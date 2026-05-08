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Best NBA Bets Today (Friday, May 8)

Paul George over 17.5 points (-122) vs. New York Knicks

DraftKings, 5:40 PM ET

Alex Barutha: George has quietly had a strong postseason, and even with Joel Embiid (potentially) back in the lineup tonight, I think that continues at home. For one, I'm not sure Embiid will be close to 100% if he plays, leaving George to operate as the No. 2 option behind Tyrese Maxey. Beyond that, the Knicks are without their best perimeter defender in OG Anunoby. With the Knicks likely to heavily focus on slowing down Maxey and (maybe) Embiid, this could be a spot where George hits 20 points for just the second time this postseason.

Josh Hart over 1.5 steals (+194) at Philadelphia 76ers

FanDuel, 2:26 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Hart has six steals on nine deflections to begin this series, and he's averaging 1.8 steals in the playoffs overall. I'm surprised we're getting almost 2-to-1 on this number considering the tracking data backs up his steal numbers and suggests he should be hitting this mark more often than not.

Dylan Harper over 3.5 assists (+135) at Minnesota Timberwolves

BetRivers, 2:35 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Harper has been great in this series, and I don't expect that to slow down. He has nine assists on 20 potential assists through two games. Assuming he stays at a similar rate, he should clear 3.5 assists, making +135 a great value.