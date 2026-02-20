Looking for the best bets for Friday's slate in the NBA? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

Best NBA Bets Today (Friday, February 20)

Zion Williamson over 34.5 points + rebounds + assists (-118) vs. Milwaukee Bucks

FanDuel, 4:18 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Over his past 10 games, Williamson has averaged 20.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists (31.8 P+R+A). However, this is an easier-than-usual matchup for him, facing the struggling Bucks, who will be down their best rim protector in Myles Turner. Not only that, but Trey Murphy is out for the Pelicans, which should afford Williamson even more usage.

Ace Bailey over 21.5 points + rebounds at Memphis Grizzlies (-126)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 4:55 PM ET

Nick Whalen: On both sides of this matchup, we'll have key players sidelined. The Grizzlies are holding out several regulars, while the Jazz have ruled out Jusuf Nurkic and Keyonte George. Meanwhile, Lauri Markkanen is considered doubtful. With Markkanen sidelined, Bailey should be set for increased minutes, as has been the case over the last several weeks. Beyond that, the Grizzlies have devolved into one of the best matchups in the NBA, ranking 29th in defensive rating and dead-last in total rebound percentage over the last 10 games.

Milwaukee Bucks +4.5 (-115) at New Orleans Pelicans

DraftKings Sportsbook, 12:41 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: The Bucks won't have Giannis Antetokounmpo or Myles Turner, but that was also the case Feb. 4, when they beat the Pelicans at home in overtime. Trey Murphy posted a game-high 44 points (15-28 FG, 12-19 3Pt) during that contest, but he'll be unavailable for Friday's rematch due to a shoulder injury. Without Murphy, New Orleans' offense could sputter against a Milwaukee squad that found a jolt heading into the All-Star break, winning two straight thanks to huge contributions from a pair of trade deadline acquisitions -- Cam Thomas and Ousmane Dieng.

Bilal Coulibaly over 10.5 points vs. Indiana Pacers (-110)

DraftKings, 3:30pm ET

Ken Crites: It's a back-to-back "Tankapalooza" in Washington as the Wizards host the Pacers again Friday night. Each team is trying to figure out how to screw up worse while pretending to develop their young talent. Coulibaly is a young asset that really needs playing time after missing a ton of games the first half of the season. Washington SHOULD play him 30+ minutes, but who knows. The athletic wing played only 23 minutes Thursday night and put up 12 points. He should have plenty in the tank for tonight. The Frenchman averaged 10.8 points over his last four games. But it's the absence of Kyshawn George that has me optimistic about Coulibaly — someone has to score, right!?! The K-Train is a mediocre 11-7 on the season (3-wager slide) and 61-50 overall, so feel free to fade!