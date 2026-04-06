Looking for the best bets for Monday's slate in the NBA? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's NBA News or follow @RotoWireNBA on X.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

Best NBA Bets Today (Monday, April 6)

Evan Mobley over 8.5 rebounds (-120) at Memphis Grizzlies

Hard Rock, 5:04 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Cleveland is sitting a handful of their important rotation players, but Mobley will be available for tonight's game. I'm hoping he'll play something approximately a regular workload. This Memphis team he's facing is allowing 51 rebounds per 48 minutes to opponents over the past 10 games -- the most in the NBA. In the past 30 days alone, they've allowed 11 performances of 12+ rebounds to individual players, including 15 to Victor Wembanyama, 15 to Josh Giddey and 16 to Jabari Smith. Since March 1, Mobley is averaging 9.8 rebounds in his 30.3 minutes.

Jalen Johnson over 7.5 assists (-128) vs. New York Knicks

FanDuel, 5:08 PM ET

Nick Whalen: Johnson's assists production has waned a bit of late, going over this number in only one of his last five games, but I see this as a spot where the Knicks can limit him as a scorer and force him into more of a distribution role. In two previous matchups, Johnson posted 11 and 12 assists, respectively, and this should be a spot where the Hawks are able to speed up a slow-paced Knicks team.

Onyeka Okongwu under 7.5 rebounds (-140) vs. New York Knicks

Hard Rock, 4:56 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Okongwu has taken a step back in the rebounding department lately. Over his past 15 games, he has just one double-digit rebound performance, averaging 6.9 during this stretch. Tonight is not the night I'm assuming he'll return to form. Per 48 minutes over the past 10 games, the Knicks are allowing the fewest rebounds (34.9) to opponents. In the past 30 days, only two players have grabbed 10+ rebounds against the Knicks -- Kon Knueppel (11) and Isaiah Hartenstein (13).

Cameron Johnson under 18.5 points + rebounds + assists (-113) vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Caesar's Sportsbook, 4:43 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Portland's defense has been strong lately. Over the past 10 games, they've allowed the fewest threes (10.1), second-fewest points (104.2), fourth-fewest assists (23.7) and sixth-fewest rebounds (38.4) per 48 minutes. That doesn't set up well for Johnson, despite his improved play. He's averaging 15/3/2 over his past 13 games, but I'm still trusting Portland's defense more than his offense.