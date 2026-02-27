Looking for the best bets for Friday's slate in the NBA? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's NBA News or follow @RotoWireNBA on X.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

Best NBA Bets Today (Friday, February 27)

GG Jackson over 25.5 points + rebounds + assists (-110) at Dallas Mavericks

BetMGM, 4:55 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Jackson is one of Memphis' tank commanders, averaging 17/6/2 in February. Dallas, over the past 10 games, is allowing the fourth-most points, most assists, and sixth-most rebounds to opponents. Over the past 30 days alone, they've allowed massive games to other well-rounded forwards like Precious Achiuwa (29/12/4), LeBron James (28/10/12), Amen Thompson (21/8/9) and Pascal Siakam (30/8/3).

Khris Middleton over 22.5 points + rebounds + assists (-123) vs. Memphis Grizzlies

DraftKings, 3:32 PM ET

Nick Whalen: It is the second night of a back-to-back for the Mavs, so there's a chance Middleton's workload could be monitored. However, he's not listed on Dallas' injury report and has played 30-plus minutes in three of the last four games. Meanwhile, Cooper Flagg remains out, Marvin Bagley is sidelined, and Klay Thompson and PJ Washington are both doubtful. Over his last three full games -- Middleton exited early in a win over the Nets on Tuesday -- the veteran has posted 26, 39 and 26 PRA.

Cason Wallace over 1.5 Steals (-114) vs. Denver Nuggets

FanDuel Sportsbook, 4:27 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: SGA is slated to make his return for a matchup against fellow MVP candidate Nikola Jokic, but Wallace should stick in the starting lineup and has been playing really well for the shorthanded Thunder. With SGA back, Wallace should be able to focus more on the defensive side, where he leads the league in pilfers and has multiple swipes in 7 of his last 11. He also hasn't gone three straight appearances without multiple thefts since December. Jokic is averaging 4.1 turnovers per game since returning to action at the end of January, including six contests with at least five, and he could struggle to protect the ball against a nearly healthy OKC squad that's always pesky defensively.

