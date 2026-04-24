RotoWire's best NBA bets for Friday, April 24. Alex Barutha breaks down player prop edges on Jrue Holiday, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Reed Sheppard with full analysis.

Looking for the best bets for Friday's NBA slate? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Friday, April 24)

Jrue Holiday over 22.5 Points + Assists (-120) vs. San Antonio Spurs

Hard Rock, 5 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Holiday has been the biggest underperformer relative to expectations in this series, and the market has adjusted accordingly. He's averaging just 12.5 points on 16 field goal attempts per game, which has kept this combo number suppressed. The assist side, however, tells a very different story — he's dishing out 10 dimes per game, comfortably above his expected number, yet oddsmakers still have the raw assist prop sitting around 6.5. Even a modest scoring bounce-back on top of his current playmaking pace clears this line with room to spare.

Kelly Oubre Jr. over 1.5 Steals (+216) vs. Boston Celtics

DraftKings, 5 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Oubre is the top positive-regression target on the steals model tonight. He's posted zero steals across two games despite racking up six deflections — a clear signal that the production isn't matching the process. His expected steal rate sits closer to 1.3 per game, and getting better than 2-to-1 odds to bet on that gap closing is exactly the kind of pricing you want on a normalization play.

Reed Sheppard over 2.5 Rebounds (+135) vs. Los Angeles Lakers

theScore, 5 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Flagging this one as a monitor rather than a core play — but the number is intriguing. The rebounds model pegs Sheppard closer to 3.7 per game so far in this series, and Ime Udoka confirmed Sheppard will see an expanded role in Game 3. If the minutes bump holds up in warmups and rotations, +135 on the over looks like a live ticket.