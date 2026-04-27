RotoWire's expert NBA picks for Monday, April 27 feature best bets on Cunningham, Banchero, Murray, Green, and Carter Jr. across the NBA playoff slate. Get odds and analysis.

Looking for the best bets for Monday's NBA slate? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Monday, April 27)

Cade Cunningham over 9.5 assists (-106) at Orlando Magic

DraftKings, 5:42 PM ET

Nick Whalen: Cunningham has had to carry the Pistons' offense thus far in the playoffs, and that will be the case again tonight. He leads the NBA in potential assists per game in the playoffs, and the numbers say he's leaving roughly 2 APG on the table, thanks in large part to Detroit shooting 30% from three so far in the series.

Paolo Banchero over 4.5 assists (−160) vs. Detroit Pistons

BetMGM, 2 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Banchero has been a legitimate playmaker in this series, averaging seven assists per game. Even accounting for some regression toward the mean, the underlying opportunity remains strong — he's generating 12 potential assists per game. That kind of creation volume suggests he should still land around six assists on any given night, making 4.5 a comfortable number to target.

Jamal Murray over 26.5 points (−112) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

FanDuel, 2 PM ET

Alex Barutha: The volume equation here is hard to ignore. Murray is putting up 22 shot attempts and eight free throw attempts per game — that's a massive workload. The catch? He's converting at just 37% from the field, which is precisely why this over holds value. Shooting slumps don't last forever, and Murray is due for positive regression. Factor in a desperate Denver team with its back against the wall and a Minnesota defense suddenly without Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo, and the conditions are ripe for a breakout scoring night.

Jalen Green over 19.5 points (−104) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

DraftKings, 2 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Green has been commanding 19 field goal attempts and six free throw attempts through three games — that kind of usage makes this number very gettable on volume alone. What makes it even more appealing is that he's been shooting well below his expected percentages on uncontested looks. Those are the shots that tend to normalize first, and being at home with his back against the wall is as good of a situation as any.

Wendell Carter Jr. over 7.5 rebounds (−125) vs. Detroit Pistons

BetMGM, 2 PM ET

Alex Barutha: The books seem to be writing off Carter's 17-rebound explosion in this series, and that feels like a mistake. His Game 2 line — five rebounds in just 24 minutes — was almost entirely a product of foul trouble, not a lack of production. In Games 1 and 3, when he played a full 37 minutes, the boards were there. If he stays on the floor, this number should be well within reach.