RotoWire's experts break down the best NBA bets for Wednesday, May 13, featuring a Jalen Duren under on points + rebounds and a Rudy Gobert over on assists.

Looking for the best bets for Wednesday's NBA slate? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Wednesday, May 13)

Jalen Duren Under 18.5 Points + Rebounds (-103) at Cleveland Cavaliers

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:20 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: The Pistons are cooked after coughing up a late Game 5 lead, and Duren's failure to make an impact is a big reason why. The All-Star center has played fewer than 30 minutes in three straight, including a playoff-low 25 in Wednesday's loss. Duren didn't play down the stretch of regulation or overtime, and it's unclear how big a role he'll have in Game 6. He's failed to reach this mark in four straight and five of Detroit's past seven games.

Rudy Gobert over 1.5 assists (+105) vs. San Antonio Spurs

BetMGM, 5:15 PM ET

Alex Barutha: I understand most people are not running out to the sportsbook to lay money on Rudy Gobert assist props of all things, but I think there's good value here. Gobert is averaging 2.0 assists in this series and 2.5 assists across the playoffs. The Wolves' three best offensive outings in this series came when Gobert had multiple assists. I don't think that's a coincidence. They need to use him in dribble handoffs and in the short roll if they really want to manipulate San Antonio's defense.