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Looking for the best bets for Friday's slate in the NBA? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Friday, March 20)

Neemias Queta over 19.5 points + rebounds (-115) at Memphis Grizzlies

FanDuel, 5:46 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Over the last 10 games, Memphis is allowing the fifth-most rebounds and fourth-most points per game. Just this month, they've allowed three massive performances to role bigs -- 30/13 to Jalen Duren, 22/14 to Daniel Gafford, and 20/11 to Robert Williams. None of them even cracked 30 minutes. Queta can be inconsistent but is averaging 10.6 points and 8.8 rebounds in 27.0 minutes this month.

Mitchell Robinson over 2.5 steals + blocks (+138) at Brooklyn Nets

BetRivers, 5:55 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Karl-Anthony Towns is still questionable for this game as of writing, but I like this bet either way. Robinson could see extra minutes anyway due to the potential blowout. Robinson has recorded at least one steal or block in nine of his past 10 games, averaging 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks during this stretch. The Nets, over the past 10 games, are allowing both the most steals and blocks to opponents. In March, they've allowed seven performances to opposing centers with at least one steal and one block -- including 6+ combined to three players.