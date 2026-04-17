Looking for the best bets for Friday's NBA slate? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Friday, April 17)

Devin Booker over 27.5 points (-120) vs. Golden State Warriors

Hard Rock, 4:56 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Booker averaged 33.7 points against the Warriors in the regular season -- the highest average against any team he played at least three times. The Warriors want to force teams into mid-rangers, which is Booker's strength. Oddly, it was Jalen Green who took the most shots on Phoenix when they faced Portland, and I don't expect that to be the case again.

Charlotte Hornets at Orlando Magic Under 218.5 (-112)

FanDuel, 12:52 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: Even at full strength, the Magic's offense remains clunky, with Paolo and Franz not hitting enough outside shots to open up the floor. The Hornets' defense has been a top-10 unit since Moussa Diabate moved into the starting lineup and don't give up easy buckets, so Orlando's offense is going to struggle if the outside shots aren't falling. Speaking of outside shots, that's what Charlotte does best, even when some of their stars have off nights. Kon and LaMelo struggled from deep in the Hornets' first Play-In win, but Miller, Bridges and White caught fire. However, they won't be getting many easy looks against the Magic, who tied for the league lead in fewest made three-pointers allowed during the regular season (12.1). The Hornets led the NBA with 16.4 three-point makes a night. I think both defenses thrive in what should be a gritty, aggressive game flow.