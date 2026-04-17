Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday's Play-In Games

RotoWire's expert NBA picks for Friday, April 17. Top plays include Devin Booker over 27.5 points vs. Golden State and the Hornets-Magic Play-In total.
April 17, 2026
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday's Play-In Games
April 17, 2026
NBA Picks

Looking for the best bets for Friday's NBA slate? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Friday, April 17)

Devin Booker over 27.5 points (-120) vs. Golden State Warriors

Hard Rock, 4:56 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Booker averaged 33.7 points against the Warriors in the regular season -- the highest average against any team he played at least three times. The Warriors want to force teams into mid-rangers, which is Booker's strength. Oddly, it was Jalen Green who took the most shots on Phoenix when they faced Portland, and I don't expect that to be the case again.

Charlotte Hornets at Orlando Magic Under 218.5 (-112)

FanDuel, 12:52 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: Even at full strength, the Magic's offense remains clunky, with Paolo and Franz not hitting enough outside shots to open up the floor. The Hornets' defense has been a top-10 unit since Moussa Diabate moved into the starting lineup and don't give up easy buckets, so Orlando's offense is going to struggle if the outside shots aren't falling. Speaking of outside shots, that's what Charlotte does best, even when some of their stars have off nights. Kon and LaMelo struggled from deep in the Hornets' first Play-In win, but Miller, Bridges and White caught fire. However, they won't be getting many easy looks against the Magic, who tied for the league lead in fewest made three-pointers allowed during the regular season (12.1). The Hornets led the NBA with 16.4 three-point makes a night. I think both defenses thrive in what should be a gritty, aggressive game flow.

More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

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ABOUT THE AUTHORS
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Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
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Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
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