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Best NBA Bets Today (Friday, May 22)

Jared McCain 2+ made threes (-103)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:30pm ET

Nick Whalen: We may be buying high on McCain after he launched nine attempts from deep in Game 2, but the uptick in minutes (26) was encouraging, especially with Jalen Williams appearing unlikely to play in Game 3. Over his last six games, McCain is averaging 2.7 3PM/G on 5.2 attempts. Without Williams on the court, McCain puts up 2.6 more 3PA per 36 minutes.

Keldon Johnson over 9.5 points (-125)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:30 AM ET

Kirien Sprecher: Johnson has scored at least 10 points in each of the first two games of the series, and with Dylan Harper (hip) joining De'Aaron Fox (ankle) on the injury list, Johnson could be asked to do even more offensively. Even if Harper and Fox are cleared to play, I have my reservations on how productive they'll be, especially against OKC's slew of tenacious backcourt defenders. Johnson's physical presence off the bench has been a key for the Spurs all season, and they'll need him at his best if they're going to win Game 3 on the road.