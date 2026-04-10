Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, April 10

RotoWire's best NBA bets for Friday, April 10. Expert picks include Scottie Barnes rebounds, Jalen Suggs steals + blocks, and Myles Turner blocks. Get today's top NBA prop bets.
April 10, 2026
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, April 10
April 10, 2026
NBA Picks

Looking for the best bets for Friday's slate in the NBA? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Friday, April 10)

Scottie Barnes under 7.5 rebounds (-125) at New York Knicks

BetMGM, 3:14 PM ET

Alex Barutha: The Knicks are one of the best rebounding teams in the NBA. Over the past 10 games, they've allowed the second-fewest rebounds per 48 minutes (36.8). Barnes has already been on a downtick in that department since Jakob Poeltl returned. Barnes hasn't reached double-digit boards in 13 games and is averaging 5.6 rebounds during this stretch.

Jalen Suggs over 2.5 steals + blocks (-148) at Chicago Bulls

BetRivers, 3:21 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Suggs has recorded at least one steal or block in 31 straight games, averaging 2.0 swipes and 0.9 swats during this stretch. Tonight is a good opportunity for him to continue his streak. Over the past 10 games, the Bulls are allowing the second-most steals (10.6) and third-most blocks (6.2) to opponents per 48 minutes.

Myles Turner over 1.5 blocks (+120) vs. Brooklyn Nets

BetMGM, 3:26 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Brooklyn is allowing the sixth-most blocks to opponents per 48 minutes across the past 10 games (5.6), and they've been especially vulnerable to opposing centers. Despite playing limited action lately, Turner has still been blocking shots. He has a block in six straight games despite playing just 22.8 minutes, averaging 2.2 swats during this stretch.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
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Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, April 10
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, April 10
RotoWire's best NBA bets for Friday, April 10. Expert picks include Scottie Barnes rebounds, Jalen Suggs steals + blocks, and Myles Turner blocks. Get today's top NBA prop bets.
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