report
Tournament run highlighted defensive impact, finishing tools and unique skill. Constant rim protection with offense as a lob target, low-post player and passer. Turnovers, switchability and dreadful FT shooting are red flags.
|15
Hannes Steinbach
6'11" • 19 yrs • Germany
|C
|Washington
Pro Comparison
Zach Collins
Scouting Report
Averaged 21.1 PPG and 12.9 RPG over Washington's final eight games. Skill, hands, nose for the ball and IQ are advanced for a 6'11" teenager. Doesn't offer rim protection.
|16
MEM Memphis Grizzliesvia PHX
SG
Chris Cenac Jr.
6'11" • 18 yrs • USA
|PF
|Houston
Measurements
6'11" / 240 lbs
Pro Comparison
Bobby Portis
Scouting Report
Stretch-4 archetype with finishing tools, rebounding and defensive motor. Catch-and-shoot game around the key. Just 30-of-90 from three and 62.1% FT raise shooting questions. Doesn't create or pass.
|17
OKC Oklahoma City Thundervia PHI
CSG
Jayden Quaintance
6'10" • 18 yrs • USA
|PF
|Kentucky
Measurements
6'10" / 255 lbs
Pro Comparison
Derrick Favors
Scouting Report
Lasted just four games at Kentucky after returning 10 months post-ACL tear. Outstanding defensive prospect at full strength with frame, length and shot-blocking rate. Younger than most freshmen.
|18
CHA Charlotte Hornetsvia ORL
CPG
Christian Anderson
6'3" • 19 yrs • USA/Germany
|PG
|Texas Tech
Measurements
6'3" / 178 lbs
Pro Comparison
Darius Garland
Scouting Report
Possibly the draft's most advanced pick-and-roll handler with pacing, pull-up shooting and sound passing reads. Two straight years of 40%+ catch-and-shoot threes. Thin frame and explosion concerns.
|19
Cameron Carr
6'5" • 20 yrs • USA
|SG
|Baylor
Measurements
6'5" / 175 lbs
Pro Comparison
Devin Vassell
Scouting Report
High release helps shotmaking look very persuasive. 37 dunks and 31 blocks at 6'5" combine shooting with athleticism. Safe and easy to project.
|20
SAS San Antonio Spursvia ATL
PGSG
Bennett Stirtz
6'4" • 22 yrs • USA
|PG
|Iowa
Measurements
6'4" / 190 lbs
Pro Comparison
Malcolm Brogdon
Scouting Report
Guided Iowa to a surprise Elite Eight. Converted 90 dribble jumpers on the year, 70.2% on rim finishes and one of the class's most accurate catch-and-shoot guards at 50.8%. Separation issues vs length.
|21
DET Detroit Pistonsvia MIN
PGPF
Koa Peat
6'8" • 19 yrs • USA
|PF
|Arizona
Measurements
6'8" / 235 lbs
Pro Comparison
Rui Hachimura
Scouting Report
Helped Arizona reach the Final Four with consecutive 20-point games vs Arkansas and Purdue. Production from play-finishing, strength, short fallaways. Range, creativity and height limit ceiling view.
|22
PHI Philadelphia 76ersvia HOU
PGPF
Allen Graves
6'9" • 19 yrs • USA
|PF
|Santa Clara
Measurements
6'9" / 225 lbs
Scouting Report
Unique stat profile: 41.9% from three with 4.9% steal rate, 4.9% block rate and 13.8% offensive rebound rate. Sixth in box plus-minus behind Boozer, Lendeborg, Ejiofor, Mara and Wilson. Strength of schedule a question.
|23
Isaiah Evans
6'6" • 19 yrs • USA
|SF
|Duke
Measurements
6'6" / 180 lbs
Pro Comparison
Jordan Hawkins
Scouting Report
Improved burst for slashing to the rim. Mainly eyed by teams for off-ball shooting, which has looked similar to last year, only with double the minutes and shots.
|24
Morez Johnson Jr.
6'9" • 19 yrs • USA
|PF
|Michigan
Measurements
6'9" / 250 lbs
Pro Comparison
Montrezl Harrell
Scouting Report
Strength, leaping and coordination work for rim runs, lobs, putbacks and low-post. Equal expected value tied to defensive projection given toughness inside and foot speed away from the basket.
|25
Dailyn Swain
6'8" • 20 yrs • USA
|SF
|Texas
Measurements
6'8" / 220 lbs
Scouting Report
Brighter spotlight after Texas won three NCAA tournament games. Will profile as a Swiss Army knife with improved creation, pull-up game, floater and passing. 3.5 APG and defensive playmaking.
|26
Ebuka Okorie
6'2" • 19 yrs • USA
|PG
|Stanford
Measurements
6'2" / 185 lbs
Pro Comparison
Dennis Schroder
Scouting Report
Finished 7th in the nation in scoring as a freshman. Confident pull-up game, soft floater touch and below-the-rim finishing craft. 8.1% turnover rate on 31% usage is outstanding.
|27
Tounde Yessoufou
6'5" • 19 yrs • USA/Benin
|SG
|Baylor
Measurements
6'5" / 215 lbs
Pro Comparison
Cam Whitmore
Scouting Report
Productive with physical tools and athleticism for driving, transition and offensive rebounding. 37-point eruption vs BYU showed shotmaking flashes. Three-point stroke is the swing skill.
|28
MIN Minnesota Timberwolvesvia DET
SFPF
Amari Allen
6'8" • 19 yrs • USA
|SF
|Alabama
Measurements
6'8" / 205 lbs
Pro Comparison
Wilson Chandler
Scouting Report
Big wing with shoot-dribble-pass skill set. 38.5% from three, 7.3 RPG and 3.3 APG at 6'8". Bound to draw first-round suitors after testing the process.
|29
CLE Cleveland Cavaliersvia SAS
CSG
Meleek Thomas
6'5" • 19 yrs • USA
|PG
|Arkansas
Measurements
6'5" / 185 lbs
Pro Comparison
Jordan Clarkson
Scouting Report
Excellent NCAA tournament start with shotmaking and efficiency. Decisive rising into jumpers. Late first-round value as instant offense, spot-up shooting and active defense off the bench.
|30
Tyler Tanner
6'0" • 20 yrs • USA
|PG
|Vanderbilt
Measurements
6'0" / 173 lbs
Pro Comparison
Fred VanVleet
Scouting Report
Going through the draft process. Will need standout athletic testing — 18 dunks, 86 steals and 12 blocks suggest he can deliver. Speed, instincts, improved shooting and analytics are the case.