Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 13

Discover top NBA picks, odds and expert player prop insights for Friday. Bet smarter with RotoWire’s forecasts, injuries and best value bets.
March 13, 2026
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 13
March 13, 2026
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Looking for the best bets for Friday's slate in the NBA? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Friday, March 13)

Jalen Duren over 28.5 points + rebounds (-123) vs. Memphis Grizzlies

DraftKings, 2:13 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Look, you have to be worried about the blowout potential here. But this is an exceptional opportunity for Duren. Per 48 minutes over the past 10 games, the Grizzlies have allowed the fourth-most points and seventh-most rebounds overall -- struggling mightily in the paint, as they don't have a healthy center. In the past 30 days, they've allowed the following performances:

Kyle Filipowski over 1.5 steals (+128) at Portland Trail Blazers

BetRivers, 2:20 PM ET

Alex Barutha: We're really in the thick of it now. But I do think this is a strong opportunity for Filipowski. Portland is allowing the most opponent steals per 48 minutes over the past 10 games, and Filipowski is averaging 1.9 swipes over his past 11 games. Over the past 30 days, they've allowed four performances of 3+ steals to players not classified as guards -- notably Filipowski himself! (6 steals). The others were Nikola Jokic (4), Moussa Diabate (3) and Jaden McDaniels (3).

Portland Trail Blazers team total over 126.5 vs. Utah Jazz (-108)

DraftKings, 4:54 PM ET

Nick Whalen: Save for Shaedon Sharpe, the Blazers will be at full strength tonight against a poor defensive team in the Jazz, who will be down several regulars. In three previous matchups this season, the Blazers have put up 135, 136 and 137 points on Utah, which just gave up 134 to the Knicks on Wednesday.

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ABOUT THE AUTHORS
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Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
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Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
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