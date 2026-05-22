Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, May 22

RotoWire's best NBA bets for Friday, May 22, including expert player prop picks for Thunder vs. Spurs Game 3.
May 22, 2026
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, May 22
May 22, 2026
NBA Picks

Looking for the best bets for Friday's NBA slate? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Friday, May 22)

Jared McCain 2+ made threes (-103)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:30pm ET

Nick Whalen: We may be buying high on McCain after he launched nine attempts from deep in Game 2, but the uptick in minutes (26) was encouraging, especially with Jalen Williams appearing unlikely to play in Game 3. Over his last six games, McCain is averaging 2.7 3PM/G on 5.2 attempts. Without Williams on the court, McCain puts up 2.6 more 3PA per 36 minutes.

Keldon Johnson over 9.5 points (-125)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:30 AM ET

Kirien Sprecher: Johnson has scored at least 10 points in each of the first two games of the series, and with Dylan Harper (hip) joining De'Aaron Fox (ankle) on the injury list, Johnson could be asked to do even more offensively. Even if Harper and Fox are cleared to play, I have my reservations on how productive they'll be, especially against OKC's slew of tenacious backcourt defenders. Johnson's physical presence off the bench has been a key for the Spurs all season, and they'll need him at his best if they're going to win Game 3 on the road. 

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ABOUT THE AUTHORS
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Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
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Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
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