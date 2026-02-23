Looking for the best bets for Monday's slate in the NBA? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's NBA News or follow @RotoWireNBA on X.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

Best NBA Bets Today (Monday, February 23)

San Antonio Spurs +1.5 (-115) at Detroit Pistons

DraftKings Sportsbook - 1:50 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: The Pistons attempt the third-most shots per game in the league, but they are bottom five in three-point attempts per game. They are also in the bottom third of the league in three-point percentage. With Victor Wembanyama anchoring the paint, Detroit's primary (and in my opinion, only) weakness will be on full display. Even if Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren are able to be aggressive at the rim and get Wembanyama in foul trouble, the Spurs can bring Luke Kornet off the bench, who is a more than capable rim protector. I also like under 231.5 (-108), as the Pistons' defense is equally as elite and has plenty of rangy wing defenders to slow down Stephon Castle and De'Aaron Fox.

Maxime Raynaud over 10.5 rebounds at Memphis Grizzlies (-115)

BetMGM, 2:50 PM ET

Nick Whalen: The last big man standing for the Kings has cleared this number in three of the last four games and now gets a matchup against a fast-paced, bottom-five rebounding team in the Grizzlies. Obviously, the Kings are a difficult team to trust right now, but Raynaud has been able to dodge tank-related restrictions amid Sacramento's 16-game losing streak. In what should be a relatively competitive game between two bottom-feeders, I like Raynaud's chances to see 35-plus minutes.

Walter Clayton over 1.5 made threes (+150) vs. Sacramento Kings

FanDuel, 5:42 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Memphis continues to be banged up and experimenting with lineups -- a nice way of saying "tanking". Clayton just missed three straight games but returned to play 25 minutes against the Heat. In his three games with the Grizzlies, he's averaging 4.7 three-point attempts in 25.0 minutes per game. I assume Memphis will encourage him to be aggressive. On the other end, the Kings are allowing the sixth-most made threes (14.8) per 48 minutes across the past 10 games.