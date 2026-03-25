Best +EV NBA Bet Today: Grab This Player Prop Before It's Too Late

BetMGM is leaving money on the table with this +EV betting opportunity on an NBA player prop. It won't last long, so place this bet as soon as you can before the price changes.

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BetMGM has Andrew Nembhard's three-point prop badly mispriced ahead of tonight's Pacers-Lakers matchup. You can grab Nembhard under 1.5 threes at -115 when the fair market price sits at -138. That's an 8.34% positive expected value play, and it's exactly the kind of inefficiency sharp bettors hunt for with OddsJam's +EV tool.

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Best NBA +EV Bet Today: Andrew Nembhard u1.5 Three Pointers Made

BetMGM: -115

-115 Market Average: -138

-138 +EV Edge: +8.34%

+8.34% Payout Difference ($100 Bet): +$14.50

Let's walk through the math that makes this bet work. The no-vig market consensus on this line is -138, meaning if you removed all bookmaker juice from the equation, the true fair odds would require you to risk $138 to win $100. BetMGM is offering -115, which requires only $115 to win $100. That gap represents real money left on the table.

When you calculate expected value, you're measuring how much profit you should theoretically make per dollar wagered over the long run. At +8.34% EV, every $100 you bet on this line should return $8.34 in profit over time if you could make this exact bet repeatedly. That's exceptional edge in NBA props, where most sharp plays hover in the 2-5% range.

The market width here is 40 cents, which tells you something important: this line is soft. When books disagree this much on where a number should sit, someone is wrong. The average market line of -138 confirms BetMGM is the outlier. They're essentially giving you 30 cents of value compared to where the rest of the market landed.

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How I Found This +EV NBA BET

This bet surfaced through OddsJam's +EV tool, which does something deceptively simple but incredibly powerful: it compares every line at recreational books like BetMGM against the sharp market consensus to identify mispriced numbers. The algorithm pulls real-time odds from dozens of sportsbooks, calculates the no-vig fair value, then flags any line offering positive expected value.

The process is continuous and automated. While most bettors are manually shopping three or four books, OddsJam is scanning thousands of lines per minute across every major market. When BetMGM posts a player prop at -115, and the fair price is -138, the tool catches it immediately. That's how you find edges before they get bet into oblivion or the book adjusts.

How I Found This NBA +EV Bet Using OddsJam

I did not calculate this edge. OddsJam did. The tool scans over 1,000,000 odds every single second, pulling live lines from hundreds of sportsbooks and comparing each one to the sharp market consensus built from books like Pinnacle and Circa.

When a recreational book like BetMGM is significantly out of step with that consensus, OddsJam flags it instantly and displays the EV percentage in real-time.

Don't miss out on the next opportunity for this edge. You have to be engaged and ready to place the bet instantly. That's only possible using the OddsJam +EV Tool.