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Best NBA Bets Today (Friday, May 1)

Ja'Kobe Walter over 2.5 made threes (+138) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

BetRivers, 4:30 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Brandon Ingram isn't expected to play in this game, and we saw an offensive explosion from Walter in Game 5 after Ingram went down with injury. In his 35 minutes, he went 6-for-14 from three. Walter was a great three-point shooter in the regular season. When he's taken more than his average of 3.7 triples per game this season, he's making 2.5 per game on 42.6 percent. I think he'll need to fire away if the Raptors want a chance in this one, and it helps that they're at home.

Wendell Carter Jr. over 7.5 rebounds (-128) vs. Detroit Pistons

FanDuel, 5 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Carter's rebounds have been a bit up and down in this series, with totals of 7, 5, 17, 11 and 4. Still, that comes out to an 8.8 average. Plus, per tracking data, he's been one of the biggest underperformers when it comes to his expected rebounds, which are all the way up at 10.4 per game. I think at home, he can come out with energy and reach this number.

Collin Murray-Boyles over 6.5 rebounds (-104) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

FanDuel, 5 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Similarly to Carter, Murray-Boyles is underperforming his expected rebounds. They sit at 9.1 per game, when he's actually grabbed 6.8 per game. Interestingly, with Ingram off the court, CMB's rebounds per 36 minutes have increased by +2.3 in this series. There are a lot of signs pointing to the over.