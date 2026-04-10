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Best NBA Bets Today (Friday, April 10)

Scottie Barnes under 7.5 rebounds (-125) at New York Knicks

BetMGM, 3:14 PM ET

Alex Barutha: The Knicks are one of the best rebounding teams in the NBA. Over the past 10 games, they've allowed the second-fewest rebounds per 48 minutes (36.8). Barnes has already been on a downtick in that department since Jakob Poeltl returned. Barnes hasn't reached double-digit boards in 13 games and is averaging 5.6 rebounds during this stretch.

Jalen Suggs over 2.5 steals + blocks (-148) at Chicago Bulls

BetRivers, 3:21 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Suggs has recorded at least one steal or block in 31 straight games, averaging 2.0 swipes and 0.9 swats during this stretch. Tonight is a good opportunity for him to continue his streak. Over the past 10 games, the Bulls are allowing the second-most steals (10.6) and third-most blocks (6.2) to opponents per 48 minutes.

Myles Turner over 1.5 blocks (+120) vs. Brooklyn Nets

BetMGM, 3:26 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Brooklyn is allowing the sixth-most blocks to opponents per 48 minutes across the past 10 games (5.6), and they've been especially vulnerable to opposing centers. Despite playing limited action lately, Turner has still been blocking shots. He has a block in six straight games despite playing just 22.8 minutes, averaging 2.2 swats during this stretch.