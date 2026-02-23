Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, February 23

RotoWire's experts highlight their favorite bets for Monday's NBA games, including one spread pick and two player props.
February 23, 2026
NBA Picks

Looking for the best bets for Monday's slate in the NBA? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

Best NBA Bets Today (Monday, February 23)

San Antonio Spurs +1.5 (-115) at Detroit Pistons 

DraftKings Sportsbook - 1:50 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: The Pistons attempt the third-most shots per game in the league, but they are bottom five in three-point attempts per game. They are also in the bottom third of the league in three-point percentage. With Victor Wembanyama anchoring the paint, Detroit's primary (and in my opinion, only) weakness will be on full display. Even if Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren are able to be aggressive at the rim and get Wembanyama in foul trouble, the Spurs can bring Luke Kornet off the bench, who is a more than capable rim protector. I also like under 231.5 (-108), as the Pistons' defense is equally as elite and has plenty of rangy wing defenders to slow down Stephon Castle and De'Aaron Fox.

Maxime Raynaud over 10.5 rebounds at Memphis Grizzlies (-115)

BetMGM, 2:50 PM ET

Nick Whalen: The last big man standing for the Kings has cleared this number in three of the last four games and now gets a matchup against a fast-paced, bottom-five rebounding team in the Grizzlies. Obviously, the Kings are a difficult team to trust right now, but Raynaud has been able to dodge tank-related restrictions amid Sacramento's 16-game losing streak. In what should be a relatively competitive game between two bottom-feeders, I like Raynaud's chances to see 35-plus minutes.

Walter Clayton over 1.5 made threes (+150) vs. Sacramento Kings

FanDuel, 5:42 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Memphis continues to be banged up and experimenting with lineups -- a nice way of saying "tanking". Clayton just missed three straight games but returned to play 25 minutes against the Heat. In his three games with the Grizzlies, he's averaging 4.7 three-point attempts in 25.0 minutes per game. I assume Memphis will encourage him to be aggressive. On the other end, the Kings are allowing the sixth-most made threes (14.8) per 48 minutes across the past 10 games.

Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Author Image
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Author Image
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
Author Image
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
