Looking for the best bets for Friday's slate in the NBA? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Friday, April 3)

Kevin Durant over 33.5 points + rebounds + assists (-110) vs. Utah Jazz

BetMGM, 4:02 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Since March 1, Durant is averaging 25/5/5 in 36 minutes per game. This Jazz team is a goldmine for opposing players' props. Over the past 10 games, they're allowing the second-most assists, second-most rebounds and fourth-most points per 48 minutes. They've especially had issues guarding opposing wings. Some recent performances against Utah include...

OG Anunoby over 2.5 steals + blocks (+128) vs. Chicago Bulls

BetRivers, 4:11 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Chicago is allowing the most blocks and second-most steals to opponents per 48 minutes over the past 10 games. That sets up well for a great, active defender like Anunoby. He's recorded at least one steal or block in seven of his past eight games, averaging 1.3 swipes and 0.8 swats during this stretch. Over the past 30 days, five non-centers have recorded at least three blocks and one steal against the Bulls -- Paul George, Luka Doncic, Keon Ellis, Quentin Grimes and Cason Wallace.

Toronto Raptors team total over 124.5 (-110) at Memphis Grizzlies

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:00 PM ET

Nick Whalen: Save for Immanuel Quickley, the Raptors should be at full strength tonight after a massive letdown game against the Kings earlier in the week. I don't foresee that same scenario playing out in this spot, but the O124.5 on the Raptors' team total is my favorite play. Memphis is a bottom-five defense and plays at one of the fastest paces in the NBA. The Grizzlies have given up 130 and 131 to the Knicks and Suns, respectively, over the last two games, while teams like Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Philly and even Brooklyn have sailed over this number against Memphis in the last few weeks.