Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, May 15

RotoWire's experts break down the best NBA bets for Wednesday, May 13, featuring a Jalen Duren under on points + rebounds and a Rudy Gobert over on assists.
May 15, 2026
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, May 15
May 15, 2026
NBA Picks

Looking for the best bets for Wednesday's NBA slate? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Wednesday, May 13)

Jalen Duren Under 18.5 Points + Rebounds (-103) at Cleveland Cavaliers

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:20 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: The Pistons are cooked after coughing up a late Game 5 lead, and Duren's failure to make an impact is a big reason why. The All-Star center has played fewer than 30 minutes in three straight, including a playoff-low 25 in Wednesday's loss. Duren didn't play down the stretch of regulation or overtime, and it's unclear how big a role he'll have in Game 6. He's failed to reach this mark in four straight and five of Detroit's past seven games.

Rudy Gobert over 1.5 assists (+105) vs. San Antonio Spurs

BetMGM, 5:15 PM ET

Alex Barutha: I understand most people are not running out to the sportsbook to lay money on Rudy Gobert assist props of all things, but I think there's good value here. Gobert is averaging 2.0 assists in this series and 2.5 assists across the playoffs. The Wolves' three best offensive outings in this series came when Gobert had multiple assists. I don't think that's a coincidence. They need to use him in dribble handoffs and in the short roll if they really want to manipulate San Antonio's defense.

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ABOUT THE AUTHORS
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Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
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Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
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