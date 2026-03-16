Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 16

Discover expert NBA betting picks for Monday’s games—top player props, injury updates and futures. Get the tools and insights to make smarter wagers today.
March 16, 2026
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 16
March 16, 2026
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Looking for the best bets for Monday's slate in the NBA? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Monday, March 16)

Los Angeles Lakers +1.5 (-102) at Houston Rockets

DraftKings Sportsbook, 5:14 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: The Rockets dominated the Lakers on Christmas Day in Los Angeles, with Amen Thompson posting a team-high 26 points (12-19 FG). The Lakers were starting Rui Hachimura at the time, and he went scoreless (0-6 FG) en route to a minus-29 point differential in 28 minutes. Marcus Smart, who's now starting over Hachimura, was a minus-two in 29 minutes off the bench, which was better than any Laker starter that day. These teams are separated by less than a game in the standings, but they're going in opposite directions lately. Luka Doncic has caught fire, leading LA to five straight wins, while the Rockets continue to play .500 ball amid Alperen Sengun's struggles.

Donovan Clingan over 2.5 steals + blocks (-160) at Brooklyn Nets

Hard Rock, 5:19 PM ET

Alex Barutha: When the Brooklyn Nets are on the slate, you look at the opposing team's center for steals and blocks. This has been a goldmine lately. In the past 10 games, Brooklyn is allowing the most opponent steals (11.6) and blocks (6.8) per 48 minutes overall, but look at these center-specific performances just in March:

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ABOUT THE AUTHORS
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Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
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Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
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Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 16
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 16
Discover expert NBA betting picks for Monday’s games—top player props, injury updates and futures. Get the tools and insights to make smarter wagers today.
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