Looking for the best bets for Friday's slate in the NBA? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's NBA News or follow @RotoWireNBA on X.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

Best NBA Bets Today (Thursday, March 5)

Denver Nuggets +1.5 (-110) vs. New York Knicks

DraftKings Sportsbook

3:30pm ET

Kirien Sprecher: The Nuggets have not been playing their best ball since Nikola Jokic returned to action, and this is the second night of a back-to-back set. While they aren't trending in the right direction, Denver could be getting a jolt with reinforcements Friday if Cameron Johnson and Aaron Gordon are able to shed questionable tags. If Gordon is cleared to make his long-awaited return, that should make Jokic's life a whole lot easier on both ends of the court. The MVP candidate has struggled with efficiency recently, as Jokic and Jamal Murray have been forced to carry the offense on a nightly basis, but Jokic should feast against Karl-Anthony Towns if New York's other defenders have to respect Gordon and Johnson's offensive talent.

Jerami Grant U24.5 PTS+REB+AST at Rockets

FanDuel Sportsbook, -110

3:00pm ET

Nick Whalen: Grant has been running hot of late with Deni Avdija missing time, but he typically doesn't provide much outside of raw scoring. This is a difficult matchup against the Rockets -- an excellent defensive team that plays at one of the league's slowest paces. Houston ranks in the top-10 in the NBA over the last 10 games in limiting both opponent three-point attempts and three-point efficiency. Over the last month, more than half of Grant's field goal attempts have come from beyond the arc.

Coby White O1.5 made threes vs. Heat

BetMGM, -120

3:00pm ET

Nick Whalen: White is seeing relatively limited action off the bench, but he's still gone over this number in three of five games with the Hornets. This should be a pace-up spot for the Hornets against a Heat team that allowed 84 total three point attempts to Charlotte in two previous matchups.