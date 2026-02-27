Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 27

Get expert NBA picks, betting odds, props, and injury updates to dominate Friday’s slate. Click for RotoWire’s top NBA bets and tools!
February 27, 2026
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 27
February 27, 2026
NBA Picks

Looking for the best bets for Friday's slate in the NBA? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's NBA News or follow @RotoWireNBA on X.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

Best NBA Bets Today (Friday, February 27)

GG Jackson over 25.5 points + rebounds + assists (-110) at Dallas Mavericks

BetMGM, 4:55 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Jackson is one of Memphis' tank commanders, averaging 17/6/2 in February. Dallas, over the past 10 games, is allowing the fourth-most points, most assists, and sixth-most rebounds to opponents. Over the past 30 days alone, they've allowed massive games to other well-rounded forwards like Precious Achiuwa (29/12/4), LeBron James (28/10/12), Amen Thompson (21/8/9) and Pascal Siakam (30/8/3).

Khris Middleton over 22.5 points + rebounds + assists (-123) vs. Memphis Grizzlies

DraftKings, 3:32 PM ET

Nick Whalen: It is the second night of a back-to-back for the Mavs, so there's a chance Middleton's workload could be monitored. However, he's not listed on Dallas' injury report and has played 30-plus minutes in three of the last four games. Meanwhile, Cooper Flagg remains out, Marvin Bagley is sidelined, and Klay Thompson and PJ Washington are both doubtful. Over his last three full games -- Middleton exited early in a win over the Nets on Tuesday -- the veteran has posted 26, 39 and 26 PRA.

Cason Wallace over 1.5 Steals (-114) vs. Denver Nuggets

FanDuel Sportsbook, 4:27 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: SGA is slated to make his return for a matchup against fellow MVP candidate Nikola Jokic, but Wallace should stick in the starting lineup and has been playing really well for the shorthanded Thunder. With SGA back, Wallace should be able to focus more on the defensive side, where he leads the league in pilfers and has multiple swipes in 7 of his last 11. He also hasn't gone three straight appearances without multiple thefts since December. Jokic is averaging 4.1 turnovers per game since returning to action at the end of January, including six contests with at least five, and he could struggle to protect the ball against a nearly healthy OKC squad that's always pesky defensively.
 

Sync Your League 

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

  • Sync unlimited leagues
  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Access premium tools specific to your league
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Author Image
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Author Image
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
Author Image
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
RotoWire Logo

Continue the Conversation

Join the RotoWire Discord group to hear from our experts and other NBA fans.

Top News

Tools

MLB Draft Kit Logo

MLB Draft Kit

Fantasy Tools

Don’t miss a beat. Check out our 2026 MLB Fantasy Baseball rankings.

Related Stories

Betting Latest

Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 27
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 27
Get expert NBA picks, betting odds, props, and injury updates to dominate Friday’s slate. Click for RotoWire’s top NBA bets and tools!
Today
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 26
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 26
RotoWire's Alex Barutha and Kirien Sprecher provide their best bets for Thursday's NBA slate, including predictions on Dylan Harper, Andrew Nembhard and Zion Williamson.
February 26th