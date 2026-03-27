Find the best NBA bets for Friday, March 27, including player prop picks for Josh Giddey, Kristaps Porzingis, and PJ Washington with odds and analysis from RotoWire experts.

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Looking for the best bets for Friday's slate in the NBA? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Friday, March 27)

Josh Giddey under 9.5 assists (-130) at Oklahoma City Thunder

Hard Rock, 5:14 PM ET

Alex Barutha: The Thunder are allowing the second-fewest opponent assists per 48 minutes across the past 10 games (24.0). That doesn't bode well for Giddey. He's averaging 12.4 assists across his past nine games, but I'm still fine going under here.

Kristaps Porzingis over 20.5 points (-111) vs. Washington Wizards

BetMGM, 5:11 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Porzingis scored 30 points in 26 minutes when these teams faced off earlier in the month. He's looked pretty good overall lately, averaging 17.4 points in 22.4 minutes across his past seven games -- those averages being dragged down by a 5-points-in-11-minutes performance against the Pistons. The Wizards are giving up 129.3 points per 48 minutes across the past 10 games -- the most in the NBA.

P.J. Washington over 1.5 steals (+156) at Portland Trail Blazers

DraftKings, 5:13 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Portland is generally playing well, but they continue to be loose with the basketball. Opponents are grabbing 10.7 steals against them per 48 minutes across the past 10 games -- the most in the NBA. Washington isn't exactly prime Gary Payton, but he's averaging a solid 1.2 steals across his past 12 games and had a five-steal effort against the Cavaliers earlier this month.