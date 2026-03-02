Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 2

Find betting picks, player props and NBA odds for Monday’s slate. Expert analysis, injury updates and betting tools to help you win.
March 2, 2026
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 2
March 2, 2026
NBA Picks

Looking for the best bets for Monday's slate in the NBA? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

Best NBA Bets Today (Monday, March 2)

Derrick White over 2.5 made threes (-178) at Milwaukee Bucks

FanDuel, 3:17 PM ET

Alex Barutha: White has taken at least five triples in 12 straight games, making 3.2 per game at 36% during this stretch. And with Jaylen Brown sidelined, I like White's chances of seeing more usage. Giannis Antetokounmpo will be back for Milwaukee, but I'm not banking on that yet changing the Bucks' tendency to give up shots from beyond the arc. Over the past 10 games, they're allowing 14.8 made threes per game to opponents, the second-highest mark.

Denver Nuggets -11.5 (-115) at Utah Jazz

DraftKings, 5:06 PM ET

Nick Whalen: The Nuggets have fallen into a bit of a rut since Nikola Jokic returned, but they have mostly taken care of business against inferior opponents like the Jazz. Despite posting a 4-6 SU record over its last 10 games, the Nuggets still have a +6.0 NET rating as well as a top-five offense. While this could be viewed as a potential trap game on the second night of a back-to-back, I like it more so as a bounceback spot after falling to the Wolves on Sunday.

Keyonte George over 1.5 made threes (-135) vs. Denver Nuggets

BetMGM, 3:24 PM ET

Alex Barutha: The guard made his return Feb. 28 against the Pelicans following a six-game absence and posted 17/2/4 in 23 minutes. I'm hoping he sees more action in this game. On the year, George is playing 33.7 MPG and making 2.5 threes per game at 37%. Over the past 10 games, the Nuggets are allowing opponents to make 14.5 threes -- the fourth-highest mark.

Milwaukee Bucks +2.5 (-110) versus Boston Celtics 

DraftKings Sportsbook, 5:31 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: Giannis is returning to action for Milwaukee, while Jaylen Brown and Neemias Queta are getting the second night of a back-to-back set off. After a hot stretch, the Bucks have lost two straight and are 3.0 games back of the final Eastern Conference Play-In spot. The Celtics have been one of the hottest teams in the league, jumping to the No. 2 seed. It's easy to envision a letdown for Boston on the road, while Giannis' return should give Milwaukee a much-needed jolt.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Author Image
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Author Image
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
Author Image
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.



