Discover top NBA picks, odds and expert player prop insights for Friday. Bet smarter with RotoWire’s forecasts, injuries and best value bets.

Looking for the best bets for Friday's slate in the NBA? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Friday, March 13)

Jalen Duren over 28.5 points + rebounds (-123) vs. Memphis Grizzlies

DraftKings, 2:13 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Look, you have to be worried about the blowout potential here. But this is an exceptional opportunity for Duren. Per 48 minutes over the past 10 games, the Grizzlies have allowed the fourth-most points and seventh-most rebounds overall -- struggling mightily in the paint, as they don't have a healthy center. In the past 30 days, they've allowed the following performances:

22 points and 14 rebounds to Daniel Gafford (27 minutes)

20 points and 11 rebounds to Robert Williams (23 minutes)

11 points and 15 rebounds to Kel'el Ware (19 minutes)

12 points and 12 rebounds to Isaiah Jackson (25 minutes)

Kyle Filipowski over 1.5 steals (+128) at Portland Trail Blazers

BetRivers, 2:20 PM ET

Alex Barutha: We're really in the thick of it now. But I do think this is a strong opportunity for Filipowski. Portland is allowing the most opponent steals per 48 minutes over the past 10 games, and Filipowski is averaging 1.9 swipes over his past 11 games. Over the past 30 days, they've allowed four performances of 3+ steals to players not classified as guards -- notably Filipowski himself! (6 steals). The others were Nikola Jokic (4), Moussa Diabate (3) and Jaden McDaniels (3).

Portland Trail Blazers team total over 126.5 vs. Utah Jazz (-108)

DraftKings, 4:54 PM ET

Nick Whalen: Save for Shaedon Sharpe, the Blazers will be at full strength tonight against a poor defensive team in the Jazz, who will be down several regulars. In three previous matchups this season, the Blazers have put up 135, 136 and 137 points on Utah, which just gave up 134 to the Knicks on Wednesday.