Discover expert NBA betting picks for Monday’s games—top player props, injury updates and futures. Get the tools and insights to make smarter wagers today.

Looking for the best bets for Monday's slate in the NBA? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Monday, March 16)

Los Angeles Lakers +1.5 (-102) at Houston Rockets

DraftKings Sportsbook, 5:14 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: The Rockets dominated the Lakers on Christmas Day in Los Angeles, with Amen Thompson posting a team-high 26 points (12-19 FG). The Lakers were starting Rui Hachimura at the time, and he went scoreless (0-6 FG) en route to a minus-29 point differential in 28 minutes. Marcus Smart, who's now starting over Hachimura, was a minus-two in 29 minutes off the bench, which was better than any Laker starter that day. These teams are separated by less than a game in the standings, but they're going in opposite directions lately. Luka Doncic has caught fire, leading LA to five straight wins, while the Rockets continue to play .500 ball amid Alperen Sengun's struggles.

Donovan Clingan over 2.5 steals + blocks (-160) at Brooklyn Nets

Hard Rock, 5:19 PM ET

Alex Barutha: When the Brooklyn Nets are on the slate, you look at the opposing team's center for steals and blocks. This has been a goldmine lately. In the past 10 games, Brooklyn is allowing the most opponent steals (11.6) and blocks (6.8) per 48 minutes overall, but look at these center-specific performances just in March: