Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 20

RotoWire’s Friday NBA betting picks. Best bets, player props, odds, fantasy tools and injury updates to help you win tonight’s matchups.
March 20, 2026
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 20
March 20, 2026
NBA Picks
SPECIAL OFFER

Get 50% OFF

Get full access to our new Smart Money tool, real-time insights across 25+ sportsbooks with limited time offer. Use promo code SMART
PROMO CODE SMART

Looking for the best bets for Friday's slate in the NBA? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's NBA News or follow @RotoWireNBA on X.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

Best NBA Bets Today (Friday, March 20)

Neemias Queta over 19.5 points + rebounds (-115) at Memphis Grizzlies

FanDuel, 5:46 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Over the last 10 games, Memphis is allowing the fifth-most rebounds and fourth-most points per game. Just this month, they've allowed three massive performances to role bigs -- 30/13 to Jalen Duren, 22/14 to Daniel Gafford, and 20/11 to Robert Williams. None of them even cracked 30 minutes. Queta can be inconsistent but is averaging 10.6 points and 8.8 rebounds in 27.0 minutes this month.

Mitchell Robinson over 2.5 steals + blocks (+138) at Brooklyn Nets

BetRivers, 5:55 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Karl-Anthony Towns is still questionable for this game as of writing, but I like this bet either way. Robinson could see extra minutes anyway due to the potential blowout. Robinson has recorded at least one steal or block in nine of his past 10 games, averaging 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks during this stretch. The Nets, over the past 10 games, are allowing both the most steals and blocks to opponents. In March, they've allowed seven performances to opposing centers with at least one steal and one block -- including 6+ combined to three players.

More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Get RotoWire's advanced reports and tools to confidently start your best team.

  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Confirmed lineup alerts
  • Advanced stats to help you choose the right players
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
RotoWire Logo

Continue the Conversation

Join the RotoWire Discord group to hear from our experts and other NBA fans.

Top News

Tools

MLB Draft Kit Logo

MLB Draft Kit

Fantasy Tools

Don’t miss a beat. Check out our 2026 MLB Fantasy Baseball rankings.

Related Stories

Betting Latest

Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 20
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 20
RotoWire’s Friday NBA betting picks. Best bets, player props, odds, fantasy tools and injury updates to help you win tonight’s matchups.
Today
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, March 19
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, March 19
RotoWire's experts provide their best bets for Thursday's NBA slate, including leans on player props for Jalen Duren and Evan Mobley.
March 19th