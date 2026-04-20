RotoWire's NBA best bets for Monday, April 20 with expert picks on Jalen Brunson, Jamal Murray, and Ayo Dosunmu props in the Knicks-Hawks and Timberwolves-Nuggets playoff games.

Looking for the best bets for Monday's NBA slate? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Monday, April 20)

Jalen Brunson 9+ first-quarter points (-116) vs. Atlanta Hawks

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:34 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: The only player who scored more first-quarter points per game than Brunson during the regular season was his former Mavericks teammate, Luka Doncic. Brunson continued that trend in Game 1, scoring 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-3 3Pt) during the opening frame. He almost always plays the first 12 minutes, and Brunson has failed to score more than nine points only once in four games against Atlanta this season. He finished that contest with 30 points and 13 assists. I also like Brunson over 26.5 points (-122).

Jamal Murray over 2.5 made threes (-149) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

DraftKings, 5 PM ET

Alex Barutha: All eight of Murray's three-point attempts in Game 1 were classified as open or wide open by the league's tracking data. He made none of them. I always prefer to bet on volume, and a bounceback game seems more likely than not.

Ayo Dosunmu over 11.5 points (-125) at Denver Nuggets

FanDuel, 5 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Dosunmu had 27 frontcourt touches in Game 1, more than Donte DiVincenzo (24), and nearly as many as Anthony Edwards (31). Plus, eight of his 10 shots were considered wide open. I'm curious to see if we even get the seven Kyle Anderson minutes or five Bones Hyland minutes in this game that we got in Game 1. Many of those could go to Dosunmu, who played 28 minutes.