Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, April 20

RotoWire's NBA best bets for Monday, April 20 with expert picks on Jalen Brunson, Jamal Murray, and Ayo Dosunmu props in the Knicks-Hawks and Timberwolves-Nuggets playoff games.
April 20, 2026
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, April 20
April 20, 2026
NBA Picks

Looking for the best bets for Monday's NBA slate? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Monday, April 20)

Jalen Brunson 9+ first-quarter points (-116) vs. Atlanta Hawks

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:34 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: The only player who scored more first-quarter points per game than Brunson during the regular season was his former Mavericks teammate, Luka Doncic. Brunson continued that trend in Game 1, scoring 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-3 3Pt) during the opening frame. He almost always plays the first 12 minutes, and Brunson has failed to score more than nine points only once in four games against Atlanta this season. He finished that contest with 30 points and 13 assists. I also like Brunson over 26.5 points (-122).

Jamal Murray over 2.5 made threes (-149) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

DraftKings, 5 PM ET

Alex Barutha: All eight of Murray's three-point attempts in Game 1 were classified as open or wide open by the league's tracking data. He made none of them. I always prefer to bet on volume, and a bounceback game seems more likely than not.

Ayo Dosunmu over 11.5 points (-125) at Denver Nuggets

FanDuel, 5 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Dosunmu had 27 frontcourt touches in Game 1, more than Donte DiVincenzo (24), and nearly as many as Anthony Edwards (31). Plus, eight of his 10 shots were considered wide open. I'm curious to see if we even get the seven Kyle Anderson minutes or five Bones Hyland minutes in this game that we got in Game 1. Many of those could go to Dosunmu, who played 28 minutes.

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ABOUT THE AUTHORS
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Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
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Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
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