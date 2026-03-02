Looking for the best bets for Monday's slate in the NBA? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

Best NBA Bets Today (Monday, March 2)

Derrick White over 2.5 made threes (-178) at Milwaukee Bucks

FanDuel, 3:17 PM ET

Alex Barutha: White has taken at least five triples in 12 straight games, making 3.2 per game at 36% during this stretch. And with Jaylen Brown sidelined, I like White's chances of seeing more usage. Giannis Antetokounmpo will be back for Milwaukee, but I'm not banking on that yet changing the Bucks' tendency to give up shots from beyond the arc. Over the past 10 games, they're allowing 14.8 made threes per game to opponents, the second-highest mark.

Denver Nuggets -11.5 (-115) at Utah Jazz

DraftKings, 5:06 PM ET

Nick Whalen: The Nuggets have fallen into a bit of a rut since Nikola Jokic returned, but they have mostly taken care of business against inferior opponents like the Jazz. Despite posting a 4-6 SU record over its last 10 games, the Nuggets still have a +6.0 NET rating as well as a top-five offense. While this could be viewed as a potential trap game on the second night of a back-to-back, I like it more so as a bounceback spot after falling to the Wolves on Sunday.

Keyonte George over 1.5 made threes (-135) vs. Denver Nuggets

BetMGM, 3:24 PM ET

Alex Barutha: The guard made his return Feb. 28 against the Pelicans following a six-game absence and posted 17/2/4 in 23 minutes. I'm hoping he sees more action in this game. On the year, George is playing 33.7 MPG and making 2.5 threes per game at 37%. Over the past 10 games, the Nuggets are allowing opponents to make 14.5 threes -- the fourth-highest mark.

Milwaukee Bucks +2.5 (-110) versus Boston Celtics

DraftKings Sportsbook, 5:31 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: Giannis is returning to action for Milwaukee, while Jaylen Brown and Neemias Queta are getting the second night of a back-to-back set off. After a hot stretch, the Bucks have lost two straight and are 3.0 games back of the final Eastern Conference Play-In spot. The Celtics have been one of the hottest teams in the league, jumping to the No. 2 seed. It's easy to envision a letdown for Boston on the road, while Giannis' return should give Milwaukee a much-needed jolt.