Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, May 8

NBA best bets and player props for Friday's two-game playoff slate, featuring expert picks on Paul George's points, Josh Hart's steals and Dylan Harper's assists.
May 8, 2026
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, May 8
May 8, 2026
NBA Picks

Looking for the best bets for Friday's NBA slate? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Friday, May 8)

Paul George over 17.5 points (-122) vs. New York Knicks

DraftKings, 5:40 PM ET

Alex Barutha: George has quietly had a strong postseason, and even with Joel Embiid (potentially) back in the lineup tonight, I think that continues at home. For one, I'm not sure Embiid will be close to 100% if he plays, leaving George to operate as the No. 2 option behind Tyrese Maxey. Beyond that, the Knicks are without their best perimeter defender in OG Anunoby. With the Knicks likely to heavily focus on slowing down Maxey and (maybe) Embiid, this could be a spot where George hits 20 points for just the second time this postseason.

Josh Hart over 1.5 steals (+194) at Philadelphia 76ers

FanDuel, 2:26 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Hart has six steals on nine deflections to begin this series, and he's averaging 1.8 steals in the playoffs overall. I'm surprised we're getting almost 2-to-1 on this number considering the tracking data backs up his steal numbers and suggests he should be hitting this mark more often than not.

Dylan Harper over 3.5 assists (+135) at Minnesota Timberwolves

BetRivers, 2:35 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Harper has been great in this series, and I don't expect that to slow down. He has nine assists on 20 potential assists through two games. Assuming he stays at a similar rate, he should clear 3.5 assists, making +135 a great value.

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Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
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Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
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Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, May 8
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